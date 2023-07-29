All sorts of things to do after my trip. Farmer’s market, check. Help the neighbor cobble together something to keep the 3 big dogs out of the baby bunny nest, check. (Why am I helping with that even though the fucking bunnies are eating everything in my yard? Because, that’s why.)

Look at the (fake) Jack Smith twitter feed to see if anything (miraculously) happened over night. It didn’t, check. I thought the picture in this tweet was great.

Jack Smith spends most of his waking hours counting his remaining moves against Trump. Counting, counting, #AndCounting. 🤔♟️⏰ 📷 @CoffeyTimeNews pic.twitter.com/27nyMcqWX2 — Tibor M. Kalman (@kalmantibs) July 29, 2023

Next on the list are the grocery store and the old time meat store, and then I’m going to buy a couple of slices of my favorite pizza so I don’t have to think about cooking anything until tonight.

Did I mention that I came home to not-just-a-heat-warning but to an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. With the heat index it was 108. It was absolutely brutal. I had someone watering my garden for me while I was gone, and a bunch of things were bone dry even though she had watered in the morning. Apparently we had not only heat but also wind. Good thing I had asked her on Wednesday to move all the pots from the front deck to under the carport. Still, even those were bone dry.

I bought nectarines at the farmer’s market and as soon s they are ripe enough I will make some popsicles.

Enough rambling. Happy Saturday!

Open thread.