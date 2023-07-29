Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Greetings from the ShitShow

I’m still so pissed off about this I don’t want to talk about it, really, but given that I know some of you have stuck around here for two decades and some only to feel good about yourself compared to me, so I think I owe it to you.

This afternoon around three o’clock I was feeling a bit tired, so I decided to settle in for a nap. Got undressed and was fluffing this pillow (this is not code for anything, you sick bastard, Baud), and I was doing that, Maxwell started bitching nonstop from the office, so I went in to see what he was all hot and bothered about and to take care of it so he would not fuck with me during my nap. Food is what he wanted, but he did not get any because fuck him. But I did notice the water fountain could use some water, so I got the gallon pitcher and went to the sink and put it in and turned the water on.

At that point I heard my phone ring, realized it was downstairs, went down and got it. Called the person back, talked to them for five minutes, hung up, and said “I need a nap” and went up to the bedroom, shut the door, and lay down and thought about how awesome the room felt because I have the house ac on 78 to save money, but the movable bedroom unit was on 68 so the room was super cool. Put my mask on, and went to sleep.

It was a great nap- like an hour and a half. Got up, went to the bathroom to use the facilities, and realized I had forgotten to turn the sink water off that was filling the pitcher for the cat water fountain. It had filled the pitcher completely, which then lapped over onto the sink counter, and went into a straight line down to the back of the sink and then down into the cracks. I thought to myself- “That has been running for near two hours.”

I raced downstairs, and yep, my kitchen sink now has a water feature over the island counter. i called Gerald, he came over and called me a dumbass, and I don’t know how many thousands this is going to cost me, but tomorrow we are going to cut a hole into the ceiling and cut out the water damage and put a fan in to dry the whole fucking thing out.

I’m simultaneously disgusted, furious with myself, and sort of numb. Fucking ADHD is going to be the death of me, but I didn’t think it would be this way.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      I’d like to thank you, John, for doing your part to divert some of this water. This is far excessive. Ground water pushed my parents’ pool out of the ground, took the concrete patio with it.

      We’re asking far too much of the wetlands.

    4. 4.

      Salty Sam .

      But I did notice the water fountain could use some water, so I got the gallon pitcher and went to the sink and put it in and turned the water on.

      It was at this point in the narrative that I knew we were in for another Cole Classic…

    5. 5.

      Scout211

      John, call your insurance company before you and Gerald start fixing the damage. Water damage caused by accidents is typically covered by your homeowner’s insurance. And accidents typically include a faucet accidentally not turned off.

    6. 6.

      CaseyL

      Could’ve been worse: could’ve been a longer nap.

      Forgetting the water is running is a very common thing, I’ve never had an al fresco flood in my house, but I have had sinks fill up nearly to overflowing (most recently, filling a watering pitcher).

      The fans should dry things out just fine, if you’re able to get and use the professional ones. They’re extremely powerful, and unfortunately very loud. But two hours worth of water damage shouldn’t take too long to dry out.

    7. 7.

      Ohio Mom

      Ouch. Double Ouch. Triple ouch.

      Our sewer backed up into the basement last week so I am also dreading the final tally of repair bills. But our insurance will cover some of it so I can’t complain too much.

      As the old saying goes, Water is the homeowner’s worst enemy.

      Cole, never thought of you as ADHD before but yeah, that puts your years of self-medicating in a new perspective for me.

    8. 8.

      Jackie

      At least it was tap water and not sewage…

      Trying to help you find a positive…

      Did Maxwell ever get his water?

    9. 9.

      Ohio Mom

      @CaseyL: The migration crew left the giant fans and dehumidifier on in our basement for three days and I felt like I was living the life of one of those airport ground crew without the headphones. Yes, they are LOUD.

      The migration crew had to note how much water the dehumidifier collected for the insurance adjustor. I am learning so much about things I didn’t know I didn’t know. Including the necessity of monitoring sewer pipes for tree roots. That could be one of John’s future big adventure, the thanklessness of the trees he planted.

    10. 10.

      J R in WV

      OK, that’s pretty funny!   Wife calls me to tell me that Cole has a new funny post, and so it is!

      And DO call the insurance folks asap!

    11. 11.

      JaySinWA

      As others have pointed out a literal shit show would have been sewage. This is more of a flood show

      ETA or water works show. There’s an innuendo in there somewhere

      ETA2 Water sports, yeah that’s the ticket.

