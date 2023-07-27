Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

You are here: Home / Politics / Weekend at Mitch’s

Weekend at Mitch’s

by | 59 Comments

This post is in: 

I’m not sure if you all saw it, but all our thoughts and prayers are coming through and Mitch McConnell apparently had a mini-stroke on live tv yesterday:

Then the Minority Leader of the World’s Greatest Retirement Home Greatest Deliberative Body was, instead of being ushered back to his office to write a letter of resignation was ushered back to the podium to say “EVERYTHING IS FINE WHO AM I WHAT AM I DOING HERE.”

For those of you who say I shouldn’t be so giddy about this or that they “wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” well, you’re just a better person than me. This person is a fucking monster and my only regret is he didn’t die already in a great deal of pain. There are VERY few people who have caused more pain for the American people (Reagan, Laffer, Grover Norquist, Leonard Leo come to mind) than this piece of shit, and his unprincipled hyper-partisanship is a major reason we are in the mess we are in politically. So fuck him, and may he keep falling and freezing up until he finally, at long last, drops dead and rots away, with his flesh finally becoming as rancid as his soul.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    59Comments

    2. 2.

      BR

      There’s something bad going around in congress and Dems are strangely buying into it — there are a bunch of surveillance bills that Dems in the Senate are teaming up with some of the most odious GOPers to push. These bills together will undermine privacy on the Internet and make it super easy for red state AGs to get data on all kinds of data they are openly saying they are planning to demand, such as data on women and queer folks that don’t live according to their “values”. Here’s a summary, I’ve been calling my senators — I think it’s worth us all calling our Dem senators and asking why they’re ignoring queer and abortion rights orgs and pushing ahead with these:
      https://www.badinternetbills.com/​

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      What pisses me off is JUST FUCKING IMAGINE if this had happened to Biden. My God, the right would be howling so loudly for him to resign, aliens in other solar systems would be asking each other who “Biden” was.

      Also, compare the way they’ve talked about Fetterman to this. Now personally, I don’t wish death on people (except putin), but I will agree that McConnell has spent his entire miserable life trying to destroy the lives of anyone who doesn’t give him money and that his presence on Earth is a net negative. But the right’s nastiness toward Fetterman was just “he’s a Democrat so he should die”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cacti

      I only regret that he didn’t go toes up on camera.

      I also remember some BJers saying how wrong it would be to have a mandatory retirement age for elected politicians.

      Hooray gerontocracy!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Almost Retired

      After viewing this video, some of you may have googled “signs of a stroke.”  I googled “signs of demonic possession.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Redshift

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Given the state of the current Republican party his replacement will be worse than him

      Probably not worse (for us) in ability to get things done, however. There’s no shortage of people with horrible beliefs and intentions on their side, but they’re short on competence, which is where McConnell stands out.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bleh

      What I’m waiting for is the slow dribble of stories from “anonymous Senate staffers” and “people who see McConnell regularly” about how this is just the latest episode in a long series (there was already one about several falls in the recent past) and how staff and colleagues have been covering for him for some time and yada yada yada.

      I would guess the first open calls for him to “step aside” will come from “unaffiliated” conservative groups, and then the real open horse-trading can begin.

      Who’s gonna win?  Thune is probably best positioned to step in. Cornyn might also work.  Rand Paul has been gunning for McConnell for a while but he’s too damn dumb.  Johnson and Kennedy and Tuberville (!) ditto. Ernst is a loudmouth who’s full of herself but I can’t see them electing a woman.  Barrasso’s in the leadership but he’s just a newbie.  Grassley’s in even worse shape than McConnell.  Graham is too spineless.  Cotton and Hawley and Vance are probably too abrasive and too young.  Everybody hates Cruz.  I dunno … not a very deep bench.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Hungry Joe

      I’ve read that all three of his daughters are out-front progressive Democrats. Not sure if they’re estranged from Turtle. (Or is he now Turtle Soup?)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      schrodingers_cat

      @J.: Because they are the party of the most powerful demographic in this country. The demographic that is considered the default. That’s the reason they punch above their weight

      They are the white people’s party.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      McConnell was not trump’s only enabler and protector, but he was IM not even a little H O the single most important one. He has consistently put his own ideological interests, and probably personal score-keeping, winning for the sake of winning, ahead of the interests of country.

