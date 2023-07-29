I’m still so pissed off about this I don’t want to talk about it, really, but given that I know some of you have stuck around here for two decades and some only to feel good about yourself compared to me, so I think I owe it to you.

This afternoon around three o’clock I was feeling a bit tired, so I decided to settle in for a nap. Got undressed and was fluffing this pillow (this is not code for anything, you sick bastard, Baud), and I was doing that, Maxwell started bitching nonstop from the office, so I went in to see what he was all hot and bothered about and to take care of it so he would not fuck with me during my nap. Food is what he wanted, but he did not get any because fuck him. But I did notice the water fountain could use some water, so I got the gallon pitcher and went to the sink and put it in and turned the water on.

At that point I heard my phone ring, realized it was downstairs, went down and got it. Called the person back, talked to them for five minutes, hung up, and said “I need a nap” and went up to the bedroom, shut the door, and lay down and thought about how awesome the room felt because I have the house ac on 78 to save money, but the movable bedroom unit was on 68 so the room was super cool. Put my mask on, and went to sleep.

It was a great nap- like an hour and a half. Got up, went to the bathroom to use the facilities, and realized I had forgotten to turn the sink water off that was filling the pitcher for the cat water fountain. It had filled the pitcher completely, which then lapped over onto the sink counter, and went into a straight line down to the back of the sink and then down into the cracks. I thought to myself- “That has been running for near two hours.”

I raced downstairs, and yep, my kitchen sink now has a water feature over the island counter. i called Gerald, he came over and called me a dumbass, and I don’t know how many thousands this is going to cost me, but tomorrow we are going to cut a hole into the ceiling and cut out the water damage and put a fan in to dry the whole fucking thing out.

I’m simultaneously disgusted, furious with myself, and sort of numb. Fucking ADHD is going to be the death of me, but I didn’t think it would be this way.