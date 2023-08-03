Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / DeSantis – Newsom Debate

DeSantis – Newsom Debate

I don’t like this for several reasons, but it looks like it’s happening:

Ron DeSantis agrees to debate Gavin Newsom on Fox News

Govs. Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom have tentatively agreed to debate — one hosted by Fox News…

A showdown between the two seemed unlikely as DeSantis ramped up his presidential campaign. But Newsom still has spent months trying to entice his counterpart into joining him on a stage.

On Wednesday, DeSantis agreed, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity: “Absolutely I’m game. Just tell me when and where.”

An aide to Newsom told POLITICO that the governor was also in. Newsom’s office had sent a formal request offer to Fox News last week with proposed debate dates of Nov. 8 or Nov. 10. That request called for Hannity to serve as the sole moderator for a 90-minute forum on Fox News that would not include an in-studio audience and would air live.

“Desantis should put up or shut up. Anything else is just games,” the aide said.

It makes sense that DeSunkus would grasp at anvils — drowning man is desperate. But what is Newsom playing at here?

Newsom seems like a sharp guy, and I’ve cheered his attacks on DeSantis on social media. He was 100% justified since DeSantis frequently lies about California in an attempt to put his own shitty performance as Florida’s governor in a better light.

IIRC, Newsom ably debunked Rancid DeMeatball’s lies about the two states’ COVID death toll and the educational and economic fallout. DeSantis seems to be a pretty terrible debater from what little I’ve seen of him onstage.

But personally, I don’t think any Democrat should appear on Fox News. Ever. Even people like Pete Buttigieg, who is notably great at rebutting the network’s stable of liars. To appear on Fox is to lend credibility to the lie that it’s a legitimate news network and help it sell ads.

If I ran the zoo, I’d have used the occasion of the network’s nearly $1 billion settlement for spreading lies about voting machines to rescind its employees’ White House press credentials. Let them shriek like scalded gerbils about being censored — when do they not?

Fox News is bad for America, period. So don’t help them.

Politico claims Newsom’s team specified that Sean Hannity should serve as debate moderator. I assume that’s because Newsom knows Hannity has the intellectual heft and strategic acumen of a pool noodle.

But not everyone who works at Fox News is a literal blockhead like Hannity, and you can bet your ass the network’s most able propagandists will do everything they can to sandbag Newsom, including slanting the questions, giving them to DeSantis in advance and helping him memorize talking points.

Anyhoo, seems like a bad idea to me.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      I mean…all I can think is he’s looking ahead to 2028, knowing that DeSantis is not going to be the nominee next year and assuming he’ll try again four years later. And it’s pretty clear Newsom is also thinking of running in 2028. But it does seem a little odd to do this now…although I will LOVE seeing Newsom go after him, especially since he’s about 50 IQ points above Ronnie.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      It feels foolish to me. It’ll normalize the views of DeSanctimonious, which is why he’s been shrieking “debate me, bro” like Donald Sutherland at the end of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers”.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cain

      For me, I feel like it should be just like in Rocky V when Rocky wen to U.S.S.R. and kicked Ivan Drago’s ass and the Russian leadership clapped and applauded.

      Going to into enemy territory and kicking their people’s asses is good for us – because it shows that we’re fucking dangerous, don’t estimate us. The problem for htem is that they are a bunch of clowns who are weak and can’t show up anywhere but on Fox News. They can’t handle any kind of real debate because they are sunk in lies and conspiracy and are corrupt as fuck.

      ETA and just like that.. #4! This day is just getting better and better.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      @cain: Oh, hang on, hang on. A physical fight? Fuck yeah. Newsom is ten years older than Ronnie (which is hard to believe, looking at the two of them) but it’s pretty clear he’s in better shape. THAT I would pay cash money for.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ll predict this will be a fart in a hurricane, and no one will remember it in six weeks, but I guess there is some chance of a benefit, or cost, for Newsom, and huge downside risk for DeSantis. As you say he’s not quick on his feet, not likable, not charismatic and seems to have a real instinct for digging deeper when he’s painted himself into a hole (forget it, I’m rolling).

