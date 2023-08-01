Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

This really is a full service blog.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The revolution will be supervised.

We’re not going back!

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Let’s finish the job.

He really is that stupid.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Sad Trombone of a Campaign Womps On

Sad Trombone of a Campaign Womps On

by | 76 Comments

This post is in: 

I promise I’ll quit posting about Ron DeSantis so much once his presidential dreams are smashed to smithereens. Right now, his sad trombone of a campaign womps on, and I feel compelled to jeer at it.

After cancelling high-roller donor events in the Hamptons last week due to “lack of interest” (while his serially indicted former mentor Trump and noted kook RFK Jr. raked in scads of cash), DeSantis returned to pester voters in Iowa and New Hampshire. Even $1 beer couldn’t draw a crowd in Concord:

ROCHESTER, N.H. — For $1, New Hampshire voters were invited to drink beer with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday in Concord.

But barely more than two dozen people showed up at the New Hampshire Home Builders Association, which slashed the ticket price for the general public from $50 late in the week in order to build the crowd.

By the time the event started, an hour late, there were just 30 people in the room.

Live look at the advance team’s frantic prep work for today’s events:

In an Iowa coffee shop, DeSantis again defended his state education board appointees’ decision to emphasize the résumé-building benefits of chattel slavery.

Later, DeSantis interacted with a teen who shared a personal vulnerability while asking a question about military service. DeSantis responded with an incoherent partisan zinger that was shockingly grotesque and insensitive, even for him:

A 15-year-old at the Oskaloosa coffee shop asked about military service restrictions on people with mental health disorders — a topic right in line with the DeSantis campaign’s desire to highlight his military expertise.

“I can’t legally vote,” the teen said, “but I struggle with major depressive disorder.”

DeSantis interrupted the teen with a rejoinder: “It’s never stopped the other party from not letting you vote.”

Good God, what a dick! That’s just inexcusable. I pity Ron and Casey’s poor little campaign props: Moppet, Munchkin and Magpie. Imagine having that monstrous lump for a father!

The smirking, chilled-steel toilet seat of a candidate did no better when an elderly widowed farmer presented a gift-wrapped opportunity for Mr. Personality to simulate human feelings at a subsequent stop.

Later that evening, in Osceola, an 82-year-old farmer told DeSantis that he tends fewer acres since his wife died of cancer five years ago, and asked about the candidate’s thoughts on ethanol, a corn-based renewable fuel used in cars.

DeSantis passed up an opportunity to offer sympathy, launching into a stump-speech promise to “turn back this rush to electric vehicles.”

Jesus, how can anyone be this bad at politicking? It’s truly astounding. When questioned by NBC News on his difficulty connecting with human beings on the trail, DeSantis denied it and concocted an anecdote that made Trump’s infamous “sir” stories sound plausible by comparison:

“That hasn’t been the truth… The truth here on this trip, we’ve gone to all these counties, people coming up to me saying, ‘I’m so glad that you showed up. You know, you’re the first guy to actually show up here where people are signing up committing to caucus for us and really significant numbers in terms of the percentages of people that are showing up.’”

Yeah, that totally happened.

And so Ron womps on, an abandoned, water-logged white shrimping boot borne back ceaselessly to the benighted peninsula where he was begat — and where oblivion awaits.  The end.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Amir Khalid
  • azlib
  • Barbara
  • Betty Cracker
  • Butch
  • cain
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Dangerman
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • dexwood
  • dm
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • Eolirin
  • Fraud Guy
  • Hoodie
  • hueyplong
  • Jackie
  • Jerry
  • Jerzy Russian
  • John S.
  • kalakal
  • Ken
  • Kristine
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MattF
  • Maxim
  • Mike Molloy
  • Old School
  • OverTwistWillie
  • p.a.
  • PatrickG
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • Shalimar
  • Skippy-san
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • trollhattan
  • Villago Delenda Est

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    76Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Gods. He makes Mitt Romney look like an empathetic human in comparison, and I didn’t think that was possible.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Old School

      “It’s never stopped the other party from not letting you vote.”