      He said in Obama’s first term that his overriding goal was to make Obama a one-term POTUS, and when he failed at that, said that telling Obama he would not fill Scalia’s seat was the greatest moment of his political life (and he has no personal life, his daughters don’t speak to him and his marriage is a business arrangement that makes trump’s look like Lifetime movie love stories.).

      If anything I’ve been disappointed by all the rather precious “Remember, he’s a human being” and “Let us not become what we despise” scolding on left twitter.

      Fuck him. I wish him a good five years of impotent suffering before he finally snuffs it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Butch

      @bleh: Actually it’s started – if you go to NBC you’ll see a story about how he face planted getting off a plane at Reagan Airport in DC.

      I had to go through medic/first aid training to become a divemaster.  You don’t actually become a medic, but you’re taught to recognize symptoms and try to stabilize the situation until actual medics arrive.  Based on that training and the way his face drooped suddenly, I’d say there’s no question it was a mild stroke or TIA.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Trollhattan

      McConnell is a proud thief of two SCOTUS seats at the bare minimum. His sins will haunt us long after he’s gone so let’s get on with that first bit.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Brachiator

      @Alison Rose:

      What pisses me off is JUST FUCKING IMAGINE if this had happened to Biden. My God, the right would be howling so loudly for him to resign, aliens in other solar systems would be asking each other who “Biden” was.

      McConnell is 81. He probably should retire.

      Voters may rethink voting for some very senior candidates in upcoming elections.

      Except for incumbents, in general, in a primary, I will not vote for any candidate who would be older than 77 when completing the second term of an elective office.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Turgidson

      @bleh:

       

      If Thune took over, David Brooks would swoon so hard I’d feel the breeze on the west coast.  He’s always had a crush on the “prairie himbo” as I think DougJ/pitchbot called him.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Trivia Man

      Let me just add J Edgar Hoover to the list of epic monsters that damaged America and caused untold suffering and damage.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      rikyrah

      Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) tweeted at 9:21 PM on Wed, Jul 26, 2023:
      New: McConnell had a previously undisclosed fall at Reagan airport on July 14, according to a person who witnessed the incident. McConnell has also been getting around crowded areas with a wheelchair lately. NBC first reported the fall tonight.
      (https://twitter.com/AndrewDesiderio/status/1684388492564992001?t=TZq9rJB9p-3CpyRhHntQiw&s=03)

       

      Interesting how we’re just finding this out

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Cacti

      I’ve never really understood the sentiment that I shouldn’t gloat at some awful fucker reaching the end of their life. And Mitch has been using the power of his office to make the country worse in every conceivable way for 4 decades.

      If anything, it’s a solace that even the worst people can’t outrun the grim reaper forever.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Edmund dantes

      Yep. Starting to get the stories about him falling down in other places. He’s definitely running into some balance problems recently. It could be any number of things including just getting older.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      rikyrah

      NOTHING MORE IMPORTANT THAN JUDGES

      JP Collins (@prof_jpc) tweeted at 7:01 AM on Thu, Jul 27, 2023:
      New:  Four new judicial nominees, including nominees for the Seventh and Tenth Circuits:

      JP Collins (@prof_jpc) tweeted at 7:14 AM on Thu, Jul 27, 2023:
      There’s a lot to like about these new nominees.  First, they’re both to seats in Red states. Although blue slips are not required, my understanding is that they will be returned on both nominees, ensuring confirmation without drama.  1/x
      (https://twitter.com/prof_jpc/status/1684537780007849985?t=fgFzg0qrzsvgZ5g_kWwDCA&s=03)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Juju

      I can’t bring myself to feel sorry for McConnell. Oh well. Sucks to be him. Also, Republicans are all awful people. They have no redeeming qualities as alleged human beings.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Sure Lurkalot

      There are VERY few people who have caused more pain for the American people (Reagan, Laffer, Grover Norquist, Leonard Leo come to mind) than this piece of shit

      Such a short list! But in the interest of continued brevity, I feel obliged to add Gingrich and Scalia.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      rikyrah

      Cole,

      If I lived near you, I would fix you a nice dinner. Neither one of us drink, but, we can enjoy a good homecooked meal when Mitch meets his maker.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      LiminalOwl

      @Almost Retired: There’s also “absence” seizres, which is what I thought aI was watching.

