On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Elma

I made a second trip to Italy in February 2011. It was also sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association. “If you want to be a Badger, just come along with me…” It was a week in Rome with side trips to other points of interest.

One of our day trips was to Ostia Antica the port of ancient Rome located at the mouth of the Tiber River. Massive excavations of the site, ordered by Mussolini from 1939 to 1942, were interrupted when Italy became a major battlefield of World War II. While archeology continues there today, the site is open to the public.