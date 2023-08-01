From Sunday:
On this day in 1965, a Democratic President and Congress enacted Medicare and Medicaid for our seniors and vulnerable Americans' health security.
58 years later, Democrats continue to protect Medicare and Medicaid and work to provide health care as a right — not a privilege. -NP pic.twitter.com/kYt4DpF2S1
— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) July 30, 2023
Starting in 2024, the IRS will provide taxpayers an option to file taxes for free, directly with the government. That means an end to having to hand over $240 and your sensitive, financial data to companies like Intuit and H&R Block.pic.twitter.com/pqUE8aapSy
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 31, 2023
Scooplet: Zelenskiy’s likely to head to NYC for United Nations General Assembly, where he’s expected to make case for his peace formula, per sources. Putin not expected to be at UNGA; his movements limited due to arrest warrant. Story w/ @AlbertoNardelli:https://t.co/IlQxDUfLby
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 31, 2023
When extremist MAGA Republicans delayed the PACT Act last year, veterans helped Democrats pass it, delivering lifesaving cancer care.
Now, we must ensure that veterans affected by burn pits file claims by August 9th to receive benefits backdated to 8/10/22. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ec3MYjWrHL
— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) July 31, 2023
Aaaand… an acronym for the true Biden aficianados:
Biden should endorse universal public pools. https://t.co/6eW9tFk1aG
— Leonid Baezhnev 🔥 (@rev_avocado) July 31, 2023
The Cooling Off Right Now Public Open Pools Act https://t.co/XA6uroyIAV
— Crabcake Inspector (@ilpomodoro2) July 31, 2023
