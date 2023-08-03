Was catching up on earlier posts and saw a twit embed from ambulatory cream cheese sculpture Hugh Hewitt that illustrates a particularly irritating (to me) weasel whistle:

Jack Smith, an American Javert, should be obliged to prosecute this case outside of the Beltway. Former President Trump deserves a fair trial on these unprecedented charges which will strike tens of millions of Americans as a political witch hunt.

Emphasis mine. What’s a weasel whistle? It’s a phrase I made up just now for the expression of second-hand grievance. It’s an attempt to speak on behalf of a group while simultaneously handling said group with tongs so as to avoid associating oneself with its possibly contagious stupidity.

In that construction, it’s not Hewitt who’s loathe to hold his party’s disgraced former POTUS and current 2024 frontrunner accountable in the prescribed manner. He’s pretending to cape for “tens of millions” of slack-jawed yokels who Hewitt knows will regard anything less than a Trump Restoration and presidency for life as a “political witch hunt.”

All manner of craven, ambitious dingleberries who want to profit from the Trump cult without getting the ick on them speak in the same way. FL Gov. DeFlated used a weasel whistle to justify making it even harder to register and vote after bragging that the state’s 2020 election was a model for the nation.

He also sold the completely unnecessary multimillion-dollar election police force as necessary to restore confidence since lots of citizens are allegedly “concerned” about voter fraud. It’s a load of horseshit.

The latest indictment cites Trump’s “pervasive and destabilizing lies.” Hewitt’s meeping and DeFailure’s voter suppression bamboozles are examples of the fallout of those lies.

As a nation, I don’t think we’ll ever truly scrub out the Trump stain. It has indelibly marred America, like a greasy Trump Tower taco bowl tipped onto an unfortunate customer’s lap.

But to recover as best we can and move forward, we’ve got to stop catering to Trump’s idiot cult. Forget the so-called “forgotten man.” Maybe he was forgotten for good reason? Because he’s an obnoxious moron?

I say it’s past time to forget him again because he’s had his day — the endless diner interviews, the unwarranted toleration of babbling public idiocy, the laws supposedly crafted to assuage the “fuck your feelings” crowd’s fucking feelings. Enough, goddammit!

Bill and I watched baseball instead of news last night (fuck the fucking Yankees!), but from what I gather via brief snippets I’ve seen, most pundits don’t expect Trump’s J6 trial to change any minds. Maybe. It surely won’t dent the cultists’ armor of willful self-delusion.

But the trial of a former U.S. president will unquestionably be a sensational event. I remember the OJ Simpson trial, and even though I wasn’t especially interested and was out of the country for the denouement, nearly 30 years later, I remember how inescapable the coverage was, how everyone debated evidence and testimony and critiqued attorneys as if they were Court TV hosts.

We’re in a different media environment now, but I expect the coverage will be the OJ trial x infinity. Even if not a single cultist comes to their senses, maybe the public hashing of the evidence will lodge in normie brains, the way the description of Nicole Simpson’s dog’s “plaintive wail” still resides in mine decades later.

And maybe, just maybe, that will inspire an even clearer majority to say to hell with these belligerent, whiny dopes. Not just their criminal leader — the dumb followers too, and the craven weasels like Hewitt who demand deference to that jackass rabble. To hell with them all!