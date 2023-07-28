Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Nothing worth doing is easy.

He really is that stupid.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

We still have time to mess this up!

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / ‘The family had a lot of buffas…’

‘The family had a lot of buffas…’

by | 69 Comments

This post is in: 

The night shift discussed Trump’s expanding universe of legal peril under Tom’s post here, but I’m still processing the new felony charges in the Disgraceland documents case. TPM’s summary is as follows:

  • The number of counts in the indictment swelled from 38 to 42.
  • Trump was hit with an additional charge of willful retention of national defense information (now 32 counts on that charge, up from 31) for the Iran war plan document he allegedly flaunted at Bedminster.
  • The new defendant, a MAL worker named Carlos De Oliveira, was added to the existing conspiracy to obstruct justice count, so now all three defendants are charged in this count. In addition, De Oliveira gets his own false statements count.
  • All three men were charged under a new count of altering, destroying, mutilating or concealing an object.
  • All three men were charged under a new count of corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating or concealing an object.

De Oliviera is the Disgraceland property manager, having come up through the ranks starting as a valet, according to this Forbes coverage, which also notes that neighbors describe De Oliveira as “a nice guy who kept to himself and played golf.”

But as the feds closed in, the burning question among Trump’s buffas was whether De Oliveira was “loyal.” An excerpt from the indictment, via TPM as linked above:

91. Just over two weeks after the FBI discovered classified documents in the Storage Room and TRUMP’s office, on August 26, 2022, NAUTA called Trump Employee 5 and said words to the effect of, “someone just wants to make sure Carlos is good.” In response, Trump Employee 5 told NAUTA that DE OLIVEIRA was loyal and that DE OLIVEIRA would not do anything to affect his relationship with TRUMP. That same day, at NAUTA’s request, Trump Employee 5 confirmed in a Signal chat group with NAUTA and the PAC Representative that DE OLIVEIRA was loyal. That same day, TRUMP called DE OLIVEIRA and told DE OLIVEIRA that TRUMP would get DE OLIVEIRA an attorney.

As an aside, it sure sounds like this anonymous PAC representative is ass-deep in the criming! And De Oliveira proved loyal, if as alleged he was behind the plot to destroy servers containing the surveillance footage by draining the resort’s pool into the server room.

But it’s interesting that the Trump buffas were uncertain of De Oliveira’s status so recently. Maybe the prospect of jail time will reset his loyalties. But maybe not since Trump is paying for his lawyer.

By the way, it seems…not ideal that unrelated defendants who are jointly accused of a crime can pay for each other’s legal representation. One thing I’ll say for the Trump years, the ordeal has opened my eyes to lots of problematic aspects of the executive branch and the justice system. Maybe y’all knew all along that so much depends on the honor system. I did not.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bugboy
  • Burnspbesq
  • CaseyL
  • catclub
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Dangerman
  • Delk
  • dmsilev
  • gvg
  • hueyplong
  • Jay
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • John S.
  • lee
  • Lyrebird
  • marklar
  • MattF
  • mrmoshpotato
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Old Man Shadow
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Parfigliano
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • schrodingers_cat
  • sdhays
  • smith
  • Suzanne
  • The Pale Scot
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • Tony G
  • TriassicSands
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • waspuppet
  • WereBear
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    69Comments

    1. 1.

      Yarrow

      But as the feds closed in, the burning question among Trump’s buffas was whether De Oliveira was “loyal.”

      Mob. The T family and associates has always been mob.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      waspuppet

      @Yarrow: Would-be mob. The real mob wouldn’t have anything to do with such lazy morons, except maybe as an ATM.

      But maybe not since Trump is paying for his lawyer.

      Yeah right. Trump isn’t even paying his own lawyer.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Parfigliano

      The Attys being knowingly paid by a Co-defendant are opening up a big can of problems with their state disciplinary board.  But you know only the best people…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Yarrow

      @waspuppet:  No. He was tight with Roy Cohn and used his mob connections. And they used him. Link.

      he’d hired mobbed-up firms to erect Trump Tower and his Trump Plaza apartment building in Manhattan, including buying ostensibly overpriced concrete from a company controlled by mafia chieftains Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno and Paul Castellano.

      Here’s another article about his dad’s mob connections.

      Once the Italian mob started getting rolled up and the Russian mob came in, he was tied up in that. His Atlantic City casinos were part of that.

