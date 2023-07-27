On the 33rd anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act let us embrace the spirit of the ADA. We must continue promoting equality of opportunity for all so that millions of Americans can participate in public life with the dignity & respect they deserve. #ADA33 pic.twitter.com/l8TbgDQ6lE — Steny Hoyer (@RepStenyHoyer) July 26, 2023

#ThanksToTheADA, I can roll down the halls of the Capitol and represent Illinois in the Senate. But 33 years later, we still have so much to do to make sure we live up to the promise of the ADA. I won't stop working toward a better future for Americans living with disabilities. — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) July 26, 2023

Improving our mental health system means addressing the “three Cs:” coverage, care, and causes. Yesterday, we took a big step on coverage. Now, we must expand care, and confront the root causes of pain and trauma that many are feeling. pic.twitter.com/IYLevDTIba — President Biden (@POTUS) July 27, 2023

… We choose to… do [these] things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win, and the others, too.

Congress must pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, TPS holders, and farmworkers. And when they do, @POTUS will sign it. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 26, 2023

Inbox: Biden picks MARTIN O’MALLEY to run Social Security. O’Malley may be best known nationally for his failed 2016 presidential bid, though locally he had been a political star (rising from Baltimore city council to mayor to Maryland governor). pic.twitter.com/BaeyIiKh7G — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 26, 2023

Instead of chasing Trump conspiracies and fanning culture wars, Democrats are tackling real issues: Cutting costs. Increasing wages. Creating jobs. We’re growing prosperity for everyone — and rejecting the GOP agenda of division. — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) July 26, 2023

very humbled & excited to rejoin team @JoeBiden, but best of all is that I get to do it alongside one of the greatest there's ever been, @_Schwenzfeier https://t.co/21YNZVhVvR — Becca Siegel (@beccasiegel) July 24, 2023