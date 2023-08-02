Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Elma – Ostia Antica

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Elma

I made a second trip to Italy in February 2011. It was also sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association. “If you want to be a Badger, just come along with me…” It was a week in Rome with side trips to other points of interest.

One of our day trips was to Ostia Antica the port of ancient Rome located at the mouth of the Tiber River. Massive excavations of the site, ordered by Mussolini from 1939 to 1942, were interrupted when Italy became a major battlefield of World War II. While archeology continues there today, the site is open to the public.

On The Road - Elma - Ostia Antica 8
Ostia Italy

Part of a Roman road.

On The Road - Elma - Ostia Antica 7
Ostia Italy

This is part of the mosaic known as the “Bath of the Swimmer.”

On The Road - Elma - Ostia Antica 6
Ostia Italy

This was part of a theater complex.  The guide said that it is sometimes used to present performances.

On The Road - Elma - Ostia Antica 5
Ostia Italy

This is part of an insula or apartment building.  It was originally several stories tall.

On The Road - Elma - Ostia Antica 4
Ostia Italy

An oven in bakery complex that included buried storage jars and grist mills.

On The Road - Elma - Ostia Antica 3
Ostia Italy

All the modern conveniences.

On The Road - Elma - Ostia Antica 2
Ostia Itally

Ostia lies directly under the flight path to Rome’s airport.  The modern world is never far away even in the ruins.

On The Road - Elma - Ostia Antica 1
Ostia Italy

Speaking of the modern world intruding., notice the satellite dish in the upper right.

On The Road - Elma - Ostia Antica
Ostia Italy

You can never go wrong taking pictures of cats.  There were many around hustling for snacks from the tourists.  This one would not lower herself to beg for treats.  She also looks just like my current kitty who is interfering with my typing because I am not paying sufficient attention to her.

      Kristine

      That mosaic is beautiful. Were there any signs that colors had been worn away, or was it originally blue-gray?

      What a great trip–Italy is on my list! Thanks for the photos.

      Jeffro

      Great pics, WG!

      My brother and I went to Ostia Antica (instead of to Pompeii) back in 2007, on a day trip out of Rome.  It was really fascinating and I hope to go back again someday.  =)

      OzarkHillbilly

      Speaking of the modern world intruding., notice the satellite dish in the upper right.

      Hmmm, I must have my lefts and rights mixed up. :-)

      Sorry, I just couldn’t resist. Thanx for the pics, Elma.

      arrieve

      I love the juxtaposition of the columns with the plane flying through the sky. I’m always amazed by the survival of ancient places–they’re mostly protected now, of course, but humans have had thousands of years to tear down, rebuild, and generally help themselves to the artifacts.

      Elma

      @Jeffro: I did both on this trip.  Ostia was part of the tour.  Several of us ditched the day trip to Florence and went to Naples and Pompeii instead.  Those pics will show up later.

