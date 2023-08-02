Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 2, 2023

The pandemic might officially be over, but the endemic effects will be with us for a long time to come. Some good news, though:


Indonesia:

Scandinavia:

======

======

Seems like a win-‘win’!
Idiocracy, now an instruction manual…

    8Comments

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      15 new cases on 07/26/23.
      20 new cases on 07/27/23.
      17 new cases on 07/28/23.
      16 new cases on 07/29/23.
      14 new cases on 07/30/23.
      13 new cases on 07/31/23.
      16 new cases on 08/01/23.

      Deaths now at 2295, up 4 from last week.
      We’re having a mini-wave. Throughout July we were mostly in single digits for cases, and now we’re consistently low double digits again.

      Dagaetch

      I don’t think I’ve said this before, but thank you, AL, for doing this. 3.5 years now. It is a true public service and I am grateful.

      Facebones

      I can attest to vaccines reducing the severity of Covid infections. Last month I got my first bout of Covid after 3+ years of avoiding it. I felt crappy on Tuesday and took a test and it was positive. By Friday, I was testing negative. I felt sick for basically one day, and spent the time watching Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix

      Suzanne

      Believe me, it is deeply enjoyable to laugh at idiots drinking piss and then getting sick with Covid anyway.  But it points to this kind of broader weirdness I observe, which is that the people I know who are the most performatively into health stuff, like only eating organic food, or gluten-free, or supplements, or detailed workout regimens….. those are the people I know who are always low-grade sick and complaining about it. Most of the people I know who will, say, try to eat a salad most days but also occasionally have dessert….. those people are healthy. The people who work out 5 days out of 7, they’re fine.