      And apparently he’s fallen a few times this year, and has been uusing a wheelchair.  Not that FTFNYT is going to tell us about that.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      p.a.

      I second John.  I do wonder, in his present state, how effective a minority leader he is now.  Maybe the nation is better of with him sticking around ’till he’s carried out in a bag.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      MattF

      My old friend E, who was a very high level Congressional staffer, called McConnell ‘a snake’, which was unusually bitter for her. Only Newt Gingrich was worse, in her opinion, and Gingrich was the one who forced her to fire a large number of people when he took over the House. So, I hold no brief for McConnell.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      cain

      @Redshift: What made McConnell formidable was that he wasn’t incompetent and understood the senate. He knew how to ratfuck. The next gen are way dumber and don’t have nearly the long term vision to do things.

      No, we’re better off with the replacement – with the only caveat is the replacement will be weak and the senators will be doing all kinds of bullshit with no one to tell them to knock it off.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Cacti

      @Sure Lurkalot: Richard Nixon for the win. Sabotaged the Paris peace talks and prolonged Vietnam for his own political benefit before making terms that had been on the table for 4 years. Subverted the entire executive branch in service of his personal corruption. And finally, unleashed the War on Drugs on the American people.

      If I believed in hell, Nixon would be in the 10th circle. He’s the rotten tree that the modern GOP springs from.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      MobiusKlein

      McConnell apparently wishes to not retire, but die while in office.

      Who am I to disagree with him.  I wish him the best luck, godspeed.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      gene108

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Given the state of the current Republican party his replacement will be worse than him

      I doubt his replacement will have as solid a grasp of Senate rules or the donor network Mitch built up to elect Republican senators.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @cain: There are two different replacements here: the senator from KY (which might indeed be a worse person, though they will not have Mitch’s power so that’s good) and the Minority Leader (who will probably be less competent, which is maybe good for us?)

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Redshift

      @J.: They’ve spent decades selling their voters on the idea that government doing anything is bad. So they don’t get punished at the polls if they accomplish nothing, and leading the Two Minutes Hate is all their supporters want from them.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      gene108

      @J.:

      And on a related note, why/how do Republicans always get away with this BS? Is it because of Fox News and the like?

      @schrodingers_cat:

      They are the white people’s party.

      More specifically they are the party of white men. In recent elections, on a national basis, between 3/5’s to 2/3’s of white men vote Republican.

      Society is still not so “woke” that we’re questioning if white men’s problems are serious or not. Their problems are always serious.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ken

      @bleh: I dunno … not a very deep bench.

      As long as they spend months fighting among themselves, opening up divisions in their caucus, I’ll be satisfied with any outcome. Mind you, a few actual assaults leading to arrests would not be unappreciated.

      EDIT: I see Dorothy A. Winsor and bleh got there first, though I don’t think we can realistically hope for the execution of all opponents of whoever ends up on top.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      piratedan

      is old enough to remember when GOP Senators were publicly praying that death would come for Democratic Senators Kennedy and Byrd before they could vote to prevent the passage of the ACA.

      That God himself would intervene to prevent people from the abomination that is affordable healthcare.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Redshift

      @p.a.: I remember Strom Thurmond, who at the end of his career couldn’t speak intelligibly except to a few aides who “interpreted” for him (always wondered about that.) It’s hard to believe they’d keep him as majority leader if that happened, but they’re so rigidly hierarchical, who knows.

      Reply

