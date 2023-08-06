Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      I just realized I haven’t been on the treadmill for 2 weeks.  First I was away, then I was working 10 hours a day and didn’t have time.  it’s so easy for a habit to fall by the wayside when things get hectic or crazy.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      Just a brief update on my shed that I mentioned in a late night thread, from the very scant information that my landlord provided and reading the city code for that section; the shed was in the interior set back area.  I moved it on Friday to comply with the setback(5′).  I asked the landlord for the complete letter and instruction on how to redact any portions that they had an issue with, she agreed, but has not provided a complete copy of the letter as of yet.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      E.

      Since this thread is abundantly open, I just returned from a week in Montreal and can I say I have never in my life experienced a more pedestrian friendly, park-saturated environment in my life, by a lot. Water features for kids, benches without dividers everywhere, streets closed to traffic all over town. It was incredible. And people there all seemed so happy and calm. What a difference from my road-rage city that usually doesn’t even have sidewalks.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl: ​
      Is that also not a metaphor for life. The treadmill, I mean.

      Took a first bike ride yesterday since getting the ‘rona and it was…suboptimal. But you gotta start over somewhere. At least I didn’t fall over.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      Continuing the saga of the future Newsom-DeSantis debate. DeSantis is adding conditions.

      It looks like the possibility of a debate between California’s Gavin Newsom and Florida’s Ron DeSantis — two governors on the opposite ends of the political spectrum — may still be a ways off.

      Newsom’s team on Saturday slammed DeSantis’ proposed rules for their debate on Fox News.

      “What a joke,” Newsom spokesman Nathan Click said in a statement in response to the proposal that DeSantis’ team sent Fox News host Sean Hannity a day earlier.

      “Desantis’ counterproposal is littered with crutches to hide his insecurity and ineptitude — swapping opening statements with a hype video, cutting down the time he needs to be on stage, adding cheat notes and a cheering section,” Click said. “Ron should be able to stand on his own two feet. It’s no wonder Trump is kicking his ass.”

      DeSantis’ team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

      This is exactly what I was predicting. There will be no debate.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @E.: It is interesting how a trip can change your view of what happens around you every day in your regular environment.

      When I got back from Boston (over a decade ago) it took a long time before it didn’t seem strange to get in the car for fucking everything.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Brachiator

      @E.:

      Since this thread is abundantly open, I just returned from a week in Montreal and can I say I have never in my life experienced a more pedestrian friendly, park-saturated environment in my life, by a lot.

      I have relatives thinking of visiting there. I will pass along your observations. Cool.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @trollhattan: Don’t push yourself too fast, it’s gonna take however long it’s gonna take to get back to your previous normal.  You don’t want to set yourself back.

      But good for you for making the effort!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @trollhattan: I had pneumonia when I was in college _ more than once! – until we figured out that I was having a reaction to pyrethrins in anti-flea products.

      But for one of them, yikes.  First time I drove in the car after I was “well” a popular song came on and I couldn’t even sing along with it like I always did – I just didn’t have enough breath.  It was a good couple of months before I could sing that song.

      So. hard. to. be. patient.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211:

      This is exactly what I was predicting. There will be no debate.

      Well, that may be the best outcome of all.  DeSantis gets to look like the sniveling piece of “anti-woke” crap that he is as Newsom bitch-slaps him on and off for a few months.

      *Did we ever decide whether it’s still okay to use bitch-slap.   If it’s not, I will miss it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      JoyceH

      I went to a movie today! I almost never go to movies in theaters because it’s about 30 miles away, plus expensive and fattening. (It’s not really the movie theater experience without buttered popcorn.) But MAGAts kept bleating “woke woke wokety woke”, which compelled me to go see Barbie. It was cute, and surely Mattel is going to be smart enough to issue Weird Barbie and Patriarchy Ken dolls.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: I *loathe* treadmills.  I’ve been a runner for … a very long time, but I’m now in a place and with responsibilities that don’t permit road running (crazy drivers, no free time), so I have to use a treadmill, and 🤬 .  The balance, the stride, all that stuff, is all different.  Blech.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      M31