    12. 12.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      Here’s my shitshow story from my family:  I am in Seattle visiting my niece & brother, who has a (relatively) new dog, a one-year-old golden retriever with one brain cell that rarely gets used.  As in, this dog is so stupid that he tries to pick up sticks that he can’t pick up because he is standing on them.

      First week was with family, second week (well, really ten days) is dog sitting while they’re on their vacation.  Only issue that brother won’t give teenage niece a key to the house.  So I, as aunt, tell the niece she can come in as late as she wants — I’ll stay up for her.  She comes in between 11 & midnight, which is fine, except the dog starts barking at 5am every day, and I’m supposed to walk the dog in order to get the dog used to me dog sitting.

      They finally leave for vacation, and the first night the cheap smoke detector goes off at 4am.  So I reset it, except it keeps beeping low battery.  Are there batteries in the house?  Of course not, brother does no maintenance whatsoever.  So I get batteries at the local chain pharmacy, and spend the next several hours trying to coax this thing to stop beeping. Can’t be done.  Finally get a guy from the local hardware store who tries his batteries, it’s still beeping, he says it’s at the end of its useful life and takes it out of the ceiling.

      So now I have ten days of basically the air bnb from hell …. The place is filthy, the dog is untrained and a complete ball thief so it’s hard to take him to the park, and I’m just sitting here waiting for the next piece of endlessly deferred maintenance to go wrong.  And what I’d really like right now is one good full night’s sleep.

      (BTW in the course of spending hours googling how to turn off an endlessly beeping smoke detector I found out why they always die between midnight and 6am.  Apparently the cooler it gets the less well the batteries work, so they always go critical in the coolest part of the night.)

      any suggestions as to how to stop the dog from stealing balls from the other dogs at the park are welcome.  dog is completely untrained, of course.

    13. 13.

      Patricia Kayden

      I love the shout out to Baud. 😂 😂

      At least no one was hurt. We all make mistakes. I only eat cold cereal for breakfast now after too many mornings of leaving the stove or oven on for cooked breakfasts. I feel ya,

    14. 14.

      Ohio Mom

      @JaySinWA: The one thing I wil say about the sewerage is that it stayed in the basement. Our life in the rest of the house was undisturbed except for the noise of the fans. Sounds like Cole has a mess in his kitchen.
      That’s hard to work around.

    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      Did I ever tell the story about messing with a solid oxygen torch as a kid and almost burning the house down? Pro-tip: Don’t open the oxidizer container when it’s lit and dump the burning pellet on a carpeted floor.

      (My quick thinking mom grabbed a pot full of water and put it out.)

      Humans get distracted and don’t think clearly at times. Especially male humans.

      🤪

      Calling your insurance company is a good idea.

      Hang in there!

      Cheers,
      Scott

    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      I had a water and mold problem in my Arizona house from a sink leak. Homeowners covered it. Big fans for a few days.

    20. 20.

      Lyrebird

      @Jackie: Did Maxwell ever get his water?

      Well Cole created a fountain with room for all the pets to reach, sounds like!  They could drink their fill all around the kitchen island.

       

      Cole: you are a very good person.  And yes, thank you for being even more ADHD than me today.

    21. 21.

      Ohio Mom

      @JaySinWA: The city workers came right away. They were a cheerful pair who quickly assessed that the back-up was not the city’s fault, the clog was under the front yard, under the maples that turn such beautiful reds and yellows every fall. They left a small packet of helpful literature too.

      Now we feel like idiots, not knowing we were supposed to check on the sewer pipes periodically for clogs caused by roots.

    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      @Ohio Mom: Another old saying is:

      Water is the universal solvent.

      Time and water are a massively damaging combination. It dissolves continents after all…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    23. 23.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      @Ohio Mom: and check the expiration of your smoke alarms and change the batteries in them too.  there’s a lot of routine invisible maintenance that has to happen that it seems no-one ever talks about

    25. 25.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      @dexwood: He’d be in clover.  Morning walk is by a tennis court; he ran through the open gate and grabbed two tennis balls in his mouth.  We got him to drop one and only realized he had two when the tennis players wanted their other ball.

    26. 26.

      Tim Ellis

      The ADHD tax is real, and it is expensive.