      Mostly I’m reminded of (and bearing in mind that DougJ once said the angriest pushback he ever got in these threads was when he mocked Jon Stewart) of the announcement of the Rally About Nothing.

      (I sat down and turned on MSNBC on my phone to check if there were any top of the hour news, and I am informed trump’s plane has landed. Did they have flight-tracking and live video of the landing like they did for his last indictment)

      ETA: @Alison Rose: whenever I am reminded that RdS is only 44, I’m gobsmacked afresh all over again.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Bunter

      I cannot think how DeSantis expects to come out ahead. I’m getting Kennedy/Nixon debate vibes off this. Even for the Fox swamp viewers, there’s no getting around the fact that Newsom is objectively more handsome (and behaves like a real human) than DeSantis. How does he think this benefits him (RDS)?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Christ, I hope Gav knows what he’s doing. The thing itself seems like wrestling a pig but doing it on Fox means entering the pig’s stye to do it. I do NOT trust Fox to do anything on the level. Newsom is not naive about things media-related, but not so good at selecting a spouse from the same media.

      OTOH the spectacle of Ronny shouting “Woke-woke-woke-woke” will spawn ten-thousand Tick-tocks.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      greenergood

      Not sure about this Newsom ‘debate’: a) because is it really a debate, or just a MSM ploy? Part of me just says Bleh! Part of me says ‘Nail the orange fucker’ – my cat, who I regard as the arbiter (esp. biter) says ‘Meh’ , so I’ll  wait until post-indincting-y stuff  later tonight, being 5 hours ahead of you – which means I’ve got to stay up past my bedtime. Happy Great Big Moon to you in the US last night. Too cloudy last night – we don’t get another chance until 30 August – fingers crossed the sky may be clear for the second Big Moon that night.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      M31

      Has Trump been to DC since Jan 2021? I hope he looks out the window of his stupid car and sees the Whitehouse and the Capitol and all these places he’ll never be in again and feels like a loser

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      I predict that the DeSantis team will start about a month before the debate with conditions that Hannity will enthusiastically approve but that are not in the original agreement that Newsom approved. The DeSantis team will push the idea that Newsom is backing down and Newsom will push the idea that DeSantis can’t handle the original terms.

      Newsom would be great in a debate. DeSantis would not be great but Hannity would try to help him.

      My predictions are usually wrong, but I predict there will not be a debate.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Yarrow

      Has anyone seen pigs flying? Some channel called NBC Now (?) just brought in Chuck Todd to offer his opinion. He said (paraphrasing, we shouldn’t be here and wouldn’t except for lack of leadership by Republicans and Mitch McConnell during the second impeachment in the Senate. And there was more where he said Republicans aren’t doing what they should and they’re the problem.

      Maybe he’s got NTFLG since he’s leaving MTP?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Alison Rose

      @trollhattan:

      not so good at selecting a spouse from the same media

      If this is a reference to his first marriage, they got married in 2001 and split five years later. She was a completely different person then than she is now. Yes, she was more conservative than him, but she wasn’t the screeching toxic harpy she is now.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      @Alison Rose: ​
      The Charlie Rose interview with the two is startling considering the Guilfoyle of today–which was/is the “real” Kimmy?

      That she was a prosecutor who branched out into television legal commentary has me thinking the teevee stints unlocked the real critter. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Alison Rose: Guilfoyle? I gather she and Junior are no longer keeping company, but she’s still on the payroll?

      Gotta say I liked them as a couple, because it was unlikely they would make anymore little trumps.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Yarrow

      What’s the purpose of this debate? Newsom wants it? He’s not running for president so it seems really weird.

      Very few Dems can go on Fox News and have it be a good thing for them and Democrats. Mayor Pete can and that’s about it. I don’t know if Newsom is in that group.

