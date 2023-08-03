Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

After roe, women are no longer free.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

He really is that stupid.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Come on, man.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Everybody saw this coming.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Weasel Whistles (Open Thread)

Weasel Whistles (Open Thread)

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Was catching up on earlier posts and saw a twit embed from ambulatory cream cheese sculpture Hugh Hewitt that illustrates a particularly irritating (to me) weasel whistle:

Jack Smith, an American Javert, should be obliged to prosecute this case outside of the Beltway. Former President Trump deserves a fair trial on these unprecedented charges which will strike tens of millions of Americans as a political witch hunt.

Emphasis mine. What’s a weasel whistle? It’s a phrase I made up just now for the expression of second-hand grievance. It’s an attempt to speak on behalf of a group while simultaneously handling said group with tongs so as to avoid associating oneself with its possibly contagious stupidity.

In that construction, it’s not Hewitt who’s loathe to hold his party’s disgraced former POTUS and current 2024 frontrunner accountable in the prescribed manner. He’s pretending to cape for “tens of millions” of slack-jawed yokels who Hewitt knows will regard anything less than a Trump Restoration and presidency for life as a “political witch hunt.”

All manner of craven, ambitious dingleberries who want to profit from the Trump cult without getting the ick on them speak in the same way. FL Gov. DeFlated used a weasel whistle to justify making it even harder to register and vote after bragging that the state’s 2020 election was a model for the nation.

He also sold the completely unnecessary multimillion-dollar election police force as necessary to restore confidence since lots of citizens are allegedly “concerned” about voter fraud. It’s a load of horseshit.

The latest indictment cites Trump’s “pervasive and destabilizing lies.” Hewitt’s meeping and DeFailure’s voter suppression bamboozles are examples of the fallout of those lies.

As a nation, I don’t think we’ll ever truly scrub out the Trump stain. It has indelibly marred America, like a greasy Trump Tower taco bowl tipped onto an unfortunate customer’s lap.

But to recover as best we can and move forward, we’ve got to stop catering to Trump’s idiot cult. Forget the so-called “forgotten man.” Maybe he was forgotten for good reason? Because he’s an obnoxious moron?

I say it’s past time to forget him again because he’s had his day — the endless diner interviews, the unwarranted toleration of babbling public idiocy, the laws supposedly crafted to assuage the “fuck your feelings” crowd’s fucking feelings. Enough, goddammit!

Bill and I watched baseball instead of news last night (fuck the fucking Yankees!), but from what I gather via brief snippets I’ve seen, most pundits don’t expect Trump’s J6 trial to change any minds. Maybe. It surely won’t dent the cultists’ armor of willful self-delusion.

But the trial of a former U.S. president will unquestionably be a sensational event. I remember the OJ Simpson trial, and even though I wasn’t especially interested and was out of the country for the denouement, nearly 30 years later, I remember how inescapable the coverage was, how everyone debated evidence and testimony and critiqued attorneys as if they were Court TV hosts.

We’re in a different media environment now, but I expect the coverage will be the OJ trial x infinity. Even if not a single cultist comes to their senses, maybe the public hashing of the evidence will lodge in normie brains, the way the description of Nicole Simpson’s dog’s “plaintive wail” still resides in mine decades later.

And maybe, just maybe, that will inspire an even clearer majority to say to hell with these belligerent, whiny dopes. Not just their criminal leader — the dumb followers too, and the craven weasels like Hewitt who demand deference to that jackass rabble. To hell with them all!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • FastEdD
  • Geminid
  • Ken
  • MomSense
  • No One You Know
  • NotMax
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Rob in CT
  • scav
  • smith
  • surfk9
  • suzanne
  • Tony Jay
  • UncleEbeneezer

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      Rob in CT

      Republicans and their mouthpieces have been doing this for a long time.

      They concoct some ridiculous bullshit, spread it merrily and then say “well, lots of people believe this [bullshit we spread] so we must therefore investigate it further!”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      suzanne

      And maybe, just maybe, that will inspire an even clearer majority to say to hell with these belligerent, whiny dopes.

      I am already there, of course. But the belligerent, whiny dopes are armed, and that scares me.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old School

      The population of the United States is 330 million.

      Tens of millions will believe the 1/6 charges were a political witch hunt if Trump is convicted in a trial held in Jackson, Mississippi.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      No One You Know

      To judge by the article at the link,  Republicans realize that a way to power is to let the next combination of election season and pandemic should be helped to disable or kill as many people as possible. God will know his own!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      UncleEbeneezer

      The best thing the trial can do (aside from conviction) would be to: 1.) serve as a deterrent to future coup attempts and 2.) energize Dems to bust our asses to re-elect Biden.  Of course it won’t change the minds of MAGAts, in general.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      surfk9

      Me genuflecting to BC “I’m not worthy”

      You have summed up my feelings about these yokels better than I ever could.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tony Jay

      1) Hewitt is exactly as stupid as he needs to be to say what he does.

      2) I am in Venice and it is astonishing.

      3) Every single American you cannot personally locate is currently here.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      smith

      As a nation, I don’t think we’ll ever truly scrub out the Trump stain. It has indelibly marred America, like a greasy Trump Tower taco bowl tipped onto an unfortunate customer’s lap.

      Fair and public trials, convictions and appropriate sentences for TFG and his co-conspirators would go a long way to scrubbing that stain. It would help reestablish the idea that our democratic system is resilient and can right itself even after the severest of blows.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      FastEdD

      TFG is a gigantic zit that needs to be popped. This time, this time it will be popped. By a judge and jury that don’t take any shit from anyone.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      Hew Hewitt is a salesman, and his product is Republican unity. That’s why he will back Trump. He knows that if Republican leaders turn on Trump, Trump will turn his supporters on them. Then, Republicans can kiss their House majority and prospective Senate majority goodbye.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.