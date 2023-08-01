

From Sunday:

On this day in 1965, a Democratic President and Congress enacted Medicare and Medicaid for our seniors and vulnerable Americans' health security.

58 years later, Democrats continue to protect Medicare and Medicaid and work to provide health care as a right — not a privilege. -NP pic.twitter.com/kYt4DpF2S1

— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) July 30, 2023