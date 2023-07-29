Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words (Open Thread)

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: 

All sorts of things to do after my trip.  Farmer’s market, check.  Help the neighbor cobble together something to keep the 3 big dogs out of the baby bunny nest, check.  (Why am I helping with that even though the fucking bunnies are eating everything in my yard?  Because, that’s why.)

Look at the (fake) Jack Smith twitter feed to see if anything (miraculously) happened over night. It didn’t, check.  I thought the picture in this tweet was great.

Next on the list are the grocery store and the old time meat store, and then I’m going to buy a couple of slices of my favorite pizza so I don’t have to think about cooking anything until tonight.

Did I mention that I came home to not-just-a-heat-warning but to an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING.  With the heat index it was 108.  It was absolutely brutal.  I had someone watering my garden for me while I was gone, and a bunch of things were bone dry even though she had watered in the morning.  Apparently we had not only heat but also wind.  Good thing I had asked her on Wednesday to move all the pots from the front deck to under the carport.  Still, even those were bone dry.

I bought nectarines at the farmer’s market and as soon s they are ripe enough I will make some popsicles.

Enough rambling.  Happy Saturday!

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      Nina

      Someone (I don’t recall where I read it) said that the chess/checkers picture is not credible because Trump would never play black.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Nukular Biskits

      Watergirl, if you don’t mind me asking, where do you live?

      Heat index of 108 is nothing to sneer at, to be sure.

      Here on MS Gulf Coast, it’s currently (at 9:45 Central) 89 degrees with 64% humidity, making a heat index of 100 degrees.

      And it isn’t even noon.

      And what is my stupid ass about to do?  Outside/yard work.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RaflW

      All of Wisconsin is some color on the Drought Monitor. But we were treated to round after round of slashing rains and lots of lightning between about 8pm and midnight. Haven’t been out to check the rain gauge closely, but I’m thinking 1.5 inches, maybe a tad more. (Update: BF wen’t out to scare a seagull off our swim raft, and reports 1.8″, but a milkweed sagged and may have blocked some rain?)

      Not drought busting on its own, but the MIL reported that it rained here a few days ago, too, while we were away. So I’m thinking we’ll at least go from Severe to Moderate Drought, or maybe even just Abnormally Dry.

      The river birch we planted last fall near the shoreline finally looks happy (I’ve watered it a LOT but as the name implies, it likes moist conditions!). Our rose of sharon was in full bloom, the flowers look a bit bedraggled this morning (t’was windy too, and the raindrops seemed huge last night. A 76.6º dew point will do that when the front slams thru) but hopefully will still be showy for a bit longer.

      Probably won’t be available for the Sunday gardening thread (BF is speaking at a congregation in Madison tomorrow, and I’ll probably drive him unless this mild summer cold takes a turn).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Nukular Biskits

      Also, shamelessly plagiarizing myself from another thread:

      OT, but went to see “Oppenheimer” last night. Well, I watched all but the last 15 minutes or so … the entire neighborhood around the theater lost power. They said we could get a refund but I didn’t want to stand in line with 300 other people.

      Anyway, excellent movie. My only regret is that I could have seen it in IMAX format. Unfortunately, the nearest IMAX theater is over in Slidell, about 60 miles away.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      I love that TFG can’t come up with the right epithet for Jack Smith. “deranged” is so ridiculous

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      I had someone watering my garden for me while I was gone, and a bunch of things were bone dry even though she had watered in the morning.  Apparently we had not only heat but also wind.  Good thing I had asked her on Wednesday to move all the pots from the front deck to under the carport.  Still, even those were bone dry.

      Yeah yeah. I get hopelessly annoyed by the statement “But it’s a dry heat!”, because it’s fucking stupid. Humidity, being water, has a moderating effect on temperature. Humidity keeps the temperature from climbing too high. So I will grant that 95 degrees and humid is more uncomfortable than 95 degrees and dry, but that isn’t the comparison that actually occurs. It’s 95 degrees and humid vs 115 degrees and dry. And remember that that 115 degrees and dry is so dry that we’re talking skin cracking and flaking off, nosebleeds, dry eyes, dehydration, etc etc etc.