      Good grief.  There are so many other reasons to not like him, but he can’t deliver a punch line either.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      The smirking, chilled-steel toilet seat of a candidate …

      I want to marry this entire post. If that is not possible, I will marry the sentence that I have partially excerpted here.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      I promise I’ll quit posting about Ron DeSantis so much once his presidential dreams are smashed to smithereens.

      Pretty sure we’re well past that point, though I’ll allow that he might still have hope. Who was it who said presidential ambitions are a helluva drug?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      rikyrah

      I promise I’ll quit posting about Ron DeSantis so much once his presidential dreams are smashed to smithereens. Right now, his sad trombone of a campaign womps on, and I feel compelled to jeer at

       

      Don’t stop until he’s been completely humiliated.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dangerman

      I read someplace he and Jackie No Fucking Way are having screaming fights. Apparently, MameALot will not be another Camelot.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      hueyplong

      Not only do I not desire any slowdown in the creation of Schadenfreudelicious puddin’ posts, but I’m pretty sure I speak for others by demanding that similar posts styled as post mortems continue to appear even after the FAA has competed its review of the smoldering crash site.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kristine

      I will admit that I did not expect him to flame out so quickly and thoroughly. It’s a relief. The threat of a more palatable autocrat concerns me.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Puddin’Boots is just trying to hang on until TFG is forced out by a plea deal or a stroke. He’s too much of a wimpy-wimp to take matters in hand and feed TFG to the ‘gators.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Maxim

      Frequent reassurance that his campaign continues to flounder is a good thing. Please do not deprive us of this essential service.

      His complete lack of empathy and inability to connect with humans makes me wonder if there’s more going on than just him being a malignant asshole. An actual brain defect, rather than “merely” a deficient personality.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ruckus

      When even rethuglicans recognize how shitty a person you are, and reject you, that is saying a hell of a lot.

      I mean even all things considered about the grand canyon sized differences between the 2 political parties, it is still amazing that the conservative side has so massively shit the bed that the only fix seems to be burn it all down. The conservative side has a criminal clown ex president as current candidate #1 and a mentally ill racist shit stain as the opposition bringing up the rear. I know that humanity has always had a side with mental health issues but running them for the highest office so that they can burn it all down by their completely asinine selves seems just a bit over the top.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Butch

      @Old School: I haz a confuse.  Does that sentence mean the “other party” allows you to vote or stops you from voting?  It would seem like the graduate of elite Eastern universities could actually put together a sentence in something that sounds like standard English.  He didn’t succeed in doing so in any of the quotes presented here.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Shalimar

      Someone told him that he was the first guy to show up in IOWA?  Where candidates famously travel around the state constantly every four years to get a head start?  Where people like Pompeo and Sununu visit every single county before deciding not to run?

      It’s a shame no one before ever thought to care about Iowans.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Barbara

      @Old School:

      “It’s never stopped the other party from not letting you vote.”

      Does this actually mean what it sounds like?  The “other” party has no problem with letting mentally ill people vote?  Am I missing something?  I do sometimes have a problem interpreting double negatives and try hard not to use them in writing or speaking.

      OTOH, I have to say that I am always a little shocked at how many people try to connect with candidates on a “personal” level in such artificial circumstances.  What can I say, I guess I was just born on a different planet.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Skippy-san

      DeSantis needs to talk about his military service and the poor record he had on active duty. He needs to explain the Bronze Star he wore, but never earned.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Dangerman:

      I read someplace he and Jackie No Fucking Way are having screaming fights.

      That would certainly be believable.  After he won his second term as governor in a slam-dunk, her White House dreams seemed to be on the verge of reality.

      Now that reality has flushed those dreams down the toilet, it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if she’s taking it out on him.

      I feel sorry for their kids.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      The truth here on this trip, we’ve gone to all these counties, people coming up to me saying, ‘I’m so glad that you showed up. You know, you’re the first guy to actually show up here where people are signing up committing to caucus for us and really significant numbers in terms of the percentages of people that are showing up.’”

      I dunno, there could be actual people saying this stuff to him. Like members of his campaign staff, who he doesn’t know by name or face anyway, putting on fake mustaches or hats and pretending to be locals.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ken

      @OverTwistWillie: You mean that the campaign arranged for these people to ask these questions, and he still screwed it up?  Hilarious.

