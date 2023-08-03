Good for VoteVets!

?? In a TWO WEEK ad buy on Alabama broadcast TV, VoteVets is hitting @SenTuberville HARD: “You’re hanging our military out to dry just like you did the players at Ole Miss.” pic.twitter.com/Gij9LiE8Ck — VoteVets (@votevets) August 3, 2023





Also, I didn’t get the chance to post this news earlier, for reasons…

Biden was convinced by the head of Space Command, who argued moving his headquarters now would jeopardize military readiness. Dickinson’s view was in contrast to Air Force leadership, who studied the issue at length & determined relocating was right move.https://t.co/27OKtAj9QV — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 31, 2023

I know reporters can't be bothered to, you know, report the facts, but it was *Trump* who overruled the military and wanted to move this command to Alabama. *Biden* is siding with the military. https://t.co/4P1vGQlF4B pic.twitter.com/vb95eqDQSc — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) August 1, 2023





Congrats, Tubes. You got your decision. https://t.co/26Bd459G90 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 1, 2023

More than 300 military nominations are being held hostage because the GOP is putting partisan politics over our national security & the well-being of our service members.

It’s past time that MAGA Republicans put People Over Politics and end this blockade!https://t.co/gE836FKLtc — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) July 31, 2023



Rep. Cleaver’s a Democrat, but he’s highlighting Politico‘s article on the division within the Disloyal Opposition Party:

… Tommy Tuberville’s abortion-related blockade of military promotions is uncomfortably splintering both the Senate GOP and Alabama Republicans. Now they’ll spend the summer stewing about it. The Alabama senator refused to allow any of the more than 250 stalled military promotions to quickly advance, retribution for the Defense Department allowing paid leave for abortions. Democrats, who could have called individual votes on the nominations over the August recess, ultimately decided it was the GOP’s responsibility to convince Tuberville. That didn’t happen, the Senate left for five weeks, and the Republican’s nearly five-month hold appears almost certain to stretch into September. And while conservatives are mainly cheering the football coach-turned senator on, there are signs that some Republicans are having a hard time accepting the one-man blockade. Summing up the feeling back in Alabama, Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Ala.) observed: “Mixed emotions.” “Some people like it, some people don’t understand it. Some of our older military folks aren’t really happy about it; they understand it better than anybody,” Carl said…

Tour de force from @GlennKesslerWP here:

“Tommy Tuberville pledged to ‘donate every dime’ to veterans. He hasn’t.”https://t.co/ISEp2onKqF — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 19, 2023



Following now-standard GOP practice, Tuberville has also lied to his constituents about his (lack of) charitable donations, per the Washington Post:

“I stand with our veterans and I’m going to donate every dime I make when I’m in Washington, D.C., to the veterans of the state of Alabama. Folks, they deserve it. They deserve it a lot more than most of us.”… Yet there is no evidence that Tuberville has kept a key pledge he made when he ran for Senate three years ago — that he would “donate every dime” he made in Washington to Alabama veterans. A U.S. senator earns $174,000 a year. We’re assuming that Tuberville was proposing to donate only his salary, not the substantial earnings he makes from his investments. (He has an estimated net worth of $20 million.) With Tuberville now having served 2½ years as senator, that would amount to a total of $437,000 in potential donations… Tuberville’s staff indicated that thus far the senator had not lived up to his pledge. “You are correct that Coach uses the Foundation as the primary vehicle for donating to veterans’ organizations, but it is by no means the only one,” Tuberville communications director Steven Stafford said in an email. “You may have learned by now that there were serious problems with the Foundation for a number of years, and that the Foundation came under audit. My understanding is that during the audit, the Foundation paused most of its activities.”…



You ain’t no Sen. ‘Shakedown’ Shelby, Coach! (Shelby actually *delivered* for his constituents, sometimes).

Tuberville out with a furious statement on Biden’s space command decision: “This is absolutely not over. I will continue to fight this as long as it takes to bring Space Command where it would be best served—Huntsville, Alabama.” pic.twitter.com/cXCyJQWyBQ — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 31, 2023

if I’m Katie Britt I’m mad as hell though. I barely even got here and my senior colleague, who is a dimwitted failed college football coach by the way, just chased billions in federal dollars out of Alabama by picking a fight with the Pentagon for reasons he can’t even explain — knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) August 1, 2023