      He’s mob from way back.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Love that DOJ used subpoenas to essentially bait Trump into more crimes, and of course, he took the bait!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony G

      @Yarrow: According to my careful research (seeing a few Martin Scorsese. movies) I expect De Oliviera to start flipping against his former boss (if he hasn’t already done so).

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Yarrow: Yup, it’s a cliché for a reason. “Is he good?” “He’s loyal” Sopranos viewers can imagine Silvio having that conversation with/about a suspect captain two or three scenes before said captain, thinking he’s safe, opens his door to see Paulie Walnuts standing there with that look in his eyes….

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      @Parfigliano: Is that an ethical no-no that’s likely to be addressed? I’m not a lawyer and know nothing about how that works. They’re doing it so openly (not just with the latest character — it’s an ongoing thing) that I wonder.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Bugboy

      By the way, it seems…not ideal

      There is some discussion at Empty Wheel (ETA: now that I think of it, it might be Lawyers Guns and Money) about this, and it seems like the general consensus is that attorneys are required to represent their client’s interests, not the person who is paying the bills.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Alison Rose

      @smith: “Once he’s EXECUTED and then is REINCARNATED but as himself again and he commits all the same crimes and the second time around Garland DOES SOMETHING sooner well THEN I’ll be happy.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      CaseyL

      @Bugboy:  Yeah, good luck with that; just ask Cassie Hutchinson.  Or the fake electors in Georgia and Michigan.

      “Required” isn’t enforceable.  People have to know their attorneys have that responsibility, which they often don’t, and be ready and able to fire the bespoke attorneys and hire their own, which they often can’t.

      I think, though I’m not sure, there was at least one instance in all these Trump cases where the judge made a comment about how the defendant’s attorney wasn’t acting in the defendant’s best interests.  I’m not sure how often or how forcefully a judge can make those comments, though.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      By the way, it seems…not ideal that unrelated defendants who are jointly accused of a crime can pay for each other’s legal representation.

      When TFG is paying for your lawyer, “your” lawyer’s advice is not designed to benefit you. Some defendants have learned that (particularly Cassidy Hutchinson), some have not.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      @Bugboy: That seems like a sound rule! But it doesn’t do much to remove the appearance of a conflict of interest. Even if the attorneys’ behavior is totally above board, such an arrangement could encourage defendants whose lawyers are being funded by a co-defendant to avoid pissing off the person cutting the checks. (Not that Trump himself cuts a check, but if his PAC is funding the legal work, he calls the shots.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Bugboy: I sometimes wonder where we’d be if Cassidy Hutchinson’s trump-paid lawyer had been more subtle about the fact that he thought they should both have The Beast’s interests top of mind

      Reply
    25. 25.

      sdhays

      @Bugboy: Tell that to the guy(s?) in Georgia who didn’t know there was a deal offered to them by their Trump-paid attorneys because their attorneys didn’t tell them.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Burnspbesq

      @Parfigliano:

      The Attys being knowingly paid by a Co-defendant are opening up a big can of problems with their state disciplinary board.

      Indeedy. It’s also a slam-dunk motion to disqualify. It’s also tip-toeing right up to the line that separates legitimate cooperation between counsel for co-defendants from witness tampering.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Lyrebird

      Open thread, so here goes our lawn controversy: there’s a new hole in our back lawn. I suspect the local groundhog is responsible. This link (it’s a PDF, new tab) says don’t bother trying to relocate them far away. We have no dogs, and the kids would be upset if we had it killed on purpose. I am angry at it for the half dozen green tomatoes it ate before I covered the plants better, but oh well. I will get an estimate next week on trapping and removal. We could just leave it instead. Apparently they don’t start having crowds of friends around.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Burnspbesq

      @Betty Cracker:

      varies from state to state, and most state disciplinary authorities are woefully under-resourced (it took the CA bar years to get around to disciplining Orly Taitz). Add in the looming specter of retaliation by DeSantis, and I wouldn’t expect the FL bar to be champing at the bit to go after DeOliveira’s counsel, even if the facts seem egregious.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Suzanne

      But maybe not since Trump is paying for his lawyer.

      wait whut.

      Is that allowed?! Seems an obvious conflict of interest.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      sdhays

      Maybe y’all knew all along that so much depends on the honor system. I did not.