      There’s a running gag in Noises Off where one of the actresses delivers her lines in the memorized order, no matter what. I’m imagining DeSantis doing the same thing; so the young kid with mental issues gets the response meant for the older farmer, and the older farmer gets the answer meant for the single mother, and so on….

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Old School

      @Butch:

      I haz a confuse.

      @Barbara:

      Does this actually mean what it sounds like?

      I’m pretty sure what he is going for is “Democrats encourage people to vote who aren’t eligible to.”  Voter fraud!

      But the line was horribly mangled.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      lowtechcyclist

      DeSantis makes Nixon look like a human being by comparison.  I’d have thought that was impossible.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ruckus

      @Maxim:

      An actual brain defect.

      He’s ronnie, he’s always been ronnie, he’s being true to himself. And a totally deficient and defunct personality is a brain defect. A range of political ideals between large groups of humans is normal, his level of well, him, is not.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Elizabelle

      Interesting article in the Miami Herald today, about how longtime residents are fleeing Miami-Dade for other parts.  (Elsewhere in Florida, Texas [to raise young daughters!! from the frying pan into the fire], Costa Rica.)

      So long, paradise. Longtimers and natives depart for homes outside Miami-Dade County

      Felt so badly for one elderly couple, in Edgewater neighborhood.  They had a condo with a balcony they absolutely loved.  Out there all the time.  A high end restaurant moved in next door, and the constant whine from the high end cooling system (for food?) made the balcony unuseable and drove them to relocate an hour south.  They could not even leave the balcony door open. (Restaurant is Klaw, flies King Crab in direct from Norway.)

      Anyway, more in the “don’t cry for me, Argentina” vein. The crack about “pirates” rings true.

      Miriam Merino’s life might cause anyone to think she enjoyed the best of Miami-Dade County. On her $400,000 real estate salary, she said she could afford weekly dinners at The River Oyster Bar and the latest $6,500 Santa Cruz Tallboy Mountain bike to ride on her next adventure in Costa Rica’s Vuelta al Lago Arenal or Oleta River State Park in Miami. She traveled around the globe and owned two condos outright in Miami.

      For the Cuban-born 59-year-old whose family escaped Fidel Castro’s Communist regime in 1968, Merino had made it big in Miami. But in recent years, her quality of life declined. The city’s allure had faded.

      “Traffic became impossible. People that came in were disrespectful. The developers get whatever they want,” Merino said. “It became a pirate town. Whoever has more money, wins.”

      With $1 million in her pocket from the sale of her condos, Merino left in April after 40 years in Miami for San José, the capital of Costa Rica. She bought a 700-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom condominium for $150,000. She continues to work remotely doing real estate consulting for a firm in Miami.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Eolirin

      @Barbara: No, the never stopped doesn’t flip the not letting. The part that’s a double negative is the never stopped. So he’s saying the Democrats are preventing the kid, and people like him maybe? from voting. Which is an intensely bizarre thing to say to a 15 year old.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ken

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:  Like members of his campaign staff, who he doesn’t know by name or face anyway, putting on fake mustaches or hats and pretending to be locals.

      That would explain how he got a whole two dozen people to show up for the New Hampshire beer event.

      (“Honey, the paper says there’s an event tonight where you can get a beer for a dollar — ”

      “Hot damn, I’m in, where is it?”

      ” — and you get to meet Ron DeSantis.”

      “Never mind.”)

      Reply
    43. 43.

      OverTwistWillie

      @Kristine:

      “Housewives of…” reality TV show.

      She’ll have to ditch him – he won’t work as a Jay Cutler slacker punchline.

