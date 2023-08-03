Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: The Jack Smith Fan Club

by | 85 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Life Goes On

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

 

Per the Washington Post, “Assailed by Trump, special counsel Jack Smith lets indictments speak for him” [unpaywalled ‘gift’ link]:

While Smith has remained taciturn, a picture of the prosecutor has emerged through his work and court filings, which included charges filed against Trump in early June in the documents case and charges filed Tuesday in the 2020 election case. Together, the efforts reveal a prosecutor meticulously assembling two high-stakes cases with scope and speed, according to a review of his work and interviews with legal analysts.

“He’s obviously methodical, he’s obviously thorough, but he’s also just efficient,” said Lauren Ouziel, a former federal prosecutor in Manhattan and Philadelphia who is now a law professor at Temple University. “He’s not dillydallying. He’s taking the time he needs, but no more.”…

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who named Smith special counsel last year to take over the two Trump cases, pointed to the fact that Trump and President Biden were both seeking the presidency again in 2024. Since his appointment, Smith has been the focus of online threats and criticism, and he receives protection from a security detail…

Even though Trump has been charged, key elements of Smith’s work still remain unknown. Prosecutors could have additional evidence beyond what is included in an indictment, for instance.

Smith also mentioned Tuesday that the investigation of other people is ongoing. The indictment unsealed that day mentions six unnamed co-conspirators — most of whom are identifiable through other public information, but none of whom were charged so far, though that could change.

“These are ‘speaking indictments,’” Ouziel, the professor, said. “But in an important sense, the government is not really going to speak. They’re not really going to put their money where their mouth is until it’s time to go to trial and actually present the evidence.”…

Smith’s refusal to engage with Trump’s rhetoric is how prosecutors are supposed to act, legal experts said.

Prosecutors “make their cases in court,” Kay L. Levine, a law professor and associate dean for research at Emory University’s law school, said in an interview before the latest indictment. “They don’t make their cases in the court of public opinion.”

“He seems like he is immune to getting baited into any kind of public debate about the case or what the case is going to be about,” Levine said of Smith. “When he has the evidence, he gets the indictment and goes forward.”…

“He’s speaking through the documents he’s filing in court,” Litt said, “and that’s what a prosecutor’s supposed to do.”

Much more detail at the link!

Tiger Beat on the Potomac isn’t sure whether to be snarky, or jealous:

For years, there has been palpable desperation on the left for Trump to get punished for a crime — any crime.

Now, after special counsel Jack Smith brought four charges against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday stemming from the Jan. 6 attack, liberals who have long been praying for Trump’s downfall have found their hero.

Within hours of the latest indictment, Smith was an online phenomenon, portrayed as the left’s avenging angel and Trump’s worst nightmare.

The legion of Trump haters have been looking to Smith for salvation since Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed him as special counsel in November. On X, the website formerly known as Twitter, the fan account @7Veritas4 — with a display name of “Jack E. Smith” and a header photo of Smith replicated in dark sunglasses — has racked up over 300,000 followers. In recent days, the account has been posting GIFs from the film Inglourious Basterds, with Smith’s head superimposed onto a menacing character known for killing Nazis called the “Bear Jew,” along with Game of Thrones images of dragons descending on cities, ready to wreak havoc. Countless accounts online have display names like “Jack Smith Fan Club President;” take a look at the hashtag “jacksmithisahero” on TikTok and it’s more of the same…

    85Comments

    2. 2.

      Urza

      Pretty please at least indict and preferably jail every last congresscritter that was involved.  Likely get even stupid/worse in a special election but it would at least send a message.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      And Sunshine Stupidman goes on.

      The College Board announced Thursday that Florida has banned Advanced Placement (AP) Psychology from its schools over lessons pertaining to gender identity and sexual orientation.

      The course was nixed after Florida passed a law earlier this year stating sexual orientation and gender identity could not be taught in K-12 schools.

      The AP Psychology curriculum asks students to “describe how sex and gender influence socialization and other aspects of development,” which the College Board noted has been in the class for 30 years.

      Florida asked the College Board to go over any classes it offers and omit lessons that conflict with its new law, but the company has refused. Source

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @NotMax:

      It’s interesting that the College Board is now refusing to go along with Florida’s demands. I wonder what changed?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      piratedan

      so… at the time, 29 members of the House and 6 Senators were in contact with the WH Chief of Staff during the events of Jan 6th.

       

      Any bets on what they were talking about?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old School

      Even though Trump has been charged, key elements of Smith’s work still remain unknown. Prosecutors could have additional evidence beyond what is included in an indictment, for instance.

      Ummm…. who doesn’t think there is more evidence beyond what’s in the indictment?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      H.E.Wolf

      @schrodingers_cat: The 6 co-conspirators haven’t been named by Jack Smith (yet; as far as I know); but Google and Wikipedia made it pretty easy to identify the first 5.

      1. Rudy Giuliani

      2. John Eastman

      3. Sidney Powell (the only woman of these 5)

      4. Jeffrey Clark

      5. Kenneth Chesebro

      6. [still unidentified, I think]

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      For years, there has been palpable desperation on the left for Trump to get punished for a crime — any crime.