      I knew some of it was, but you are not alone in being surprised as to how much it is.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      MattF

      We’re learning all about legal ethics. And we’re learning all about mental illness. And we’re learning all about fascism.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Delk

      That same day, TRUMP called DE OLIVEIRA and told DE OLIVEIRA that TRUMP would get DE OLIVEIRA an attorney.

      That bottom of the barrel is turning into a clown car.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Roger Moore

      @waspuppet:

      Yeah right. Trump isn’t even paying his own lawyer.

      Trump is paying for the lawyers; he’s just using other people’s money.  Trump has the power to hire and fire the lawyers and to tell them how to do their jobs, which makes him the paymaster regardless of where the money originally came from.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      TriassicSands

      …the ordeal has opened my eyes to lots of problematic aspects of the executive branch and the justice system. Maybe y’all knew all along that so much depends on the honor system. I did not. Betty Cracker

      So much in our government depends on norms, integrity, and a sense of fair play. McConnell and Trump trashed all of them and the rest of the Republican cult went along willingly and even amplified the problems. Today, we can never take anything that a Republican in Congress at face value. In both the Senate and House there are countless Republicans who are as corrupt and dangerous as anyone who has ever served in our Congress. Outside of elective office, Trump, DeSantis, and others are just as bad. It will be a huge struggle for us to maintain even a semblance of a free and open society, because the Republican voters are no better.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      gvg

      @Lyrebird: Google says used kitty litter, epson salts and various other suggestions. they don’t like strong scents so growing things like lavender, sprinkling pepper etc.

      Also block up unused dens with stones to discourage them from coming back each year.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Bugboy

      @Betty Cracker: Right.  But eventually, it can catch up to them, just like the light bulb went off over the plea offers to the Georgia fake electors, and Ms. Hutchinson’s eventual “wake up and smell the covfefe” moment.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Lyrebird: Groundhogs can do a lot of damage in a short time. Live trapping them is difficult at best, I was never successful at it. You can fill in the rest of the blanks.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      @Lyrebird: We had a groundhog in our backyard daily in the year we were between dogs. I have not seen it in 5 years. The squirrels and chipmunks never touch the grass either. They scamper across the fence. Good luck.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      catclub

      @Betty Cracker: ​
       

      the appearance of a conflict of interest.

      only matters for liberal leaning supreme court justices.

      By contrast, Trump’s blind trust during his presidency.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Roger Moore

      @Bugboy:

      it seems like the general consensus is that attorneys are required to represent their client’s interests, not the person who is paying the bills.

      That’s true as far as it goes, but there’s an inherent conflict of interest when the person paying the bills is a co-defendant, and doubly so when the lawyer is also representing that co-defendant.

      The problem for the legal system as a whole is that neither allowing nor forbidding a lawyer from working in this situation is ideal.  The defendant who’s depending on someone else paying for his lawyer might not be able to afford a competent lawyer any other way, so forbidding it might be denying him the most effective counsel he might receive.  On the other hand, if that counsel has a conflict of interest in the case, allowing it might also deny the defendant effective counsel.  The only thing to do is to have the judge on the lookout for whether the defense attorney is representing the client diligently.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      lee

      Have we confirmation that the hard drives on those servers were actually inaccessible?

      Just because they got wet doesn’t mean you can’t get data off of them.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Dangerman

      @Yarrow: …he’d hired mobbed-up firms to erect Trump Tower and his Trump Plaza apartment building in Manhattan …

      I know it’s a quote, but there needs to be a rule (kinda like Rule 34, but in reverse, so let’s call it Rule 43) that the word erect can appear no where in the proximity of some people’s names.

      Mental health being a fragile thing and all.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Baud

      @Roger Moore:

      That’s true as far as it goes, but there’s an inherent conflict of interest when the person paying the bills is a co-defendant, and doubly so when the lawyer is also representing that co-defendant.

       

      If they all have one attorney, then that attorney will have to recuse if DOJ offers a deal to one of Trump’s co-defendants to flip. I don’t know if that’s in the cards.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      catclub

      @lee: ​
        Michael Cohen was saying on CNN that Trump has no idea about technology and the main servers that held all the backups were in Trump Company locations, not MAL. Flooding the local servers should have no effect, except to get an obstruction of justice/destruction of evidence charge.

      The subpeona was to the Trump org for the footage, which makes sense.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.