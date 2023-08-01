Someone sent me this a few days ago, in anticipation of the big day. But I can’t remember who sent it, so please out yourself in the comments.
by WaterGirl| 52 Comments
Baud
Haha.
dmsilev
According to news reports, Joe and Jill are having a nice evening, a dinner date followed by going to a showing of Oppenheimer while they’re on vacation in Rehoboth. I’m sure they’re having a much much more enjoyable evening than TFG.
Elizabelle
love it
I have a feeling, behind closed doors, that Biden would find that quite amusing :)
Jeffro
please, please, PLEASE keep those microphones and questions right in the faces of GOP elected officials, snooze media!
no matter what they say, it’s sure to divide the Republican Party, so MUST. HAVE.
HinTN
@Elizabelle: Barbie was fun. Oppenheimer in 70mm is Saturday.
Jerzy Russian
Just getting back in front of the computer after several hours of being occupied by work*. This is good news indeed. I am off to catch up on previous posts.
*Normally I read this blog while at work, but in this case that was not possible.
In other news of the stupid, one of my idiot Senators gets pantsed.
Never made sense for Space Farce to be relocated in the first place. Glad CO gets to keep it.
Scout211
I like how all the news stories were reporting that the Bidens were busy watching Oppenheimer and would not be commenting on the latest Trump indictment. They were watching a movie and would not answer our questions!
You go, Dark Brandon. 😊
ETA: dmsilev got there first. My typing is very slow using only one finger on the iPad. :)
Elizabelle
@Ben Cisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️: Agreed. I think once TFG was out, the Space Force was safely where it belongs. In Colorado.
With the terrible state legislation, I don’t think any military facilities should relocate to red states. Just not fair to the employees.
Jeffro
@Scout211: “kinda busy here trying a little romantic night out with my honey, you know what I mean Jack?” (wink) (licks ice cream cone)
LOLOL
How freakin’ cool is that, though? The biggest traitor in American history is going. down. for. the. count. and Uncle Joe is like, “well that’s nice, I’ve got a life to lead and also a country to set a good example for, too”
Anonymous At Work
As for source of the joke, please join me in a round of “No, *I* am Spartacus!”
West of the Rockies
Rachel, please let someone else speak!
Steeplejack
If you like Mexican food (or, more properly, Tex-Mex, I guess), El Azteca is great. And it’s relatively close on the highway (20672 Coastal Highway).
Agave is also good, but it’s more expensive (and more upscale). And I haven’t been to the one in Rehoboth, only the one in Lewes.
Devore
Love it. Thanks
Uncle Cosmo
@Ben Cisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️: So sorry to hear Dummy GooberVile is busy (mis)representing you in the Senate.
Elizabelle
And now a rocket launch from Wallops Island (Eastern shore of VA, near Chincoteague) that might be visible at 8:31. A banquet tonight.
No ponies will be alarmed.
Elizabelle
@West of the Rockies: Yep. She got me to stop paying attention.
Which is how I learned about the rocket launch.
Rachel, Rachel, Rachel.
Suzanne
@Steeplejack: I may check it out! When on vacation, I pretty much want a vacation from anyone in my family complaining, so I tend to let others pick. We just went to a nice seafood restaurant in Lewes and I got crabcakes, which are always a treat when I make it out here.
I don’t get the devotion to Old Bay.
NotMax
(Very quickly scribbled out, to the tune of “chestnuts roasting on an open fire.”)
The Smithmas Song
Trump’s butt planted in a courtroom seat
Jack Smith reading what he knows
Charges one through four being entered in turn
Before a judge who is berobed
For we know obstruction and conspiracy
Prove to make the case airtight
Doubts erased with each witness who’s called
As lies are brought into the light
;)
lowtechcyclist
@Suzanne: You can probably see the rocket launch! Figure out where Chincoteague is, and look in that direction after 8:31.
South. Very definitely south.
@HinTN:
Oppenheimer in 70mm is Saturday.
I saw it in 70mm on Sunday (at Grauman’s Chinese). I think the higher resolution really does with being able to read the characters’ expressions. It might not matter as much with second rate actors, but it’s impressive just how much you can see.
ETA: I expect a bunch of Oscar nominations for acting, and the glorious IMAX footage will help.
Steeplejack
Also, great pies and other baked goods at Pasqualini’s (37560 Atlantic Avenue).
zhena gogolia
Goddamn, there’s Garland bashing down below and I won’t stand for it.
TS
Chris Hayes attacking Merrick Garland for the delay in prosecution – but of course he is
And can someone explain to me why Trump will not try for a deal – does he really thing there will be an uprising to support him? or what?
Suzanne
@lowtechcyclist: I was like, “WTF is up with these seagulls and their refined palates?!”. Bougie-ass trash birds!
How freakin’ cool is that, though? The biggest traitor in American history is going. down. for. the. count. and Uncle Joe is like, “well that’s nice, I’ve got a life to lead and also a country to set a good example for, too”
And also, “do you finally get the part about the Department of Justice being independent of me?”
HumboldtBlue
Fuck all that, watch this instead. It’ll make you laugh.
lowtechcyclist
I was like, “WTF is up with these seagulls and their refined palates?!”. Bougie-ass trash birds!
That’s a surprise – IME, gulls will eat anything you toss out there, as long as it’s a passable imitation of food.
ETA: I have this vision of the gulls going, “elicious-day, my feathered ass!”
zhena gogolia
@HumboldtBlue: Yes, he is funny!
Baud
Rotating tag nominee from the indictment
It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership
Suzanne
@lowtechcyclist: It’s not spicy enough! I am from Arizona! We need HEAT!
Suzanne
@lowtechcyclist: We had fun running experiments. We tested to see how close they would come to us for goldfish crackers, we tested colors of Froot Loops, tested orange Froot Loops next to goldfish…. This was some rigorous science here.
@TS: But I think LOD’s rebuttal was really smart.
TS
He did it well and everyone else was in agreement