      I see a Tampa hate radio gig in his future.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Can you imagine being stuck at a dinner party with him and Dime Store Jackie?  Her, grasping for relevance and status like Betty Grissom (Gus Grissom’s wife) in “The Right Stuff”. Ron speaks awkwardly about “woke, woke, woke” before taking a call from Rufo about some new brilliant scheme, after which, he eats a puppy alive.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      kalakal

      I’m not only enjoying seeing the bastards campaign crash and burn, I’m looking forward to seeing what’s left of his career getting eviscerated after the elections over. He’s going to be a termed out lame duck with loser stink with a lot of ambitious rivals wanting him gone. He has no friends, the chickens will be coming home to roost on the Fl economy/education system etc, all the consequences of that nasty stuff created by his choice to be a performative jackass rather than govern he was planning to avoid by becoming president will be in his face.

      He’s in deep water, surrounded by sharks, and he’s stuck on autochum

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Hoodie

      Wow.  I’ve met a few guys like DeSantis before, i.e., guys who got gold-plated degrees from Ivies or near-Ivies and leave you wondering as to what the purpose of those places is.  We once had a summer intern (I was a second year associate) who had a med degree from a near Ivy and was in his second year at the near Ivy’s law school.  He was generally unable to interact with people in any way that didn’t exude an unearned arrogance that was incredibly off-putting.  At one function, one of the senior partners who wasn’t involved in the hiring process turned to me and asked “why is this fucking guy here?”  My only answer was that I guess he looked good on paper.   I came away from that experience thinking how a valuable spot in a medical program was wasted on that guy.

      I feel similarly about DeSantis.  He’s guy that looks good on paper, but that paper is actually evidence of the waste of resources that were expended on him.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ruckus

      @rikyrah:

      Don’t stop until he’s been completely humiliated.

      That’s one of his problems, he can’t see how shitty a human he is. The only way he might is if he gets to wear a white coat with wrap around sleeves. And it’s quite possible that he won’t see it then. The reason he can’t stop digging the hole he’s in deeper is itself the problem. It always comes to an end sooner or later, it’s just the mess left in it’s wake that hurts anyone/everyone else.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Elizabelle:

      Oldest daughter moved to Ft Lauderdale with her fella in June, chasing his dreams.  She’s not happy – says that too many people are really nasty and it seems to affect all of their interactions.

      There are way more MAGAts than she ever had to deal with in Louisville, and while they’ve found a few decent pockets, it isn’t enough.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      PatrickG

      Betty, these DeSaster jokes are a highlight of my morning routine. Keep ‘em coming!

      I hope you’ll be posting a “Where is he now?” series for YEARS after he officially flames out, personally. :)

      Reply
    51. 51.

      trollhattan

      One good thing to report this summer.

      “It’s nearly August, but one familiar summer trend has been very scarce this year: wildfires. California is off to its slowest start to fire season in 25 years. A state traumatized by huge fires over the past decade that have burned millions of acres — killing more than 200 people, and generating choking smoke and apocalyptic orange skies — has seen almost no major fire activity so far in 2023. As of Thursday, just 24,229 acres had burned in California since Jan. 1, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. That’s 82% less than the state’s 10-year average and is the lowest of any year since 1998.

      Drove past Lake Shasta yesterday and it is nearly full, surface elevation 1,043 feet. One year ago it was 937, more than a hundred feet lower.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Betty Cracker

      @OverTwistWillie: His voice is so horrible though, like a mosquito whine in your ear when you’re trying to fall asleep that keeps going no matter how frantically you slap at your own head. I’m not sure even Tampa hate radio would have a sumbitch with a voice like that.

      @Elizabelle: I feel sorry for the non-Republicans being driven out of their homes. Fuck the Republicans — they voted for this shit, so they can STFU.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Ruckus

      @Barbara:

      What can I say, I guess I was just born on a different planet.

      Or they were…..

      And it’s more like hatched. In a lab. By an absolutely crazy mad scientist.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      kalakal

      What I don’t get about DeSantis is how he got to rise through the ranks of the GOP. He presumably must have started out as a relative unknown, just one of dozens of wannabees

      If you’re in the business of picking a candidate for office surely you’re not going to look around and when you’re falls upon a repellent, social incompetent, disliked by all and  go “Aha! The very chap!”.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Alison Rose

      @Old School: But he said “…from NOT letting you vote”. It sounds like he’s trying to claim that Democrats are trying to suppress the vote of teenagers and people with mental health issues???? I mean, as to the former, you can’t “suppress” the vote of someone not legally allowed to vote, and to the latter, what the sandblasted fuck is he talking about?

