Late Saturday Night Open Thread: News of the Wanna-Be Weird

Something like this, perhaps?

Because we’re gonna need some kind of guillotine-energy entertainment, watching the EELEET suffer their own consequences, and of course Elmo has already wimped out on his ‘challenge’…

Okay, maybe the Apartheid Princeling’s not the worst Worst Person, but surely he’s qualified for the Worst-Person Olympics?

At least take advantage of other peoples’ ideas (the actual EM skillset), and do something fun with your money, dammit!
    1.

      dmsilev

      Anybody who goes to Venus deserves, well, to go to Venus. It’s pretty much the closest realization of Hell that our Solar System has to offer.

    6.

      Ruckus

      The co-founder of the exploding mini sub business seems like he enjoys killing people by talking them into taking extreme risks for a lot of actual money. He seems to think big, I know this will sound weird but I wonder if he thinks in the metric system and thinks that 8mm is a big _ _ _ _? Or is his name _ _ _ _  or does he think that his brain is in his _ _ _ _? Because his _ _ _ _ is involved in at least on of these scenarios.

    7.

      sdhays

      I don’t care about the cage match, I just want those fuckers put in a cage where they can no longer do any harm.

    9.

      sdhays

      And it’s impressive how quickly that Oceans Gate founder has moved on from killing his cofounder, some other rich people, and an unfortunate 19 year old pressured to join a doomed trip with his asshole father.

    13.

      dmsilev

      This is amazing: Trump PAC has spent more than $40 million on legal costs this year for himself, others

      Former president Donald Trump’s political group spent more than $40 million on legal costs in the first half of 2023 to defend Trump, his advisers and others, according to people familiar with the matter, financing legal work that has drawn scrutiny from prosecutors about potential conflicts of interest between Trump and witnesses.

      Save America, the former president’s PAC, is expected to disclose about $40.2 million in legal spending in a filing expected Monday, said the people familiar with the filing, who like others interviewed spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss information that has not been made public.

      $40 million in half a year. And his legal troubles are only accelerating. And yet, his donors will continue to donate. That’s the amazing part.

    15.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: Offhand the only post-1960s* SF I recall where people lived on the surface of Venus was Varley’s “In the Bowl”, which used an indistinguishable-from-magic forcefield technology.

      A few writers have had balloon cities floating in the high atmosphere, where the temperature and pressure are almost survivable and all you have to worry about is the sulfuric acid clouds and the lack of oxygen.

      * Before the Mariner and Venera probes spoiled everything. Earlier SF often had tropical jungles and dinosaurs on Venus.

    16.

      dmsilev

      Sounds legit…

      Söhnlein’s envisions creating a floating colony that could withstand the sulfuric acids in Venus’ clouds — just one element of the planet’s atmosphere that makes it uninhabitable to humans. He failed to address how this proposed space station for as many as 1,000 colonists would handle the 224 mile-per-hour, hurricane-force winds that are also characteristic of Venus, according to NASA.

      “It is aspirational, but I think it’s also very doable by 2050,” he told Insider.

      From a blog post on his website,

      At the Humans2Venus Foundation, by far the most common question we get is “Why Venus?” The simple one-word answer: GRAVITY.

      […]
      A few years ago, I came across a report summarizing the data collected by Russia’s Venera missions to Venus. It turned out that 50km above the Venusian surface measured at 1G of gravity! Eureka!
      Even better, at that altitude the air pressure measured roughly 1ATM, the temperature was relatively tolerable (30C-50C), and the atmosphere provided sufficient radiation protection (despite Venus being closer to the Sun and not having a magnetic field).
      Of course, the downsides were the CO2-heavy atmosphere and the clouds made of sulfuric acid. Then again, we already had technologies here on Earth to offset both.

      Yeah, somehow the whole “clouds made of sulfuric acid” thing would seem to be a bit of a turnoff for most people.

    17.

      Keith P.

      @dmsilev: I dunno…if it could be seeded with enough thermophiles, maybe in 10-20k years it could be terraformed into a lush world.

      But like Mars, if we’re sending people out there in bulk, it’s as a prison world.

