Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Accountability, motherfuckers.

In my day, never was longer.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

We still have time to mess this up!

“woke” is the new caravan.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Impatiently Waiting

Impatiently Waiting

by | 48 Comments

This post is in: 

I am here at the Amtrak station in Chicago, waiting for my train to return home.  It’s been 4 hours since my train from Michigan brought me here.  So I’m impatiently waiting for my train, and I have mixed emotions re: the upcoming announcement of the Jan 6 indictment of the orange one.

I REALLY want it to be today, but I also really want to be here when it happens, and connectivity on the train is really spotty.  So I loaded up some recent BJ posts and loaded up some of the people I still follow on twitter – so at least I can read all of that if the internet connection doesn’t work on the train (again).

Anyway, wondering what all I missed this week.

Had a wonderful time here in Michigan with my Australian cousins, and I came really close to tears saying goodbye.

I hope to be hope by 6:30, but it’s the train, so who knows?  I think my being gone has been hard on my little Henry.  I think I mentioned that the friend who comes at dark and stays overnight with Henry described him as “being simultaneously giddy when I arrive and inconsolable that you are not here.”

Henry apparently keeps going to the door, hoping that I will be there.

So I am not the only one impatiently waiting!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Anoniminous
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • BeautifulPlumage
  • Benw
  • Burnspbesq
  • Butch
  • cope
  • Dangerman
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Fake Irishman
  • frosty
  • HypersphericalCow
  • indianbadger
  • Jackie
  • Ken
  • MattF
  • Maxim
  • NotMax
  • Old School
  • raven
  • Redshift
  • RepubAnon
  • Steve in the ATl
  • Tom Q
  • WaterGirl
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    1. 1.

      Maxim

      Poor Henry. Doggos do not understand that we will be back, especially those of us who work at home. I left my dogs for a few hours two days running last week, and they were very not okay with it. He will be so ecstatic to see you!

      Also frist.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      indianbadger

      If you have time, go to Lou Mitchell’s nearby. It is an old timey diner from the days when Route 66 began around there.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Benw

      Hudson is never okay when I leave, but if the kids are there he’s happier, at least. Safe travels, WG!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RepubAnon

      My cats miss me when I’m gone. However, being cats, when I return, they run up to the door, then snub me and sit next to my roommate for 10 minutes or so… then come and allow me t beg for forgiveness.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Butch

      Our longtime pet sitter retired a few months ago and we haven’t been able to find a replacement; we both work at home so doggos and kitties are accustomed to our company.  I’m not sure how they’ll react when we’re finally able to travel again.

      Safe travels!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Fake Irishman

      Ah, the Amtrak Wolverine. I wrote two dissertation chapters on that train. There was a conductor who was a nice African American lady with a droll sense of humor about delays caused by Metra and an impeccably maintained Afro from which her conductor’s cap never fell. I have no idea how she managed that feat. (Strategically deployed hair clips? Adhesive spray? Really good balance from a past modeling career or ballet lessons?)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Dangerman

      I want it to be like Oprah (and you get an indictment, and you get an indictment, and, you, too, get an …)

      Plus, I want cake.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Yarrow

      @Butch:  A friend mostly works from home but takes their dog to doggie daycare one day a week. When they travel they board the dog with the doggie daycare. Their dog loves doggie daycare and is fine being boarded there. The dog’s behavior is also improved since she get socialization with other dogs during the day she’s there every week.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cope

      For reasons, I just don’t think today will be the day. However, as I am wrong more often than right, maybe this bodes well for your hopes and dreams.

      Fingers crossed.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Butch

      @Yarrow: We live out in the woods in the Upper Peninsula, so doggie daycare isn’t an option.  Also beside the doggies we have kitties, parakeets, finches, and chickens so an in-home sitter is really a requirement.  We had hoped our old sitter would help us but she’s completely dropped from view.

      HOWEVER – I don’t want to sound like I don’t appreciate your input, because I do.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      BeautifulPlumage

      OT: my good news from the past few weeks

      I signed my lease so can keep the trailer here and stay in it!

      I went to my bank for a new debit card after getting scammed. She suggested I use a credit card but I pointed out that I owed $30K from a home equity loan & the place was foreclosed. She asked around and, apparently, the debt was written off and no longer on their records!