      The burn center in Phoenix has every bed full with people who came in contact with concrete surfaces and metal railings and got second- and third-degree burns. Dry heat kills people.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      NotMax

      Must admit “old time meat” acted as a speed bump for the eyes.
      :)

      No Amtrak horror or semi-horror tales? That’s good.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      OverTwistWillie

      I just can’t with that neo-facist X, and that neo-facist dickhead.

      The crossed hammers ⚒ was the symbol of the jack booted thugs in “The Wall”.

      I guess that tracks with a perpetual fifteen year old multi-billionaire.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      RaflW

      @Yarrow: When I lived in Austin, TX (the ‘dry heat’ thing was a myth, it was generally very humid, just not Houston-level), I’d do most of my yard work in the golden hour in the evening.

      I learned by doing that there’s a sweet spot where the temp starts dropping but relative humidity doesn’t seem to rise for about an hour. So the comfort level seemed more tolerable. And at least at that yard, the neighbors huge oak shaded me from the long slanted rays so I could get some stuff done. Still, it was hot. For like 6 months of the year, IMO.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Yarrow

      @RaflW:  Yep. It’s hot. You have to learn to work around the misery. The golden hour is nice and you usually get about 20-30 minutes when the breeze kicks up.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      OverTwistWillie

      The news from Iowa is Trump bitch slapped Ron and he didn’t even clap back.

      Sad. Low energy.

      The political press in this country should be ground into hamburders.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      mvr

      For bunnies eating everything — we grow tomatoes, eggplants and various herbs along with decorative plants Jenny knows more about than I do.  We grow the food plants in the midst of a clover mulch.  We’ve never had a rabbit eating the plants we care about issue because they prefer the clover.  We scatter the seed and then just dig up places for the other plants later in the season.  The clover tends to come back from year to year and helps put nitrogen in the soil as well.

      Nowadays they also have miniclover that grows amongst the grass in the lawn.  Which is good since we now have clay dominant soil in the yard since Spring of 2022 when we had our basement replaced under the house very much changing what soil was on top.

      YMMV.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      currants

      @WaterGirl OOH what’s your popsicle recipe for nectarines? I make watermelon popsicles for my grandkiddos and it’s the first thing they ask for every year when the get here. And it couldn’t be more simple–watermelon in an immersion blender, squeeze half a lime in (more if it’s not a juicy one), and you can add 1 T of sugar, but I don’t. Whiz up and then freeze.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      kindness

      I would steal that chess/checkers pic and post it on FB, but I don’t want my feed to be overtly Republican loathing.  I puppies, kittens and sparkly rainbows there.  Yea, I really prefer to zone out in a Barbieland haze on that site.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Another Scott

      Relatedly, … GovExec.com:

      The Biden administration has announced no shortage of federal initiatives aimed at addressing the long-term threat of climate change, but fewer to address immediate concerns. Changing that dynamic will require a rethinking of the definition of emergency response and may need congressional intervention. Extreme heat kills 600 people annually, more than die from hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined.

      President Biden on Thursday announced some new federal actions to address the growing threat of heat, such as worker protections through the Labor Department and new funding streams to support state and local efforts. For many, however, the federal government should be taking more direct action to help localities confronting emergency situations.

      The federal government could provide funds for cooling centers through its Public Assistance program, as well as emergency food, water, generators, medical care and other supplies and activities, though that would require an emergency declaration. A recent review by the Congressional Research Service found the federal government has never issued an emergency declaration due to heat and heat is not named in the allowable conditions for such an action. Generally, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s regulatory structure restricts actions to those related to physical damage.

      CRS said Congress could consider changing the definition of what constitutes an emergency under the Stafford Act.

      (Emphasis added.)

      Someone on NPR yesterday said that there are national requirements for landlords to provide heating, but none to provide cooling.

      People’s lives are increasingly at stake in elections.

      Eyes on the prizes. Stay cool and safe.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      OverTwistWillie

      @Baud:

      Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis appeared at the same event in the 2024 White House race for the first time on Friday

       

      I’m sure backstage was like Spinal Tap running into Terry Ladd, with Ron waiting till the orange un-holiness was out of earshot to mutter “wanker” under his breath.

      Reply

