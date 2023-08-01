Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Everybody saw this coming.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Always More News

by | 12 Comments

Tuesday Morning Open Thread 7

(Joel Pett via GoComics.com)

 
From Sunday:

Aaaand… an acronym for the true Biden aficianados:

  • Anoniminous
  • Baud
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eldorado
  • Ken
  • MazeDancer
  • mrmoshpotato
  • rikyrah
  • SFAW
  • Spanky

    4. 4.

      Ken

      A bunch of content creators have called for not posting to twitter today. I don’t think they said anything about reading or linking to it — I see all the above tweets are older.

      It will be interesting to see how many participate, though the campaign is fundamentally flawed as it assumes Musk will change his behavior in any way.

    7. 7.

      SFAW

      @Ken: ​

      In solidarity with those refusing to post on twitter today, I also refuse to do so.

      Of course, I don’t have an account, so not exactly a sacrifice.​

      ETA: And only in the loosest definition do I qualify as a “content creator,” so there’s that.

    8. 8.

      MazeDancer

      Today is Twitter Boycottt Day. A kind of user show of strength.

      Feels like setting the stage for Trump indictments. Saw one person tweet, if that happens, they’ll have to come back.

      Me, I’ll tough it out no matter what.

    12. 12.

      Spanky

      Biden, being a former lifeguard at a public pool,  absolutely will advocate for them. I won’t be surprised if we hear something from him.

