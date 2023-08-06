Just a quick housekeeping note: I know that a number of you are upset regarding my, as well as other front pagers, use of tweets in our posts. While I can’t speak for my colleagues, the reason these get used is because of Twitter’s unique place among social media platforms. If you think of these platforms as a social network itself, Twitter is the bridging and connecting node for all the rest. Or, at least, all the rest that have any size and reach. Breaking news, by reporters or everyday people of government agencies, all gets posted on Twitter. Even if it started on a Facebook page. Facebook pages/posts, Instagram posts, YouTube videos, etc all get reposted on Twitter. The Telegram posts of the Russian milbloggers would not be known at all but for them being reposted and/or translated and reposted on Twitter. Until something replaces Twitter in this unique position within the social media platform ecosystem, we’re going to have to use it. Even as the Starlink Snowflake degrades the platform.

The Russians once again bombarded Ukraine overnight!

Yesterday, russians attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles, aeroballistic missiles, and drones.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed:

17 Kalibr missiles;

13 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles;

27 Shahed UAVs.

Information about Kinzhals is classified.

Glory to Ukraine's air defenders!

— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 6, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Ukraine needs strength and maximum focus on achieving victory – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! Today, I was honored to congratulate all our warriors of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their professional day. All of our pilots and anti-aircraft gunners, specialists who provide the technical side of our aviation and air defense… This is the day of true Ukrainian heroes who save lives and protect our cities and villages from Russian terror against all odds. What is very important is that our Air Force warriors give not only us, but also the entire free world a clear confidence that Russian terror can be defeated. Today, I heard a report on the use of advanced air defense systems – Patriots and IRIS-T, which we received from our partners – by our warriors. I am grateful to every country, every leader who helped us with them! These are powerful systems, very effective… They have already yielded significant results. And not only for Ukraine. Because every destruction of Russian missiles in our skies, especially air-launched ballistic “Kinzhals”, which Russian terrorists have long boasted about… Every success of our warriors is a reassurance to the world that a terrorist state is not able to undermine common security. In this week alone, Russian terrorists have already used 65 different missiles and 178 attack drones against us, including 87 “Shaheds”. We managed to shoot down a significant number of them. We will do our best to make the Ukrainian sky shield only stronger. Here, in our skies, we can prove that terror is losing. All together we can prove it – all partners. The responsible position of each partner in supplying air defense systems and missiles to them is very important. Complete protection against terror is needed here, so that later there is no need to think about protecting other nations from it. Ukraine can win this battle, and our sky shield will eventually guarantee security for the whole of Europe. Today, I awarded our Air Force servicemen and talked to them. We are equally eager to see F-16s in action in the Ukrainian skies as soon as possible. We are doing everything for this. Today, I also handed over the Gold Stars of the Hero of Ukraine to the families of the pilots killed in action for the sake of our country. Eternal memory to every hero and eternal gratitude to every Ukrainian family that gave our people such heroes… May Ukraine’s victory in this terrible war be the highest honor to all those who chose the defense of our people as their destiny! We are already preparing for the next week to further strengthen our state and our positions. There will be new communication with partners on defense packages for Ukraine. We will add even more content to the international events of August and September that have already been planned. These include the Crimea Platform, the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, and our participation in the UN General Assembly. Of course, we will also continue the internal purge of our state from those who, unfortunately, weaken Ukraine through their abuses. Ukraine needs only strength, only maximum focus on achieving victory. If someone already thinks that the war is “somewhere over there” and that someone else has to win the war, then they need to come back to reality. Only as a nation can we pull through. Every day we need to deliver results for Ukraine and for all those who are fighting for Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who is bringing our victory closer in this way! Glory to our warriors! Glory to our people! To the strong and beautiful people! And once again, congratulations on the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

Best wishes to our skies' defenders.

— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 6, 2023

Obligatory:

Lord, guard and guide the men who fly

Through the great spaces in the sky.

Be with them always in the air,

In darkening storms or sunlight fair;

Oh, hear us when we lift our prayer,

For those in peril in the air!

Mary C. D. Hamilton (1915)

— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 6, 2023

— Ron Nehring (@RonNehring) August 6, 2023

— Dmitri (@wartranslated) August 6, 2023

The Tryzub is up!

Good morning, Ukraine ☀️

They did this in the early day so everyone could wake up stunned.

— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 6, 2023

— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) August 6, 2023

— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 6, 2023

Today is not a public holiday or any other formal occasion. However on this Sunday, we wanted to once again thank our ally, the United States of America, and the American people for their unwavering support to our people and our country. We will never be able to fully express our gratitude for your help. May God bless the United States of America!

🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸

Ukrainian Valkyrie:

Donetsk:

— Dmitri (@wartranslated) August 6, 2023

Heated argument in Donetsk between a local and an occupier: desperate man armed with a hatchet accuses the Russian of nazi-like behavior. “In 10 years, you only brought me sorrow, not joy” he says. It is difficult to understand what is happening without context but the occupier seems to have moved to Donetsk in 2014 (Abakumova is a district of Donetsk), while the local man says he was tortured by invaders. Clearly, the man is distressed after 10 years of occupation. He avoids directly saying whether he is “for” or “against” something, probably aware of potential consequences. This interaction indicates that the mood on the ground in Donetsk is not what Russians want you to believe.

Last night Nukular Biskits asked:

Adam, once (if?) hostilities have ceased, what is your opinion about how the international community should pursue war crimes prosecutions against Russians and/or Russia itself? And are there any credible claims that Russia might could make against Ukrainians?

I expect the international community to do what they are already setting the stage to do. They are going to run the usual war crimes tribunal process in the Hague. There are no credible claims that Russia could make against Ukrainians. Though I expect they’ll try. I also expect they’ll weaponize InterPol like they do with their other opponents.

That’s enough for today.

Your daily Patron!

There’s a new slideshow at Patron’s official TikTok. These don’t embed. So click across if you want to see it.