      @E.: omg I used to live in Montreal and I spent a LOT of time in bakeries lol, I tried one summer to find the best chocolate croissants (“chocolatines”) in the city and it took some effort

      lol the winner was a place called, I kid you not, “Chez Fred” in NDG run by a lawyer who got sick of it all and quit law to open a bakery hahahahaha

      not that there weren’t quite a few amazingly good runners-up

      this great Jewish bakery called Cheskies in Outremont always got my attention too

      now I have to go back and do almond croissants, damn

      also now I’m hungry for bagels

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @trollhattan: Elderly American couple boards a bus in deepest darkest Deutschland. Husband sneezes. Someone says Gesundheit. Wife says to husband, Isn’t it nice they speak English here too!

      ;^D

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Speaking of word games, a couple of weeks ago the NYT wanted me to agree to a bunch of terms in order to keep playing Wordle.

      I still hate them for buying it and ruining it, but I closed Wordle, never to open it again.

      Now I play WordPlay, and I don’t start every day annoyed with the NYT.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Brachiator

      @JoyceH:

      But MAGAts kept bleating “woke woke wokety woke”, which compelled me to go see Barbie. It was cute…

      The MAGA crowd and hordes of insecure male pundits were predicting the movie’s failure and front loading negative reviews to try to kill it. Barbie is unstoppable.

      Barely three weeks into its run, writer-director Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster has raked in an astounding $1.03 billion at the global box office, according to official Warner Bros. estimates. This makes Gerwig the first solo female director with a billion-dollar movie….

      According to Dergarabedian, only about 50 films in history, unadjusted for inflation, have hit the billion-dollar mark.

      I haven’t been to a movie theater since the pandemic, but I may have to go see it. Also, I love movie theater butter popcorn.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @bbleh: Yeah, I can see that.  I just walk on the treadmill.  Running on the treadmill would not be the same as running outdoors.  Kind of like fake swimming if you were somehow in a state of suspended animation.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      bbleh

      @trollhattan: been there with running — having to start over.  Sucks, but you’ll improve quickly.  Don’t set arbitrary goals for yourself or push when you know you shouldn’t be.

      LOL, whoops, WG got there first.  Well, now it’s 2-1, so it’s decided.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      the NYT wanted me to agree to a bunch of terms in order to keep playing Wordle.

      Terms

      1. You agree that Biden is too old.
      2. You agree that Maggie Haberman is an excellent reporter.
      3. You agree that the NYT is not garbage.
      Reply
    51. 51.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @trollhattan: I have found that when restarting it is best to go out for a set period of time and not worry about distance at first.  Just to get comfortable in saddle again.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

      Either that or the newest hot prospect on the Please God, Not Trump mega donor circuit.

      “Policy positions can be outlined later, for now just look at those adorable eyes. He’s like a less pathetic Marco Rubio.”

      “You sure he’s a he?”

      “…. Oh, FFS!! Next!”

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Math Guy

      @WaterGirl: I don’t remember that happening. I did once inadvertently clear my browser of cookies and lost my stats up to that point. Sorry that I can’t be of any help.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Kathleen

      @Baud: Something unique to Cincinnati is that instead of saying, “Can you please repeat that” or “Excuse me” they say “Please”? (From the German “Bitte”). When I say that to a not Cincy person out of habit they’ll say “Please what”? and the conversation quickly devolves to a “Who’s On First” level exchange.

      ETA: Probably not a coincidence that James Brown recorded his first hit “Please Please Please” at King Records in Cincinnati.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      JoyceH

      @Brachiator: When I was leaving the theater I noticed groups of moms and girls posing for pictures with the Barbie poster. I go so seldom I don’t know if that’s just part of the new Internet-Social Media era or if it was a sign of the Barbie Phenomenon.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Kathleen

      @WaterGirl: My running was on an upward trajectory then I got Covid in May of last year. Since then I gained a minute per mile on my pace and I’m hoping it’s not Covid related.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      I normally walk 2 miles at least 4 times a week. But this time of year in SoCal? NFW. It’s 94 deg out (was 96 earlier) and won’t get down to 80 till sunset.

      Reply