      Oh GFY, Politico – we’ve all been watching  TFG blatantly commit crimes out in the open, and gratuitously lie about it. We want accountability for THOSE crimes. Not just “any crime”.

      We’re not just throwing accusations against the wall to see what sticks. That’s what the Republicans are doing. It’s not a “both sides” thing.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Yarrow:”I think 6 is Boris Epshteyn but not sure.”​
       Whoever it is, will richly deserve the notoriety. (And the prison term, one hopes.)

      Good to see your ‘nym around again. :)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Dan B

      @NotMax:  What could be more foundational to psychology than gender identity and sexual orientation, at least in the puritanical and Calvinist USA?  Well, maybe there are other areas but they’re near the top.  The GOP sees LGBTQ+ people as SEX!!!  Methinks they should check their religious leaders.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      smith

      @Urza: IANAL, but I understand that the Speech and Debate clause probably protects most of them. In other words, they could have made false statements that furthered the conspiracy, and cast votes for crackpot actions that furthered the conspiracy, but as long as those were arguably related to their roles in Congress — and certainly certifying the electoral vote was related — they are not legally liable.

      If they did anything that was arguably outside their roles as Congress members, then maybe there’s a case, but I’m having a hard time putting a finger on what that might be. Maybe if it could be shown that they helped in the planning for violence at the Capitol?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      laura

      @Maxim: Total agreement regarding the conspirators inside the Capitol- investigate, indict, try, convict and enforce an appropriate penalty including fines, prison, probation and baring from holding office. And let’s not stop there- get the money people and those they conspired with to move the MAGA to DC from across the US. Every last one.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      LAO

      Ridiculously, I have a Jack Smith story from back in the day when he was an AUSA in the EDNY — it was told to me by another defense attorney BUT when I writing an appeal for a defendant he had successfully prosecuted (which required several conversations- he was a pleasure to deal with) I asked him directly if the story was true. After hemming and hawing, he confirmed it.

      It goes as follows: after a significant investigation, the FBI arrested a  group of people on narcotics charges. The defendants were mostly represented by CJA lawyers (court appointed, court paid private lawyers). One of those lawyers (as was typical at the time) turned over the case to his newly minted associate, we shall call her A.

      A was a very new lawyer. She went to visit her client in custody shortly after the arraignment and the client adamantly swore that he was innocent and he had no idea why he was arrested.

      Jack, reached out to A to offer a queen for the day proffer session, in an effort to convince her client to cooperate. She spoke to the client; he again said no and professed his innocence.

      A turned down the proffer and told Jack that her client was innocent and he had nothing to offer.

      Less than 48 hours later, Jack called A told her to get to the courthouse, they were releasing her client – turns out the feds picked up the wrong guy and he was innocent.

      Now, when I asked him about it, he told me that (1) he thought A was naive and over her head (2) he called the agent asking him for all the evidence against her client so that he could offer a reverse proffer (where the government lays out all the evidence against a defendant to coerce cooperation) (3) he was shocked when he and the agent realized their mistake.

      tl/dr: Jack Smith is a mensch.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Old School

      @Eolirin:

      It would be a huge gift to us if Ron Johnson got wrapped up in this somehow and we got his seat back in Dem hands.

      Johnson is in the indictment as the senator who tried to deliver the fake electoral votes to Pence.  However, it’s probably unlikely that he’d lose his seat over it.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @smith:

      I’m not sure that Sen. Ron “I’m a” Johnson trying to hand off the fake electors to Pence isn’t protected by the Screech and Berate Clause that protects Republican politicians from accountability. The Repub PA Sen is so exposed too, I think.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Sure Lurkalot

      “Desperation on the left.” “Liberals…have found their hero.” “The left’s avenging angel.”

      Fuck Politico. Apparently they’re shitty owner, editors and writers don’t give a rat’s ass about democracy, the rule of law or due process.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      LAO

      @Baud: Crazy right. My brother (an agent) once had a similar situation and it took over a week to get the defendant released from custody- Jack really had to move heaven and earth to get the defendant released so quickly. And, he was like I’m no hero, I was just trying to get the defendant to cooperate.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      smith

      @Odie Hugh Manatee: I certainly hope that there are aspects of their participation that make them vulnerable. It’s a distressing thought that a member of Congress could participate in a conspiracy to achieve an illegal end, but be protected if it’s carried out via Congressional duties.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      HumboldtBlue

      Guys, guys, umm… guys? The guy who was the driving funding force behind the Jim Caviezel Qanon Sound of Freedom movie, and who regularly hosted Sugar Daddy/Sugar Baby parties, has been arrested. Can you guess on what charges?

      Guys? Can you guess the charges?

      That’s right, child kidnapping!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Redshift

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      It’s interesting that the College Board is now refusing to go along with Florida’s demands. I wonder what changed?

