I don’t like this for several reasons, but it looks like it’s happening:

Ron DeSantis agrees to debate Gavin Newsom on Fox News Govs. Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom have tentatively agreed to debate — one hosted by Fox News… A showdown between the two seemed unlikely as DeSantis ramped up his presidential campaign. But Newsom still has spent months trying to entice his counterpart into joining him on a stage. On Wednesday, DeSantis agreed, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity: “Absolutely I’m game. Just tell me when and where.” An aide to Newsom told POLITICO that the governor was also in. Newsom’s office had sent a formal request offer to Fox News last week with proposed debate dates of Nov. 8 or Nov. 10. That request called for Hannity to serve as the sole moderator for a 90-minute forum on Fox News that would not include an in-studio audience and would air live. “Desantis should put up or shut up. Anything else is just games,” the aide said.

It makes sense that DeSunkus would grasp at anvils — drowning man is desperate. But what is Newsom playing at here?

Newsom seems like a sharp guy, and I’ve cheered his attacks on DeSantis on social media. He was 100% justified since DeSantis frequently lies about California in an attempt to put his own shitty performance as Florida’s governor in a better light.

IIRC, Newsom ably debunked Rancid DeMeatball’s lies about the two states’ COVID death toll and the educational and economic fallout. DeSantis seems to be a pretty terrible debater from what little I’ve seen of him onstage.

But personally, I don’t think any Democrat should appear on Fox News. Ever. Even people like Pete Buttigieg, who is notably great at rebutting the network’s stable of liars. To appear on Fox is to lend credibility to the lie that it’s a legitimate news network and help it sell ads.

If I ran the zoo, I’d have used the occasion of the network’s nearly $1 billion settlement for spreading lies about voting machines to rescind its employees’ White House press credentials. Let them shriek like scalded gerbils about being censored — when do they not?

Fox News is bad for America, period. So don’t help them.

Politico claims Newsom’s team specified that Sean Hannity should serve as debate moderator. I assume that’s because Newsom knows Hannity has the intellectual heft and strategic acumen of a pool noodle.

But not everyone who works at Fox News is a literal blockhead like Hannity, and you can bet your ass the network’s most able propagandists will do everything they can to sandbag Newsom, including slanting the questions, giving them to DeSantis in advance and helping him memorize talking points.

Anyhoo, seems like a bad idea to me.

Open thread.