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Ruckus

      @Eolirin:

      At this level and given his speech defects they are.

      The implantation may be culturally caused but this is not the result of a normal brain. This level is way beyond cultural. This is the reaction of serious issues left untreated and allowed to get far worse.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      rikyrah

      Dolt45 is not going to drop out.

      He can grift to pay his legal bills.

      He thinks his only way of avoiding prison is to become President again.

      Even if he trusted the fat cats to pay his legal bills..

      He doesn’t trust the other candidates to actually pardon them if they became President.

      He doesn’t trust anyone that much.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Betty Cracker

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg: I’m sorry she’s unhappy, but I understand why. I’ve got friends in South Florida, so I visit occasionally but I would never dream of living there. Everything is a damn hassle.

      Where I live is inconveniently far from everything and crawling with MAGAs. That sucks, but there’s still lots of nature that hasn’t been paved over, and the culture is very different.

      I can share an anecdote that tells the whole tale: I’ve been stranded in a disabled vessel in Miami and in my backwoods swamp. During the South Florida ordeal, my friend and her two small children were attempting to flag down some help and were repeatedly ignored. In my crappy swamp, we were floating home on the current, and half a dozen people stopped to ask if they could help.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      dm

      @Shalimar: I’ve heard he’s doing the 99-county strategy, something that even Senate and Gubernatorial candidates find challenging, so I imagine his crack advance team really has found some places in Iowa where candidates are a rare sight.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Elizabelle:

       The developers get whatever they want,” Merino said. “It became a pirate town. Whoever has more money, wins.”

      And this is different from any other U.S. city, how??

      And of course, all that development made real estate values skyrocket, which surely helped boost her income into the mid 6 figures.  And now she’s bitching about it.

      Time to break out the world’s smallest violin.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Elizabelle

      @Hoodie:  Makes me wonder if DeSantis and the med student (who really should have been in a clinical lab, not with patients) …

      are on some part of the autism spectrum.  Just do not get the human interaction side, while they might have enough intelligence to succeed in university.

      WRT DeSantis:  can see why he left the Navy.  The military is more “woke” than the rest of society, in many ways.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      rikyrah

      Another poster put these two things together. I hadn’t thought of it this way:

      Badd Company (@BaddCompani) tweeted at 8:15 PM on Mon, Jul 31, 2023:
      Wow!!

      The Minnesota Republican Party has 60 bucks in the bank to play with.

      Who Stole the Money

      They are 336 Thousand in Debt

      The Colorado Republican Party is filing for Bankruptcy

      The Arizona Republican Party has less than
      25K in the bank.

      The Michigan Republican Party is…
      (https://twitter.com/BaddCompani/status/1686183883656847360?t=D1WJHvzLxSv4Q04FF4ySVg&s=03)

      ………………………………..

      Marceline
      an hour ago edited
      Here’s another reason that I’m hopeful for 2024 and 100 percent supportive of Ukraine.

      We’re finally seeing the Russian money dry up and it’s killing both the left and the right. On top of this we’ve seen the lefty organizations suffer too. Brand New Congress is gone and the Justice Dems have laid off half their staff. I’m really looking forward to the Sunrise Movement going under if they haven’t already.
      ……………………………………..

      This makes so much sense.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Shalimar

      @Elizabelle: When I was growing up 30+ years ago, I knew people in Mobile, AL who had vacation places in Costa Rica because it was cheap and most people there speak English.  $150k for 700 square feet is more expensive than anything that size in Mobile now (caveat that no one with money lives in anything that small).

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Hoodie

      @Elizabelle: I imagine DeSantis is what my dad (a WWII Marines vet) would have called a shitbird.  He said the war tended to weed these guys out because they did stupid things that got them killed, including alienating the guys who would normally be watching their backs.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      rikyrah

      For those in Indiana, who now have to be subjected to your legislature’s anti-abortion measures.

      Illinois and Michigan are right here, willing to help you. You still have body autonomy in our states.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.