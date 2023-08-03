Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

He Wakes Up Lying, and He Lies All Day

He wakes up lying and he lies all day.

This could be a game show question, I think.  “Who is being referenced in this statement?”

I don’t actually watch game shows, but I know there is one where you have to answer “Who is …”  Or maybe “What is …” depending on the wording of the question?

There’s also another game show – or maybe it’s the same one – where the goal is to guess what the most people answered when they were asked that question.

I see “He wakes up lying, and he lies all day” and I absolutely know it’s about Trump.  I would really like to know if Trump would be how most people would answer that.  I suspect there are (ill-informed and disconnected from the truth) people who might answer Joe Biden, and that might be the best and simplest poll of all to make clear the percentage of people who will never vote for Joe Biden.

Oh, and is this true?

I clearly picked a bad time to have a crazy work deadline.  I am missing everything!

My thinking is that Jack Smith waited to see what judge would be assigned to the J6 case before deciding whether to indict the others now or not.  If it was not a great judge, he would wait because that judge could decide to pull the others into the original case – which would slow things down considerably.  But we got lucky with the draw for judge, so he feels safe in indicting the others.  I am wondering whether the 6 will be indicted together.  We may already know, and I just haven’t been able to read about it yet.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Butch

      Kinda OT, maybe – we just watched the news while we were eating lunch.  The cable stations are giving Trump’s trip to DC the White Bronco treatment – every inch is being televised.  I guess I’m disappointed but not surprised.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      The game show where you have to phrase your answers in the form of a question in Jeopardy.  The one where you have to guess how a poll of 100 Americans answered is Family Feud.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Gravenstone

      Hopefully if they are indicted shortly, their judges (assuming each case is randomly assigned) will be disinclined to the inevitable request to join their trials to Trump’s.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Falling Diphthong

      One thing that has always struck me about Trump is that his most ardent supporters are convinced that he is lying. If someone says “Obviously, Trump did not mean anything he just said” I assume that person is a die-hard supporter, convinced that Trump is communicating with them in secret code.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Falling Diphthong

      @Falling Diphthong:

      Weirdly the one exception was when the FBI searched his golf club, and people who knew anything about the law were like “If you want to know what’s in the warrant, Trump or his lawyer has a copy–ask them” and Trump was like “Who am I gonna believe, my lawyer or Fox News?” and his fans chirped “Yeah! If he says he doesn’t know, it must be because nefarious plot! Not because he just didn’t ask the employee with a copy!”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Roger Moore

      @Falling Diphthong:

      I don’t think his most ardent supporters really believe he’s lying.  They want to believe the stuff he’s saying.  They’ll just selectively disavow his statements as it’s convenient to them by claiming he was joking, misinformed, misspoke, etc. in that specific case.  They may well say that about stuff they genuinely believe but that they want you to ignore.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Caveatimperator

      The British improv comedy show Mock The Week has a section called “If This Is The Answer, What Is The Question?” Someone might answer your statement as “How does Donald Trump spend his days?”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      bbleh

      Isn’t that something they sang on Monty Python?

      “He’s a criminal and that’s okay.
        He wakes up lying and he lies all day.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Old School

      Oh, and is this true?

      Doesn’t appear to be.

      oops. out ahead of my skis on timing of the co-conspirators charges. (relied on another tweet that I won't identify. ) my bad–should have independently verified.🙁 but the punch line remains unchanged –> Smith has built the case for speed. https://t.co/uaBR1bDJ0U— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) August 2, 2023

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RaflW

      Glad to see this glaring question finally being considered by the Gray Lady (really the Red Lady these days):

      “Prosecutors questioned whether Stanley Woodward Jr. could defend Walt Nauta while also representing Trump employees who might take the stand against Mr. Nauta.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Eunicecycle

      In my neck of the woods, we used to say, ” He lies like a rug and a rug lies aaall day.” (Important to drag out the “all”).

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      @Gravenstone: Hopefully if they are indicted shortly, their judges […] will be disinclined to the inevitable request to join their trials to Trump’s.

      “But your honors, we all have the same lawyer, and he’s being paid by Trump….”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      patrick II

      I have read Merrick Garland named as a member of Trump’s staff who said they would vote for Trump in 2024.  And, in seeming contrast, conjecture that he has flipped and will be testifying for the government.

      So, can both things be possible? Are the Democrats that dangerous in Garland’s mind?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @LAO: No defaming of mob lawyers here, just suggesting that perhaps it’s not wise to defend ALL the mobsters in the same mob – who may be turning on one another.

      :-)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      LAO

      @RaflW: I’m not sure what the NYT has to do with the potential conflict issue, the government filed a motion asking for a hearing on the issue. Which is standard practice when a lawyer represents multiple witnesses or defendants.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Sure Lurkalot

      OT. Amidst all the indictment excitement, the supposed “good” daily (WAPO) posted an op-ed by none other than Charles Murray on the efficacy of broken windows policing.

      Ends with this:

      These costs of ending broken-windows policing are not borne by people in affluent suburbs or rich urban neighborhoods. They are disproportionately borne by urbanites who are minorities or have modest incomes, or both. If improving their lives is the goal, then restoring broken-windows policing should be part of the solution.

      Yes, prosecuting and incarcerating bunches of minorities for petty offenses actually benefits them and their communities, just like slavery in Ron’s world!

      Here’s a gift link (if you can stomach) and may be my last proffer as even at $20/year, I’m thinking about canceling this last news subscription I have.

      https://wapo.st/3qa8tqG

       

       

      Yes, arresting bunches of minorities for petty offenses

      Reply
    40. 40.

      LAO

      @WaterGirl: ok but I’ll admit that as an associate in a mob firm, I became quite the expert on actual/potential conflicts of interest arising from multiple representation of witnesses/defendants. I literally responded to government conflict motions on a weekly basis.

      So, fair point.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Old School

      Mexican officials said a body was found stuck in Texas’ floating buoy barrier in the Rio Grande on Wednesday. It was the first of two bodies found in the water boundary between the United States and Mexico.

      Ugh.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Sure Lurkalot: what do you expect from Charles Murray? He is master of lying with statistics. “Figures don’t lie but liars figure” could have been coined for him.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl: ​Afraid so. Think I caught it from the spouse, who seems to have had a bout of “rebound covid” while we were on vacation–many hours together in the car.

      Guessing the chain was kid covid -> spousal covid after going to take care of the kid -> successful spousal Paxlovid treatment, then a couple weeks later rebound covid, leading to my turn. Not that one can ever really know where they caught it but the doc told me Paxlovid has a 5-10% rebound frequency.

      it’s been like a bad flu with a kaleidoscope of symptoms. Last night I woke up in a lake of sweat and am hoping that indicates some kind of breaking the fever.

      Data point: have all five jabs through the bivalent booster. The doc congratulated me on being a holdout for so long. Putting that on my resume. He also said that the home tests are very accurate on the detection side–false negatives are their weak point.

      “It’s just a cold now” is a thing I will not be telling anybody, unless I truly do not like them.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I think it was Harry Litman I heard the same prediction from last night, that this trial will end before spring of 2024. And commentary from several people that the indictment is designed for speed, and Jack Smith avoided any number of elements that could have slowed things down. Hence having only one defendant, and focusing on crimes whose elements he has rock-solid evidence for that’s easy to convince a jury.

      So while Aileen Cannon may be pouring herself a cup of tea and congratulating herself on putting the document case off till after the election what with one thing or another, Tanya Chutkin might be pronouncing sentence.

      Reply

