Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

We still have time to mess this up!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

This blog will pay for itself.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Repub Venality Open Thread: Friday Alito Dump

Repub Venality Open Thread: Friday Alito Dump

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Josh Kovensky, for TPM:

Rivkin regularly writes for the Journal’s opinion section, and is an attorney at law firm Baker Hostetler. It’s there that he has a key item of business before the Court: he’s part of a team representing the plaintiffs in Moore v. U.S., a case which asks the Court to upend the country’s tax system and potentially foreclose a wealth tax of the sort some Democrats have championed in recent years.

Rivkin and his co-author, editorial features editor James Taranto, disclosed in the column that Rivkin had a case before the Court. They wrote that Alito sat with them for more than four hours of interviews across two sessions, with the first taking place in April.

The column itself lavishes more than 2,400 words on Alito, praising him for a “candor that is refreshing and can be startling.” Alito used the interview to assail an effort by Senate Democrats to pass a judicial ethics bill, which would impose a code of conduct on all justices on the Court.

“Congress did not create the Supreme Court,” Alito told the interviewers. “I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it,” he added. “No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period.”…

Steven Rosenthal, a tax attorney and expert at Urban-Brookings, has described the Moore case as potentially destructive to the tax code, and expressed shock to TPM in a phone call that Alito did the interview.

“He’s either tone deaf, or simply doesn’t give a damn about ethics and the appearance of conflict,” Rosenthal told TPM.

Rivkin’s involvement in the Moore case goes back to when it was first filed at the District Court level in 2019.

In September 2021, he and another attorney representing the plaintiffs wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal presenting the case as a way for the Supreme Court to head off any potential future wealth tax of the kind that was under consideration by Democratic legislators at the time.

“If [the plaintiffs] prevail,” they wrote, “that would confirm that the Supreme Court’s precedents … remain good law, clearly barring any kind of federal property tax, including a wealth tax — unless Congress apportions it, which there is no obvious way to do.”

The plaintiffs lost at both the district court and appellate levels, and asked the Supreme Court to hear the case in March 2023…

Alito told Rivkin that he holds himself to higher ethical and disclosure standards than are mandated by law…

‘Just Us’ Alito: Try and stop me before I kill again. Bwa-ha-ha!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • BR
  • Elizabelle
  • gene108
  • HinTN
  • japa21
  • Josie
  • les
  • Manyakitty
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Redshift
  • Ryan
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Steve in the ATl
  • To be Frank
  • Tony Jay
  • Viva BrisVegas
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      HinTN

      Just to be clear, *without* legislation enacted by Congress, #SCOTUS would have one Justice; no budget; no building; no staff; no library; and no cases to resolve other than interstate disputes—the proceedings and dispositions of which the lone Justice would have to self-fund.

      As a skilled mechanical technician, sitting at a control station and faced with a very odd set of circumstances once remarked, “Well fuck me running!”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      Sooo, Article III Section 2:

      In all Cases affecting Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, and those in which a State shall be Party, the supreme Court shall have original Jurisdiction. In all the other Cases before mentioned, the supreme Court shall have appellate Jurisdiction, both as to Law and Fact, with such Exceptions, and under such Regulations as the Congress shall make.

      ???

      Perhaps more Learned Commentators can alleviate my confusion.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Yarrow

      The reactionary justices wouldn’t be doing this PR push if they weren’t worried Congress was going to do something. They really don’t want that to happen.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      I wish we could dump Alito.  He is a horrible person.  Him and his crying ass wife.

      I hope they can’t go out to dinner for fear someone throws soup or bread their way.  A$$hats.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      japa21

      Undoubtedly, if Congress did pass such laws, there would be a lawsuit to try to overturn it.  But it seems to me, the only people with standing would be current SC Justices, and if, say Alito, did sue, then as party to the suit, he would be unable to hear the case.  So obviously, the law would stand.  And the law, hopefully would state, that any Justice who failed to follow the ethics guidelines would face automatic expulsion from the bench.

       

      Of course, I realize that Alito would not recuse himself under such circumstances.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Tony Jay

      Alito – “The Constitution gives Congress no power over the Supreme Court.”

      Everyone – “But it says right here in the Constitution…”

      Alito – “Perhaps you didn’t hear me.”

      Everyone – “It is pretty loud in here. (Smacks Alito upside the head with a hefty copy of the actual Constitution) That better? Yeah, that’s better.”

      Basically something like this, but all official.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ryan

      You hold yourself above checks and balances and above the Constitution.  You should be impeached for that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Viva BrisVegas

      @Tony Jay:

      Scalia’s reading of the Second Amendment showed that a conservative Supreme Court Judge is only obliged to read those parts of the US Constitution which happen to agree with their personal preferences.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Redshift

      Alito told Rivkin that he holds himself to higher ethical and disclosure standards than are mandated by law…

      And since he just told us that he believes no standards are mandated by law, higher than zero isn’t saying much.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      les

      @HinTN: Ya know, I think I like this. Go back to sacred Original Intent. Repeal every law passed re the Supremes; 1 judge left, no budget, limited jurisdiction. I think a cage match to pick the single justice; 9 justices enter, 1 judge leaves. Bet: comes down to Kendall-Jackson v KrazyKatholicKlan judge, long shot is Clarence for sheer meanness.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Josie

      If I were Alito, I would be a bit more careful about pissing off a bunch of senators. I suspect they have long memories and maybe won’t always be bound by the voting rules that are hamstringing them now. Demographics will win in the end, and both houses of congress will be able to yank his chain. I hope I live to see it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      gene108

      @japa21:

      1. Standing has been very broadly defined by conservatives to include hypothetical situations which may or may not happen in the future. They can expand the definition as it suits them.

      2. There’s no law that requires a SCOTUS Justice to recuse themselves for any reason whatsoever. If the Justice was a plaintiff in a case, there is no way to prevent them from ruling on the case.

      3. The Sinister 6 care not a whit about tradition, ethics, and anything that might put a crimp in their billionaire adjacent lifestyle.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.