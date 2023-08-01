I promise I’ll quit posting about Ron DeSantis so much once his presidential dreams are smashed to smithereens. Right now, his sad trombone of a campaign womps on, and I feel compelled to jeer at it.

After cancelling high-roller donor events in the Hamptons last week due to “lack of interest” (while his serially indicted former mentor Trump and noted kook RFK Jr. raked in scads of cash), DeSantis returned to pester voters in Iowa and New Hampshire. Even $1 beer couldn’t draw a crowd in Concord:

ROCHESTER, N.H. — For $1, New Hampshire voters were invited to drink beer with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday in Concord. But barely more than two dozen people showed up at the New Hampshire Home Builders Association, which slashed the ticket price for the general public from $50 late in the week in order to build the crowd. By the time the event started, an hour late, there were just 30 people in the room.

Live look at the advance team’s frantic prep work for today’s events:

In an Iowa coffee shop, DeSantis again defended his state education board appointees’ decision to emphasize the résumé-building benefits of chattel slavery.

Later, DeSantis interacted with a teen who shared a personal vulnerability while asking a question about military service. DeSantis responded with an incoherent partisan zinger that was shockingly grotesque and insensitive, even for him:

A 15-year-old at the Oskaloosa coffee shop asked about military service restrictions on people with mental health disorders — a topic right in line with the DeSantis campaign’s desire to highlight his military expertise. “I can’t legally vote,” the teen said, “but I struggle with major depressive disorder.” DeSantis interrupted the teen with a rejoinder: “It’s never stopped the other party from not letting you vote.”

Good God, what a dick! That’s just inexcusable. I pity Ron and Casey’s poor little campaign props: Moppet, Munchkin and Magpie. Imagine having that monstrous lump for a father!

The smirking, chilled-steel toilet seat of a candidate did no better when an elderly widowed farmer presented a gift-wrapped opportunity for Mr. Personality to simulate human feelings at a subsequent stop.

Later that evening, in Osceola, an 82-year-old farmer told DeSantis that he tends fewer acres since his wife died of cancer five years ago, and asked about the candidate’s thoughts on ethanol, a corn-based renewable fuel used in cars. DeSantis passed up an opportunity to offer sympathy, launching into a stump-speech promise to “turn back this rush to electric vehicles.”

Jesus, how can anyone be this bad at politicking? It’s truly astounding. When questioned by NBC News on his difficulty connecting with human beings on the trail, DeSantis denied it and concocted an anecdote that made Trump’s infamous “sir” stories sound plausible by comparison:

“That hasn’t been the truth… The truth here on this trip, we’ve gone to all these counties, people coming up to me saying, ‘I’m so glad that you showed up. You know, you’re the first guy to actually show up here where people are signing up committing to caucus for us and really significant numbers in terms of the percentages of people that are showing up.’”

Yeah, that totally happened.

And so Ron womps on, an abandoned, water-logged white shrimping boot borne back ceaselessly to the benighted peninsula where he was begat — and where oblivion awaits. The end.