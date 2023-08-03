Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Come on, man.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

No Justins, No Peace

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Repub Stupidity Open Thread: Senator ‘Coach’ Tuberville F*cks Around, Finds Out

Repub Stupidity Open Thread: Senator ‘Coach’ Tuberville F*cks Around, Finds Out

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Good for VoteVets!


 
Also, I didn’t get the chance to post this news earlier, for reasons…



Rep. Cleaver’s a Democrat, but he’s highlighting Politico‘s article on the division within the Disloyal Opposition Party:

Tommy Tuberville’s abortion-related blockade of military promotions is uncomfortably splintering both the Senate GOP and Alabama Republicans. Now they’ll spend the summer stewing about it.

The Alabama senator refused to allow any of the more than 250 stalled military promotions to quickly advance, retribution for the Defense Department allowing paid leave for abortions. Democrats, who could have called individual votes on the nominations over the August recess, ultimately decided it was the GOP’s responsibility to convince Tuberville. That didn’t happen, the Senate left for five weeks, and the Republican’s nearly five-month hold appears almost certain to stretch into September.

And while conservatives are mainly cheering the football coach-turned senator on, there are signs that some Republicans are having a hard time accepting the one-man blockade. Summing up the feeling back in Alabama, Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Ala.) observed: “Mixed emotions.”

“Some people like it, some people don’t understand it. Some of our older military folks aren’t really happy about it; they understand it better than anybody,” Carl said


Following now-standard GOP practice, Tuberville has also lied to his constituents about his (lack of) charitable donations, per the Washington Post:

I stand with our veterans and I’m going to donate every dime I make when I’m in Washington, D.C., to the veterans of the state of Alabama. Folks, they deserve it. They deserve it a lot more than most of us.”

Yet there is no evidence that Tuberville has kept a key pledge he made when he ran for Senate three years ago — that he would “donate every dime” he made in Washington to Alabama veterans.

A U.S. senator earns $174,000 a year. We’re assuming that Tuberville was proposing to donate only his salary, not the substantial earnings he makes from his investments. (He has an estimated net worth of $20 million.) With Tuberville now having served 2½ years as senator, that would amount to a total of $437,000 in potential donations…

Tuberville’s staff indicated that thus far the senator had not lived up to his pledge.

“You are correct that Coach uses the Foundation as the primary vehicle for donating to veterans’ organizations, but it is by no means the only one,” Tuberville communications director Steven Stafford said in an email. “You may have learned by now that there were serious problems with the Foundation for a number of years, and that the Foundation came under audit. My understanding is that during the audit, the Foundation paused most of its activities.”…

 
You ain’t no Sen. ‘Shakedown’ Shelby, Coach! (Shelby actually *delivered* for his constituents, sometimes).

Yes, I am a bad person for adding this, but every dentist warns about the dangers of grinding one’s teeth…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Ken
  • laura
  • SmallAxe
  • SpaceUnit

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      Ken

      Great, now I’m fixated on whether “Coach” or “Senator” is the more prestigious title. On the one hand, coaches are the highest-paid state employees in many states. On the other hand… um… huh.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      HumboldtBlue

      “And fuel accusations that abortion politics played into it.”

      Well, yeah, that’s exactly what is fucking happening. Tommy Too-stupid is playing petty abortion politics that is directly interfering with our national security.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SpaceUnit

      Look at that dipshit’s clueless face.  If the Senate wasn’t so evenly divided I’d say that Tooby is the senator that Alabama deserves.

       

      ETA :  Also I’m in Colorado and All Your Base is Belong to Us, asshole.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      Coaches, ah, yes.

      They seem to be teachers, when they’re the dumbest critters on staff. On the high school level, it was dismaying to realize the almighty foo’bol coach was such a waste of space. It is not a good thing to be 14 and realize, “I could teach this class, and do it better than this overblown football coach.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      laura

      Is it really about abortion, or is the subject of healthcare related travel just the cover to grind the military to a halt and stall on filling positions like the supreme court fuckery that McConnell pulled. I see no evidence that the Senate Minority Leader has any qualms about banjaxing the military command. Is this how the GOP intends to replace the administrative state and fill vacancies with sycophants in January 2025? Am I way off, or is this Tommy’s continued devotion and allegiance to tfg?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      I’m holding out hope that somewhere down the line, Tuberville accidentally blurts out that Trump was bribed to move the command to Alabama.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.