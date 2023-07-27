Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Always Moar Process Progress

We choose to… do [these] things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win, and the others, too.

      Nina

      Acting Commissioner of SSA Kijakazi has been great, she implemented a lot of subtle things that will have real impact going forward.  But she was never going to make it through a tight Senate confirmation with Manchin/Sinema without a hell of a fight.  So O’Malley is good, local, and confirmable for a 5 year term that will end at the end of the next presidential term.  Good decision in case of electoral disaster.

      I keep hoping that more people will pick up the fight for disability marriage equality.  The financial penalty that prevents people on disability from getting married hurts a lot of people who don’t have a lot of political power, and it’s sad.

      Suzanne

      There’s some big changes coming to accessible design. I know that normies, if they see this at all, with think this is NBD….. but it will absolutely change the built environment significantly.

