way2blue

On this, my first trip to South America, there was something enticing about traveling to its very southernmost tip. Our second day in Ushuaia, we had booked a guided hike along a remote portion of the Beagle Channel followed by a raft trip. We shared a van with another ten hikers from Spain (Catalonia), Italy & the U.S. The hike turned out to be a bit more challenging than I’d hoped as the trail was rough—lots of rocks & tree roots to trip on. Lots of ups & downs. So I took my time with a nordic stick…