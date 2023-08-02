It has been eleven (11) days since this article ran https://t.co/ZPrlCD3Mzp pic.twitter.com/YU2smsd4cY
The pandemic might officially be over, but the endemic effects will be with us for a long time to come. Some good news, though:
New research reveals that #Covid vaccination reduces *severity and mortality* after breakthrough infections. Study is the largest of its kind & answers a long-persistent question—whether vaccination reduces sickness & mortality after #SARSCoV2 infection https://t.co/z9XJt3EuPp
"The increases vary around the country, with the virus appearing to be spreading the most in the southeast" – shocking! – "and the least in the Midwest….But overall, the numbers remain very low — far lower than in the last three summers."https://t.co/cR2cIHk20n
WHO: Global Covid hotspots to 27th July 2023
"The highest numbers of new 28-day deaths were reported from Brazil, Australia, Russia, Peru, and South Korea. https://t.co/esKbnnhYFt pic.twitter.com/ofVZlG4Fg9
A Japanese health ministry panel recommended approval for Daiichi Sankyo's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in what would be the nation's first home-grown shot for the coronavirus. https://t.co/JuRBaFrM99
Indonesia:
"A new #Covid variant found in Asia is the most mutated version of the virus yet, according to scientists.
It has 113 mutations, 37 of which affect the spike protein – the part used by the virus to latch on to humans.
The new strain has been labelled the 'most extreme.'" https://t.co/tEWtloci9m
Vietnam jails 50 in mass bribery trial over Covid-19 flights https://t.co/CIYTCOBq9o
Russia: SARS-CoV-2 Recombination and Coinfection Events Identified in Clinical Samples.
"The results obtained are the first evidence of the spread of recombinant variants of SARS-CoV-2 in Russia."
*Covers period 2/2020 to 3/2022*https://t.co/kUdGy5kbjp
Scandinavia:
More than three years after the COVID-19 pandemic that took tens of thousands of Canadian lives, a group of the country’s top medical experts have published a scathing indictment of Canada’s COVID response.
Listen to the @StarThisMatters episode in full: https://t.co/IND9s5QVX2
The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Monday that it had launched mid-stage clinical trials to test at least four treatments, including Pfizer's Paxlovid, in patients with symptoms of long COVID. https://t.co/eJJx0JNKdo
On the new #LongCovid trials @Nature https://t.co/OGv8FlYMqA by @maxdkozlov
A common gene variant explains why some people are asymptomatic after infection w/ #SARSCoV2, a study has found. Gene carriers were >2x as likely to remain asymptomatic after infection. And those w/2 copies of the gene were >8x as likely to be asymptomatic https://t.co/9IGxrosd2g pic.twitter.com/eC4IsKU5Ms
??I wrote about what “fatigue” really means for people with long COVID and ME/CFS, and why this profoundly debilitating symptom is so often misunderstood and trivialized.
(This piece also covers PEM.) 1/https://t.co/oFWb6Flyh0
Cognitive deficits were detectable ~2 years after #SARSCoV2 infection in some people w/ #LongCovid. Cognitive impairment has been reported after many types of infection, including SARS2. What's still unclear is whether these cognitive deficits improve https://t.co/5Q9SrjPMts pic.twitter.com/RyYgWfe9LX
Two months ago there were claims of a spike of infections ocurring in NYC. @EricTopol and I pushed back on that. It wasn't happening.
This is what the start of a new uptick/wave of infections looks like.https://t.co/MYrndGs4xG pic.twitter.com/EeOyoy4MBx
Two things about COVID can be true at this stage:
-A “wall of immunity” will undoubtedly provide a bulwark against future variants and surges.
-This wall of immunity has been constructed at an unnecessarily high cost in death and disability in the US.https://t.co/Ayu99XWtEx
After the Covid vaccine came out, the adjusted excess death rate in Ohio and Florida was 43% higher among Republican voters compared with Democratic voters, this study found. There was no such gap based on political party before the vaccine. https://t.co/UqFZqVlY74
Seems like a win-‘win’!
Idiocracy, now an instruction manual…
Members of an antivax group wonder why they keep getting sick with a cough and fever
Is it from vaccines shedding onto them, chemtrails in the skies, or not drinking enough urine? pic.twitter.com/lpdXicSZ8L
Monroe County, NY:
15 new cases on 07/26/23.
20 new cases on 07/27/23.
17 new cases on 07/28/23.
16 new cases on 07/29/23.
14 new cases on 07/30/23.
13 new cases on 07/31/23.
16 new cases on 08/01/23.
Deaths now at 2295, up 4 from last week.
We’re having a mini-wave. Throughout July we were mostly in single digits for cases, and now we’re consistently low double digits again.
I don’t think I’ve said this before, but thank you, AL, for doing this. 3.5 years now. It is a true public service and I am grateful.
I can attest to vaccines reducing the severity of Covid infections. Last month I got my first bout of Covid after 3+ years of avoiding it. I felt crappy on Tuesday and took a test and it was positive. By Friday, I was testing negative. I felt sick for basically one day, and spent the time watching Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix
So good to hear, I’ve had five shots. Love Michael Connelly, I’ve watched the first season, going to start on the second.
-
1000%. Very grateful to AL for these posts.
Believe me, it is deeply enjoyable to laugh at idiots drinking piss and then getting sick with Covid anyway. But it points to this kind of broader weirdness I observe, which is that the people I know who are the most performatively into health stuff, like only eating organic food, or gluten-free, or supplements, or detailed workout regimens….. those are the people I know who are always low-grade sick and complaining about it. Most of the people I know who will, say, try to eat a salad most days but also occasionally have dessert….. those people are healthy. The people who work out 5 days out of 7, they’re fine.
-
Seems like a win-‘win’!
Natural selection at it’s best.
-
I did not know that “taking the piss” was medical advice.
