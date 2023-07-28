I am here at the Amtrak station in Chicago, waiting for my train to return home. It’s been 4 hours since my train from Michigan brought me here. So I’m impatiently waiting for my train, and I have mixed emotions re: the upcoming announcement of the Jan 6 indictment of the orange one.

I REALLY want it to be today, but I also really want to be here when it happens, and connectivity on the train is really spotty. So I loaded up some recent BJ posts and loaded up some of the people I still follow on twitter – so at least I can read all of that if the internet connection doesn’t work on the train (again).

Anyway, wondering what all I missed this week.

Had a wonderful time here in Michigan with my Australian cousins, and I came really close to tears saying goodbye.

I hope to be hope by 6:30, but it’s the train, so who knows? I think my being gone has been hard on my little Henry. I think I mentioned that the friend who comes at dark and stays overnight with Henry described him as “being simultaneously giddy when I arrive and inconsolable that you are not here.”

Henry apparently keeps going to the door, hoping that I will be there.

So I am not the only one impatiently waiting!

Open thread.