      Speaking of which, you’ve just reminded me to pay the four parking tickets I keep forgetting about lol, so hopefully you can take some heart from knowing you helped me out  (Assuming I don’t get waylaid again in the next five minutes lol)

    28. 28.

      TS

      I am reminded of the time when I had what was known as a “stand alone dishwasher”. It plugged into the kitchen tap. So I set it on one evening when home alone & wandered off to the living room to watch a movie on TV. No recorder/no internet. It was hilarious & I laughed my way through a couple of hours. Then I turned off the TV & heard a weird noise in the kitchen. Walked in & I was wading in 6 inches of water. The water pressure had ripped the tap asunder – the water was spurting onto the ceiling & thence around the room. It was definitely a fountain.

    29. 29.

      JaySinWA

      @Ohio Mom: Yes they are quick to insist it isn’t their fault. My sister got that line for days until they found the backup in their own lines. More than one house was affected. She was just the first uphill from the blockage.

    30. 30.

      dmsilev

      @Chacal Charles Calthrop:

      BTW in the course of spending hours googling how to turn off an endlessly beeping smoke detector I found out why they always die between midnight and 6am.  Apparently the cooler it gets the less well the batteries work, so they always go critical in the coolest part of the night

      Hah. I had the exact same journey of discovery and enlightenment a couple of dead batteries at 3 AM ago.

    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      @Chacal Charles Calthrop:

      Well, like any dog training it takes you as long as it takes the dog to actually learn. But the only way you can train the dog to stop stealing balls is to keep him on a leash at the park and admonish him in a power voice. That’s the tone, not the volume. Not an angry tone, a power/strong voice. Not NO!!!!!!, not no, like you are defusing a bomb, a middle ground, strong, firm No. And that’s it no explaining. just No. oh and a firm leash so there is some form of attention. Some dogs require a tug on the leash with the No. Not a violent tug, just some tension to get their attention.

    32. 32.

      Ohio Mom

      @Chacal Charles Calthrop: We actually just checked the smoke alarm. Because Ohio Son is an adult with a disability, the county sends a social worker out once a year to make sure that wherever he is living, it’s safe, including that the smoke alarm is in working order.

      When you consider that very many disabled adults live in iffy conditions — on their own or with roommates in the sorts of places affordable on very limited means — you can see why the social worker comes out. It’s argueably overkill for our household and not sufficient for many others.

      The annual inspections also gets me to get the whole house clean at once, rather than my usual one room at at time. As long as you don’t look at the deconstructed basement.

    33. 33.

      glc

      Talking to my cousin about apartment insurance and she says “Yeah once i was making jewelry with a blowtorch in my bedroom and I realized I couldn’t shut it off. … Finally had to lug it back to the shop on the bus. People were glancing at me, but you know, it’s New York.”

      Midway through that I had the phone on speaker.

      Sorry to hear about the water damage. Not fun.

    34. 34.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I knew exactly where this was going when I read “At that point…”

      Ouch! I hope you can get dried out for minimal costs.

    35. 35.

      No One of Consequence

      Hey,

      When you have the ceiling/floor open, be sure to look for the mustard while you’re in there.

      Sorry to hear of your troubles, but I got a good chuckle out of it, if that is any consolation.

      Good luck, and peace,

      – NOoC

    41. 41.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Thinking about this more and I have come to the opinion that you should have given Maxwell his food. If you had done so then this whole chain of events may have been avoided.

      Cat karma bit you…lol!

    42. 42.

      CaseyL

      @Chacal Charles Calthrop: ​
       

      Oh, ugh. What a situation! And unlike an actual airbnb you can’t leave a lousy review or ask for your money back…

      If you have a few days, maybe you could sneak the dog into a PetSmart for a quick obedience class? And maybe deputize your niece to remember and use the lessons?

    46. 46.

      SuzieC

      When have we all not fallen asleep and had a sewage explosion?

      BJs, my elder cat Duder, who is on the BJ calendar as a Halloween cat, crossed the rainbow bridge.  We loved him so much.

      That occurred a month ago.  We have adopted a new kitty, a baby tuxedo named Tux.  I know the name is uninspired.  We wanted to rename him but he had lived in a foster home for a year with the name Tux.  A friend who is a cat whisperer ( he has 8 cats) advised to keep his little name that he was known by.

