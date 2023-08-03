Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Sports / FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 / PSA: FIFA Women’s Soccer Matches

PSA: FIFA Women’s Soccer Matches

There are now 4 more FIFA Women’s Soccer inks in the sidebar, and there is a category for just for this, so you can get to any of the 8 posts by clicking on the category on any of the posts.

But for you guys who are really lazy :-) here’s the direct link.

I’ll add the brackets to the posts once we know them, but the posts themselves will be bare-bones.

If you give me some advance notice for the important matches I can move the thread to the front page – hopefully the US will be one of the 16 teams – but either way, I’m sure there will be the big games.

If one of you soccer fiends wants to find be a better photo, I will replace this one.

*I’ll check back in the morning and read the thread to find out everything I did wrong. :-)

USA!   USA!  USA!  (too soon?)

*I’m super tired after working 30 hours in 3 days, so I won’t be surprised if I have bungled something!

(Goodnight.)

      A lot of upsets in the first round. Some traditonal powers out and new blood coming in. Germany, Italy, Brazil and Argentina going home and Morocco, Jamaica, South Africa and Nigeria going through. New Zealand missing out on goal difference.

      Good stuff all ’round.

    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      @Scout211: The schedulers shot themselves in the…uh…foot assuming US would win the group and get the watchable time slot for this round. Oops, now it begins when all the Pacific coast sports bars have to close.

      Not liking our chances for advancing.