      Just across the street is a farm animal rescue. I had a great visit and I may volunteer for a weekly three hour shift,

      I did a zoom interview for a job I’m very excited about and it went well and I have an in-person interview scheduled 8/8,

      And, the bar on the corner serves craft beer for $4 a pint all day Wednesday!

      Aaaaand I took myself to see Barbie on Tuesday and loved it. First theater visit in years!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Burnspbesq

      I suppose it’s possible that they would delay an announcement until after the markets close (4:30 Eastern), but more likely it’s not happening today.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Almost Retired

      It’s great that you take the train!   Carbon footprint and all.  When my youngest son was in school in San Luis Obispo, I’d park at the Van Nuys station and take the train.  The first part of the journey was mostly suburban tract home suckage, but after Ventura it was magical.

      Not so sure about the Chicago-to-Champaign scenery, but trains have fully-stocked bars.  So there’s that.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      bbleh

      @Baud: thinking maybe it’s a bit of a Friday-news-dump thing, not so much to get lost in the shuffle as to minimize the impact, eg on the markets.  I also dunno what kind of processing follows a GJ vote before an indictment is filed and announced.

      Further speculation may ameliorate some symptoms of indictment-craving.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @Baud: thanks, and I will thank Biden : )

      The banker also put in for the scam to be refunded so now all but $5 has been returned! I guess I should buy a lottery ticket soon.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      HypersphericalCow

      Close to a decade ago, Union Station was my train destination. Starting in Buffalo, NY. On Dec 27.

      in a snowstorm.

      To the woman frantically trying to handle hundreds of cancelled flights, I asked, “I need to get back to Chicago. How soon can that happen? I’ll pay whatever?”

      ”Wednesday.”

      it was Sunday.

      my parents were snowed in. Buses were, of course, effed. What options did I have left?

      i “displayed adaptability”, got on an Amtrak, and made it home a day later.

      in short, captain Americ, sorry, Amtrak saved my life. That is all.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      bbleh

      @Baud: well, I’d say the markets care most about what they think individually that their counterparts think collectively, but I’d also say sure, there’s a significant probability that some would think it might cause a sell-off, leading to a self-fulfilling prophecy, so best to wait until they close.

      They can behave like panicky herd animals.  Best not to spook them.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Burnspbesq

      Judge Mehta just issued an order blowing away Navarro’s bullshit defenses, so he’s going down for contempt of Congress.

      WTF is “entrapment by estoppel,” anyway?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      MattF

      @bbleh: The J6 stage and cast of characters are huge, an indictment could be a multi-volume set— smaller than the shelf holding a printed edition of the OED, but not by all that much. DoJ management has to decide if they can do it. One possible alternative is a small number of tightly focused accusations with overwhelming evidence. That won’t satisfy all the haters— but we shall see…

      Reply
    38. 38.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      It is now 5PM Eastern Daylight Time – the Friday Night News Dump is now in session.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ken

      @Burnspbesq: WTF is “entrapment by estoppel,” anyway?

      Estoppel means you can’t make an argument or assertion if it contradicts something you previously argued or asserted. So I guess entrapment would be… hmm… putting someone in a position where they had absolutely no choice but to lie in court?  “If you hadn’t called me to testify, I wouldn’t have contradicted my previous testimony, so you trapped me!”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Old School

      Justice Alito tells the @WSJ that Congress has no business policing SCOTUS. "I know this is a con­tro­ver­sial view, but I’m will­ing to say it… No pro­vi­sion in the Con­sti­tu­tion gives them the au­thor­ity to reg­u­late the Supreme Court—pe­riod." https://t.co/tor4akmv75— Nate Raymond (@nateraymond) July 28, 2023

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Butch

      @Yarrow: If you can find a good map of Nowhere – draw a line from Escanaba to Iron Mountain and another one from Marinette to Marquette; we’re right about where the two lines cross.  It’s not the most scenic part of the UP but it’s closest to services, which is important since we both own small businesses.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      WaterGirl

      @Old School: fuck Alito. Nowhere in the constitution does it say that Supreme Court justices are above the law OR that they have no checks and balances in them.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.