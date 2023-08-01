Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No Justins, No Peace

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I was promised a recession.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Tick tock motherfuckers!

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

We still have time to mess this up!

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

After roe, women are no longer free.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Knock, Knock

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • Ben Cisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️
  • cain
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Devore
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • frosty
  • HinTN
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NotMax
  • persistentillusion
  • Roger Moore
  • Scout211
  • Steeplejack
  • Suzanne
  • TS
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    52Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      According to news reports, Joe and Jill are having a nice evening, a dinner date followed by going to a showing of Oppenheimer while they’re on vacation in Rehoboth. I’m sure they’re having a much much more enjoyable evening than TFG.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      @dmsilev:  The nuclear bomb did not land up on their heads. And did/will they see Barbie?

      I have seen neither.  But they are on the list for August.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      please, please, PLEASE keep those microphones and questions right in the faces of GOP elected officials, snooze media!

      no matter what they say, it’s sure to divide the Republican Party, so MUST. HAVE.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jerzy Russian

      Just getting back in front of the computer after several hours of being occupied by work*.   This is good news indeed.  I am off to catch up on previous posts.

       

      *Normally I read this blog while at work, but in this case that was not possible.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      I like how all the news stories were reporting that the Bidens were busy watching Oppenheimer and would not be commenting on the latest Trump indictment. They were watching a movie and would not answer our questions!

      You go, Dark Brandon. 😊

      ETA: dmsilev got there first.  My typing is very slow using only one finger on the iPad.  :)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev: I am also in Rehoboth, but have not run into them yet!

      Spent the day at the beach with the kids, and found out there was an indictment when I got back to the car. Hot damn, a good day,

      Update: Seagulls do not like Froot Loops. I tested it. For science.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      @Scout211: “kinda busy here trying a little romantic night out with my honey, you know what I mean Jack?” (wink) (licks ice cream cone)

      LOLOL

      How freakin’ cool is that, though?  The biggest traitor in American history is going. down. for. the. count. and Uncle Joe is like, “well that’s nice, I’ve got a life to lead and also a country to set a good example for, too”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne: Wait, there are vaguely-edible food-ish objects that seagulls won’t eat? That is definitely a noteworthy discovery.

      Hope you’re all enjoying the beach.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Steeplejack

      @Suzanne:

      If you like Mexican food (or, more properly, Tex-Mex, I guess), El Azteca is great. And it’s relatively close on the highway (20672 Coastal Highway).

      Agave is also good, but it’s more expensive (and more upscale). And I haven’t been to the one in Rehoboth, only the one in Lewes.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Elizabelle

      And now a rocket launch from Wallops Island (Eastern shore of VA, near Chincoteague) that might be visible at 8:31.  A banquet tonight.

      No ponies will be alarmed.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev: Dude. We watched the seagulls pick them up and then drop them. At first we thought they would only be averse to the blue ones (which…. agree). But no, these seagulls were pro-goldfish crackers and strongly anti-Froot Loop.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne:

      Update: Seagulls do not like Froot Loops. I tested it. For science.

      Maybe if you call ’em “ootfray oopslay” (the cereal, not the gulls), some toucans will show up and eat ’em.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Suzanne

      @Steeplejack: I may check it out! When on vacation, I pretty much want a vacation from anyone in my family complaining, so I tend to let others pick. We just went to a nice seafood restaurant in Lewes and I got crabcakes, which are always a treat when I make it out here.

      I don’t get the devotion to Old Bay.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      NotMax

      (Very quickly scribbled out, to the tune of “chestnuts roasting on an open fire.”)

      The Smithmas Song

      Trump’s butt planted in a courtroom seat
      Jack Smith reading what he knows
      Charges one through four being entered in turn
      Before a judge who is berobed
      For we know obstruction and conspiracy
      Prove to make the case airtight
      Doubts erased with each witness who’s called
      As lies are brought into the light
      ;)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Roger Moore

      @HinTN: ​

      Oppenheimer in 70mm is Saturday.

      I saw it in 70mm on Sunday (at Grauman’s Chinese). I think the higher resolution really does with being able to read the characters’ expressions. It might not matter as much with second rate actors, but it’s impressive just how much you can see.

      ETA: I expect a bunch of Oscar nominations for acting, and the glorious IMAX footage will help.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      TS

      Chris Hayes attacking Merrick Garland for the delay in prosecution – but of course he is

       

      And can someone explain to me why Trump will not try for a deal – does he really thing there will be an uprising to support him? or what?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne:

      I don’t get the devotion to Old Bay.

      Neither do I.  Lived in southern Maryland now for coming up on 25 years, and it just doesn’t do anything for me.

      I guess I’m still a Virginia boy at heart.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Jeffro:

      How freakin’ cool is that, though? The biggest traitor in American history is going. down. for. the. count. and Uncle Joe is like, “well that’s nice, I’ve got a life to lead and also a country to set a good example for, too”

      And also, “do you finally get the part about the Department of Justice being independent of me?”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne:

      I was like, “WTF is up with these seagulls and their refined palates?!”. Bougie-ass trash birds!

      That’s a surprise – IME, gulls will eat anything you toss out there, as long as it’s a passable imitation of food.

      ETA: I have this vision of the gulls going, “elicious-day, my feathered ass!”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @TS: O’Donnell’s response was good, but really only scratched the surface of why the testimony from the J-6 C’tee wasn’t enough to move a criminal case forward (No, IANAL, but neither is Hayes, Maddow, Reid, Wagner….)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Suzanne

      @lowtechcyclist: We had fun running experiments. We tested to see how close they would come to us for goldfish crackers, we tested colors of Froot Loops, tested orange Froot Loops next to goldfish…. This was some rigorous science here.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      frosty

      @Suzanne: ​I’m glad to hear you made the choice to go on your vacation. What a mess you’re having to deal with.

      And worse, looks like you’ll have to finish the Froot Loops yourself! Damn picky eater seagulls!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne:

      It’s not spicy enough! I am from Arizona! We need HEAT!

      Too bad you’re not in AZ now, they’ve got all the heat you’d want!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jackie

      @TS: “And can someone explain to me why Trump will not try for a deal – does he really thing there will be an uprising to support him? or what?”

      He would be admitting guilt. #1 sin in his book.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.