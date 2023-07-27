On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
way2blue
On this, my first trip to South America, there was something enticing about traveling to its very southernmost tip. Our second day in Ushuaia, we had booked a guided hike along a remote portion of the Beagle Channel followed by a raft trip. We shared a van with another ten hikers from Spain (Catalonia), Italy & the U.S. The hike turned out to be a bit more challenging than I’d hoped as the trail was rough—lots of rocks & tree roots to trip on. Lots of ups & downs. So I took my time with a nordic stick…
To backtrack a bit… After the train ride in the Pipo River valley, we headed to the northwestern shore of Bahia Lapataia within the national park. The shoreline is edged with shell middens, the residue of the indigenous Yaghan people who lived here prior to colonization.
Another view of the bay. The Yaghan people did not construct permanent villages rather migrated along the shore harvesting shellfish and seal. Surprisingly they apparently wore no clothes, instead covered themselves with seal fat. (And it snows here!)
One last view across the bay to the Redonda Islands and Chilean coast across Beagle Channel.
Before heading back to Ushuaia, we stopped at the southern terminus of National Highway 3, marked as well as by an ‘end of the world’ post office where I found some birds for Albatrossity…
A functioning post office covered in stickers.
Onto the epic hike… A brief rest stop at a cove along the way. Low tide. Note the clusters of purple mussels.
Somewhat zoom’d in view of the same cove.
The raft behind us on our way to Laguna Verde. We had a windy start on a large lake, so a few of the group declined to raft. Once on the stream it was easy going—just needed to avoid the shallows.
A few locals watching the tourists paddle by »
Not our cruise ship…
