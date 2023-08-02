It has been eleven (11) days since this article ran https://t.co/ZPrlCD3Mzp pic.twitter.com/YU2smsd4cY

The pandemic might officially be over, but the endemic effects will be with us for a long time to come. Some good news, though:

New research reveals that #Covid vaccination reduces *severity and mortality* after breakthrough infections. Study is the largest of its kind & answers a long-persistent question—whether vaccination reduces sickness & mortality after #SARSCoV2 infection https://t.co/z9XJt3EuPp

"The increases vary around the country, with the virus appearing to be spreading the most in the southeast" – shocking! – "and the least in the Midwest….But overall, the numbers remain very low — far lower than in the last three summers." https://t.co/cR2cIHk20n



(link)

======

WHO: Global Covid hotspots to 27th July 2023 "The highest numbers of new 28-day deaths were reported from Brazil, Australia, Russia, Peru, and South Korea. https://t.co/esKbnnhYFt pic.twitter.com/ofVZlG4Fg9 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) July 29, 2023



(link)

A Japanese health ministry panel recommended approval for Daiichi Sankyo's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in what would be the nation's first home-grown shot for the coronavirus. https://t.co/JuRBaFrM99 — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) August 1, 2023

Indonesia:

"A new #Covid variant found in Asia is the most mutated version of the virus yet, according to scientists.

It has 113 mutations, 37 of which affect the spike protein – the part used by the virus to latch on to humans.

The new strain has been labelled the 'most extreme.'" https://t.co/tEWtloci9m — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 29, 2023

Vietnam jails 50 in mass bribery trial over Covid-19 flights https://t.co/CIYTCOBq9o — BBC Health News (@bbchealth) July 28, 2023



(link)

Russia: SARS-CoV-2 Recombination and Coinfection Events Identified in Clinical Samples. "The results obtained are the first evidence of the spread of recombinant variants of SARS-CoV-2 in Russia." *Covers period 2/2020 to 3/2022*https://t.co/kUdGy5kbjp — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) August 1, 2023

Scandinavia:

@PaulSchleifer Salam, here is your unroll: https://t.co/7uRvz4S6qa See you soon. 🤖 — Thread Reader App (@threadreaderapp) August 1, 2023



(link)



(link)

More than three years after the COVID-19 pandemic that took tens of thousands of Canadian lives, a group of the country’s top medical experts have published a scathing indictment of Canada’s COVID response. Listen to the @StarThisMatters episode in full: https://t.co/IND9s5QVX2 — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) August 1, 2023

======

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Monday that it had launched mid-stage clinical trials to test at least four treatments, including Pfizer's Paxlovid, in patients with symptoms of long COVID. https://t.co/eJJx0JNKdo — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) August 1, 2023



(link)

A common gene variant explains why some people are asymptomatic after infection w/ #SARSCoV2, a study has found. Gene carriers were >2x as likely to remain asymptomatic after infection. And those w/2 copies of the gene were >8x as likely to be asymptomatic https://t.co/9IGxrosd2g pic.twitter.com/eC4IsKU5Ms — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) July 24, 2023

??I wrote about what “fatigue” really means for people with long COVID and ME/CFS, and why this profoundly debilitating symptom is so often misunderstood and trivialized. (This piece also covers PEM.) 1/https://t.co/oFWb6Flyh0 — Ed Yong isn’t really here (@edyong209) July 27, 2023



(link)



(link)



(link)



(link)

Cognitive deficits were detectable ~2 years after #SARSCoV2 infection in some people w/ #LongCovid. Cognitive impairment has been reported after many types of infection, including SARS2. What's still unclear is whether these cognitive deficits improve https://t.co/5Q9SrjPMts pic.twitter.com/RyYgWfe9LX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 29, 2023

======



(link)

Two months ago there were claims of a spike of infections ocurring in NYC. @EricTopol and I pushed back on that. It wasn't happening. This is what the start of a new uptick/wave of infections looks like.https://t.co/MYrndGs4xG pic.twitter.com/EeOyoy4MBx — JWeiland (@JPWeiland) August 1, 2023

Two things about COVID can be true at this stage: -A “wall of immunity” will undoubtedly provide a bulwark against future variants and surges. -This wall of immunity has been constructed at an unnecessarily high cost in death and disability in the US.https://t.co/Ayu99XWtEx — Anne Sosin (@asosin) August 1, 2023

After the Covid vaccine came out, the adjusted excess death rate in Ohio and Florida was 43% higher among Republican voters compared with Democratic voters, this study found. There was no such gap based on political party before the vaccine. https://t.co/UqFZqVlY74 — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) August 1, 2023



(link)

Seems like a win-‘win’!



(link)

Idiocracy, now an instruction manual…