      Seems bad for DeSantis. He’s debating a guy who isn’t running for anything. Why would he do that? He’s already slid in the polls. Now he’s debating random Dem Governors who aren’t running for president? Why? Looks desperate.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Shalimar

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Junior’s “job” the last 6 years has been traveling around the country speaking at every rightwing event that will have him.  I would bet money there are groupies at every stop, and he’s too dumb to use protection.  There will be a lot of future children.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      trollhattan

      @Scout211: Hannity has zero capacity for anything resembling fairness in handling a boff-sides discussion (I won’t dignify it by calling it a debate) and the staging and lighting will of course be crafted to make Puddin’ look his, uh, best, including some Kari Lake Lens Gauze®. They’ll probably uplight Newsom with ghoul lighting, green, and use an 8k camera revealing every pore.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      @Yarrow: The most infuriating thing about Todd (apart from the bangs) is that he knows better.

      Also, I don’t think it’s ever a good thing for Dems when someone from the party goes on Fox News, even if they school the liars to their faces. We might enjoy the clip later, but the people watching in real time are right-wingers, or they wouldn’t be watching Fox. The Fox bots hack the clips to bits and recycle it on social media to make the Dems look clueless. Participating in their “we’re a real news network” charade serves Murdoch and the Repubs, not the country or the Dems.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      mrmoshpotato

      But what is Newsom playing at here?

      Yeah.  Exactly.  What’s the upside of Newson “debating” a moronic fascist?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kay

      I read that after a Democrat appears on FOX all the FOX employees “quote” (lie about) the Democrat, play deceptive clips, jeer at the Democrat, etc.

      So the small part we see looks normal – the 4 minutes with Mayor Pete or Bernie-  but unless you’re sticking around for 2 hours after you’re not getting what Fox viewers are getting. They’re getting “let’s all shit on the Democrat”.

      They’re not journalists. They’re entertainers. The Democrat is the chew toy. All we’re doing going on there is lining their pockets. Hannity has a private plane. Let’s not buy him another.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      This seems consistent with his setting up a PAC to go after the reactionary governments in the red states.

      OUR MISSION
      Save this Democracy

      We believe that all patriotic Americans must go on offense in red states as well as blue states, bringing the fight to statehouses, local communities, electoral battlegrounds, and our nation’s capitol to save the great American experiment in democracy.

      I think Newsom knows what he’s doing, and we have to be willing to speak up where voters are. Even if pudding fingers has a friendly forum here he’s taking a big risk.

      We’ll see.

      (I don’t plan to watch, of course.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Yarrow

      @Betty Cracker:  He does. I remember during the 2008 campaign he seemed a lot better at being an actual reporter. Some people were kind of excited when he got the MTP job because they thought he’d be better than Dancin’ Dave Gregory. But no….

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Scout211

      @Yarrow: What’s the purpose of this debate? Newsom wants it? He’s not running for president so it seems really weird.

      It’s no secret that Newsom has higher office in his sights. As some have already mentioned, he needs a national presence and this may be part of his efforts to raise his profile nationally. He has taken on DeSantis’ discriminatory policies for the past year, making speeches and going on the news criticizing those laws and practices. He has also said that national Democrats need to speak louder to decry these new discriminatory laws. I think this is his way to get noticed nationally.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Shalimar

      @trollhattan: Pre-2022 Re-election DeSantis?  Sure, Fox loved him.  November of this year DeSantis?  If he gets his ass kicked in the Republican debates before then, Fox has no interest in propping him up against Newsom.  I could even see Hannity asking questions that make it obvious that Texas is better than Florida or California.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Yarrow

      @Shalimar:  I agree with this. I think DeSantis is stupid for doing it. Hannity is going to chew him up and spit him out because Murdoch has soured on him.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Alison Rose: Seriously? I’m never going to see the appeal of watching any 2 fukken guys fighting, much less 2 besuited politicians in their 40’s and 50’s or 2 edgelords. Rather watch the paint dry.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      HumboldtBlue

      I don’t like the idea, but as was pointed out above, by next July no one will remember it other than through memes and clips.

      Gavin is definitely running in 2028 and that sets up a fight with another former California big-wig, one Kamala Harris.

      Reply

