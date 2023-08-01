Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Another Indictment Open Thread: Judge Chutkan

Another Indictment Open Thread: Judge Chutkan

by | 61 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Let’s get this framed and mounted over the courthouse door: “Presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is not president.”


    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    61Comments

    5. 5.

      Ken

      So, the speedy DC trial, and the delays in the Florida trial — is there a chance that convicted felon Trump would have to show up in the Florida court in an orange jumpsuit and prison shackles? And without makeup, hair spray, or shoe lifts?

      I don’t think that’s the image he wants to project, either in court or during his presidential campaign.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      @Scout211: Someone downstairs posted that CNN identified co-conspirator #6 as Jason Miller.

      I was hoping for Steve Bannon (and I wasn’t the only one), but pinning Jason Miller is also a good day’s work!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Spanky

      Today is also one of the cross-quarter days, midway between the solstices and equinoxes. The others are Groundhog Day (Candlemas), May Day, and All Saints Day/Halloween.

      Today was once the celebration of the blessing of the loaves made from the first grain from the harvest. Loaf Mass, or Lammas. Henceforth, it should be remembered as Lame Ass Day.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      hells littlest angel

      @Ken: … is there a chance that convicted felon Trump would have to show up in the Florida court in an orange jumpsuit and prison shackles? And without makeup, hair spray, or shoe lifts?

       

      That’s how I want him to show up to debate Joe Biden.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MattF

      I was worried that the J6 indictment (and prosecution) would get bogged down by the size of the cast of characters— but Smith has avoided that particular trap. There is only one person accused of crimes, and it’s not unreasonable to think he could now have a speedy trial.

      And the accusation that Trump conspired to deprive people who voted against him of their votes is a good one. People who support him now should be asked if they think it’s okey-dokey to deprive Democrats of their votes.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Keith P.

      It’s pretty interesting that Boris Ephysteyn isn’t in there. I’d have expected him to be front in center in the indictments, but I also wouldn’t expect him to flip on Trump.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      TS

      @MattF:

      People who support him now should be asked if they think it’s okey-dokey to deprive Democrats of their votes.

      Depending on how you define those Democrats – many would think yes – would they say it out loud?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jackie

      @Scout211: I still think/hope it’s Peter Navarro, author of The Green Bay Sweep – which was the tutorial for appointing the fake electors in the seven states TIFG tried to flip AFTER the election.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Scout211

      @Jackie: I still think/hope it’s Peter Navarro

      It still could be.

      I clicked on the link that was posted for the CNN report and it didn’t actually say anything about Jason Miller. So if Jason Miller was identified in that report, they may have walked it back. Right now #6 is still not identified on CNN.

      Navarro, Miller, Bannon.  I would be happy with any of them named as a co-conspirator.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      craigie

      @MattF:

      People who support him now should be asked if they think it’s okey-dokey to deprive Democrats of their votes.

      I think we all know the answer to that one.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jackie

      Did I hear there are references to SIX SENATORS and ONE CONGRESS person who TIFG contacted J6 evening AFTER the insurrectionists were sent home???

      If so, will these individuals be indicted? And who are they???

      eta I have my suspicions for a few names…

      Reply
    34. 34.

      NotMax

      Trundled up from downstairs.

      (Very quickly scribbled out, to the tune of “chestnuts roasting on an open fire.”)

      The Smithmas Song

      Trump’s butt planted in a courtroom seat
      Jack Smith reading what he knows
      Charges one through four being entered in turn
      Before a judge who is berobed
      For we know obstruction and conspiracy
      Prove to make the case airtight
      Doubts erased with each witness who’s called
      As lies are brought into the light
      ;)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      trump indicted for Jan 6.  at last

      -J. Rubin

      All praise certainly goes to Smith for halting the hemming, hawing and general lack of initiative evident in the Justice Department’s early approach to investigating Trump. Few prosecutors could have acted so quickly to gather a mass of testimony, successfully litigate complex issues in multiple venues and deliver gobsmacking “talking” indictments. It’s all the more remarkable since he had to bring a separate case based on the Espionage Act.

      But before memory fades, we cannot forget the work of the House Jan. 6 committee, its staff and then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who pushed forward by appointing two admirable Republicans to the committee after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) yanked his members.

      It was the Jan. 6 committee that first presented the country with a coherent view of the coup, brought forth witnesses such as former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson and scores of other Republicans to describe the coup plotting; showed how Trump and his cohorts endangered the lives of poll workers; and explained that Trump knew militia men were armed when he egged them on to the Capitol. They put all the pieces together in a compelling narrative. Despite cynical pundits’ insistence that the hearings would be boring or repetitive, the committee kept Americans glued to the proceedings with well-crafted multimedia presentations. Tuesday’s indictment faithfully follows the narrative the committee laid out.