      I’m guessing it’s the blowback they got from other states when it turned out they lied about Florida officials not being involved in their “revisions” to the African American History course.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      different-church-lady

      Apparently I’m not allowed to be a fan of justice and democracy. No, I must be a “Trump Hater” in order to view Jack Smith  in a positive light.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Redshift

      The only reason Smith is “the left’s” avenging angel is because support for democracy has become a partisan issue. If there were any conservatives with any principles, he would be their avenging angel too.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Dan B

      @LAO:  Joe My God blog post about a minister almost every day charged with child sex abuse.  How many more don’t get caught?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      piratedan

      @smith: just spitballing here…. but say said MOC was involved in previous texts and planning of said event and part of the plan, involved them doing Congressional Representative stuff, that in and of itself, wasn’t illegal per se, but knowingly did so to achieve multiple ends….. 1) present bogus electors and 2) delay proceedings to allow Trumps terrorists to infest the Capitol, I think a judge may look at that and say….. E-I-E-I don’t think so… but then again, I’ve only stayed at a Holiday Inn Express and am only expressing my opinion.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Roger Moore

      @smith:

      IANAL, but I understand that the Speech and Debate clause probably protects most of them. In other words, they could have made false statements that furthered the conspiracy, and cast votes for crackpot actions that furthered the conspiracy, but as long as those were arguably related to their roles in Congress — and certainly certifying the electoral vote was related — they are not legally liable.

      I don’t think that’s quite right.  Members of Congress certainly can’t be tried for any of their votes or for any thing they say during a Congressional proceeding.  But the Speech or Debate clause is fairly limited:

      for any Speech or Debate in either House, they shall not be questioned in any other Place.

      That seems pretty clear to me that it would not cover text messages, phone calls, or pretty much any private communication.  It’s there to allow them to be candid in their official capacity, not to allow them to engage in criminal conspiracies outside of Congress.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Origuy: ​
       

      Florida will ban AP Calculus next, because integration is fundamental to it.

      Definitely. There seems to be no limit to what they’ll do next.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Dan B

      OT John Eastman’s attorney says he won’t cooperate with the DOJ.  I would guess that Jack Smith had monsters at the International Criminal Court that tried the same gambit.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      smith

      @piratedan: Well, maybe we’ll get to see it tested in court. However, Jack Smith so far has been careful to charge only for offenses for which he’s sure conviction will be nearly a slam-dunk, and I don’t know how far out on a limb he’ll want to go with something like this.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      JaySinWA

      @smith: I’m sure some of the congress people and some of their aids conspired to get the phony elector’s forged documents into the house and/or senate. Some of that was done off the floor and outside of travel to and from congress.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      LAO

      @Dan B: I don’t mean to be cynical but I doubt the DOJ wants Eastman’s cooperation. He’d never be offered a nonpros, so he’d face significant jail time and loss of his license, on any cooperation deal.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Dan B

      @LAO:  The lawyer expenses for Eastman could be huge if he insists on going to trial and appeal.  Where would the money come from?  He’s not a sympathetic character and TIFG is hoovering up all the moolah.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      trollhattan

      God, that Politico excerpt is garbage. Who the fuck wastes column inches on some fancied group of a thousand lefties who want Trump “punished for a crime — any crime” and not the actual story: 81,283,501 Biden voters want Trump convicted for his many, many crimes, most notably those committed in the effort to erase those 81,283,501 votes?

      Trash.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      trollhattan

      @NotMax: ​
      Does he have an actual public presence/persona? I barely know what the dude looks like; compare and contrast with Don Jr. who is in our damned faces daily, generally high as a kite.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Dan B:

      The only reason Smith is “the left’s” avenging angel is because support for democracy has become a partisan issue.

      Nailed it!

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Miss Bianca

      @HumboldtBlue: Holy crap. Could this be true? Seems almost too on the nose, but at the same time, I can easily believe it.

      My theater has gotten a lot of requests to show this movie. When I said, on our own FB page (because these people were bombing threads about other movies about it) that we weren’t going to be showing it, the next thing I know is that we are being accused on a community FB page of “supporting pedophilia” because we weren’t showing it. Crazy shit. I remember thinking at the time that judging from the way it was getting the fundies stirred up, this piece of shit movie had to be classed with something like Triumph of the Will or Birth of a Nation. I also remember thinking, “every accusation a confession…”

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Redshift

      From Lindsey Graham’s attempt to use Speech or Debate to avoid testifying in Georgia, as explained by SCOTUSblog:

      a federal court in Georgia ruled that although the grand jury could not ask him about his discussions related to the certification of the 2020 election, it could ask him about other things, such as his communications with the Trump campaign.

      The Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      H.E.Wolf

      @WaterGirl:”

      WaterGirl

      August 3, 2023 at 7:56 pm

      @H.E.Wolf: Someone today found original source material online that matched the description of #6. So they are sure it’s Boris Epshteyn.

       Oh, him. A shanda fur die goyim.

      Thanks to you and Yarrow for the news!

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Geminid

      @Jackie: From the little I’ve read, Rep. Perry may be in the deepest. But I’m not sure any members of Congress will get indicted unless their assistance to the insurrectionists can be shown. I expect they were pretty careful though.

      Staffers may be a different story. A lot of them came out of the Alt-Right, and I won’t be surprised if some of them endel up in hot water..

      Reply

