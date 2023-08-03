He wakes up lying and he lies all day.

This could be a game show question, I think. “Who is being referenced in this statement?”

I don’t actually watch game shows, but I know there is one where you have to answer “Who is …” Or maybe “What is …” depending on the wording of the question?

There’s also another game show – or maybe it’s the same one – where the goal is to guess what the most people answered when they were asked that question.

I see “He wakes up lying, and he lies all day” and I absolutely know it’s about Trump. I would really like to know if Trump would be how most people would answer that. I suspect there are (ill-informed and disconnected from the truth) people who might answer Joe Biden, and that might be the best and simplest poll of all to make clear the percentage of people who will never vote for Joe Biden.

Oh, and is this true?

That didn't take long. Looks as if the DC grand jury is now rolling out separate indictments of Trump's co-conspirators. Really underscores Smith's resolve to charge, and try, Trump alone. The case is built for speed. It should in fact go to verdict well before Nov 2024. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) August 2, 2023

I clearly picked a bad time to have a crazy work deadline. I am missing everything!

My thinking is that Jack Smith waited to see what judge would be assigned to the J6 case before deciding whether to indict the others now or not. If it was not a great judge, he would wait because that judge could decide to pull the others into the original case – which would slow things down considerably. But we got lucky with the draw for judge, so he feels safe in indicting the others. I am wondering whether the 6 will be indicted together. We may already know, and I just haven’t been able to read about it yet.

