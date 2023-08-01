In November 2021, Judge Chutkan ruled against Trump when he tried to invoke executive privilege to keep his White House papers secret from the Jan. 6 Committee. She wrote: "Presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is not president." https://t.co/4TwxGv3BoW — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 1, 2023

Let’s get this framed and mounted over the courthouse door: “Presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is not president.”

Judge Chutkan, who has been assigned Trump case per court docket, has sentenced Jan. 6 defendants to longer terms than the government requested. Safe to predict plenty of racist threats against her. I've already seen racist comments in Jan. 6 cases. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 1, 2023

Learn more about Judge Chutkan, very respected and served as a public defender for many years: https://t.co/BnM51RzOpT — ???? Catherine ?? Jack Smith #?? (@CMargaronis) August 1, 2023





You know he hates Black women and this will just send him over the edge. He’s having to deal with GA DA Willis, NY AG James and now Federal Judge Chutkan? ?????? — #FireGarlandandWray (@Manspeaks1) August 1, 2023

DOJ makes it very clear that Trump had every right to speak out publicly and bring challenges to the election results, and that he lawfully did so. But, shortly after the election, he also engaged in three criminal conspiracies, to subvert the results and remain in power. pic.twitter.com/jeBTeNai5S — ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) August 1, 2023

“My office will seek a speedy trial.” Jack Smith #TrumpIndictment pic.twitter.com/uOc3Br0WNP — Victoria ???? ??Magliano-Ross (@PoliticalPrada) August 1, 2023

Seems the idea is try Trump by himself, and then get the rest after. This way he can't use the others to stall the trial date like he's trying in Florida. https://t.co/hpbXvIKPJE — zeddy (@Zeddary) August 1, 2023

The indictment lists all of the people who told Trump his election fraud claims were not true: 1. Pence

2. Senior DOJ leaders

3. The DNI

4. CISA at DHS

5. Senior WH attorneys

6. Senior Trump 2020 campaign staffers

7. State legislators and officials

8. State and federal courts pic.twitter.com/Gqq1pBuv0A — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) August 1, 2023

The plan was to stage a coup and then use the military to put down any protest that ensued. https://t.co/Lci2Td8xoA — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 1, 2023

Six unidentified co-conspirators, four of them attorneys. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 1, 2023

Two of Trump's unnamed co-conspirators are almost certainly John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell is likely a third. Going to have to go back and try to narrow down the other three. Guessing Jeff Clark is the DOJ official. pic.twitter.com/lDCQRheeGB — ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) August 1, 2023

Yes, this is definitely Jeff Clarkhttps://t.co/tcjmCXdyZN — ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) August 1, 2023