      After the entire country saw evidence of the conspiracy set forth by the committee, the Justice Department would have been hard pressed to justify declining to prosecute. In short, the Jan. 6 committee made this week’s jaw-dropping developments possible. Democracy is in their debt.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Given how poorly received Ron DeSantis has been, what is the GOP plan if Trump is convicted before the ’24 elections?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      West of the Rockies

      As repellant as I find Bannon to be, Navarro’s always enraged demeanor is more annoying.  I hope they both are ruined, but if I had to choose… Navarro.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Shalimar

      @Trollhattan: #6 isn’t Navarro or Stephen Miller.  Both were still government employees at the time, not political consultants.  Bannon, Stone, and Jason Miller are all decent guesses

      edit: I have also seen Tom Fitton offered as a reasonable possibility.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Mike in Pasadena

      My favorite bit is the senior campaign advisor’s e-mail to tfg: “You can see why were 0-32 on our [court] cases. I’ll obviously help on all fronts, but it’s tough to own any of this when it’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.”

      I love it, conspiracy garbage from off planet beamed down to tfg.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Spanky: ​
       

      Today is also one of the cross-quarter days,

        roughly

      midway between the solstices and equinoxes. The others are Groundhog Day (Candlemas), May Day, and All Saints Day/Halloween.

      Fixed. And it’s really quite roughly – since the equinoxes and solstices are on about the 20th or 21st of their months, the midway points would be about the 5th or 6th of the in-between months.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jackie

      @Jeffro: Anyone thinking Jennifer Ruben hasn’t re-registered as a Democrat is nuts. She won’t ever be full-blown progressive, but she’s proving to be left of moderate. And I say Welcome Aboard!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Jeffro:

      All praise certainly goes to Smith for halting the hemming, hawing and general lack of initiative evident in the Justice Department’s early approach to investigating Trump.

      god, this is so exhausting

      Few prosecutors could have acted so quickly to gather a mass of testimony, successfully litigate complex issues in multiple venues

      she’s a former lawyer (granted, she worked in entertainment law) and sort of a journalist and she thinks all this gathering of testimony and litigation of issues started last November?

      Mar-A-Lago was raided six months before Smith was appointed. Jeffrey Clarke was standing in his driveway in his underwear before Cassidy Hutchinson testified

      Reply
    49. 49.

      patrick II

      @Shalimar: ​& I am going with Navarro since I saw him confess his part in the conspiracy to Ari on MSNBC. ​​Not to mention his part in convincing Trump to take a natural immunity policy during the pandemic. I know it’s not relevant but his arrogant ass needs to go down hard.​​

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Mike in Pasadena

      @Spanky: I didn’t even know there were cross-quarter days. And I was a navigator-bombardier in USAF when we still used celestial navigation (with a sextant suspended from a port on the roof of the second floor) on most every flight for practice even though we had radar scopes, an inertial navigation system that launched one of the weapons, and a 1945-era nav-bomb “computer.” We had to learn a lot about the stars, constellations, etc. I still own a copy of “the Bowditch,” (Bowditch, Nathaniel, 1773-1838, U.S. mathematician, astronomer, and navigator) the huge book published by the U.S. Navy on navigation, back when celestial nav was still important.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Subsole

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      The plan is to run spoilers and get their simps in the media to depress our coalition by running constant negative stories.

      Their plan is to keep us fractured, infighting and apathetic, while also  turning up the brainscrews on their base, getting them out to vote with the promise that they will pardon and avenge Trump. It won’t be enough to win a straight-up fight, but they don’t need to do that. They have an Electoral College and the Slimebag Six.

      For the rank and file? The plan is violence. Lots of violence. Stochastic and otherwise.

       

      Will it work? Depends. These assholes are crazy enough to not care and desperate enough to try it.

       

      Now, what will be really interesting is if Trump starts throwing various GOP bigwigs under the bus to save his hide. Who took which oligarch’s money in exchange for what. That sort of thing.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      M31

      christ, I’m finishing reading the pdf indictment and it’s so chilling

      Yeah, stupid clowns spoonfeeding each other lies that are repeatedly debunked and refuted, even by their own allies, but also it shows the many points at which it could have been much much worse

      fuck those pieces of shit and I hope they rot in jail

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Shalimar

      @patrick II: Navarro definitely belongs in prison for his known part in these conspiracies.  And for being the most aggressively arrogant member of the Trump administration, which was an amazing accomplishment with so many massive egos involved.  I just don’t think he is #6 or they would identify him by his job like they did with Clark.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      tobie

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I give up. These are facts you won’t hear on MSNBC.

      Mar-A-Lago was raided six months before Smith was appointed. Jeffrey Clarke was standing in his driveway in his underwear before Cassidy Hutchinson testified

      Reply

