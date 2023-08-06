Looks like we need one!
-
1.
Danka.
-
2.
@Baud: Schoen
-
5.
@JPL: my darling
-
6.
Bitte.
-
7.
Just a brief update on my shed that I mentioned in a late night thread, from the very scant information that my landlord provided and reading the city code for that section; the shed was in the interior set back area. I moved it on Friday to comply with the setback(5′). I asked the landlord for the complete letter and instruction on how to redact any portions that they had an issue with, she agreed, but has not provided a complete copy of the letter as of yet.
-
8.
@JPL: Gesundheit!
-
9.
Since this thread is abundantly open, I just returned from a week in Montreal and can I say I have never in my life experienced a more pedestrian friendly, park-saturated environment in my life, by a lot. Water features for kids, benches without dividers everywhere, streets closed to traffic all over town. It was incredible. And people there all seemed so happy and calm. What a difference from my road-rage city that usually doesn’t even have sidewalks.
-
10.
@WaterGirl:
Is that also not a metaphor for life. The treadmill, I mean.
Took a first bike ride yesterday since getting the ‘rona and it was…suboptimal. But you gotta start over somewhere. At least I didn’t fall over.
-
12.
Backpfeifengesicht.
-
13.
@E.:
Huh, sounds like a commie plot, safe pedestrian pathways? The horror!
-
15.
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA:
Are you on double-secret probation? That’s the worst!
-
16.
Continuing the saga of the future Newsom-DeSantis debate. DeSantis is adding conditions.
It looks like the possibility of a debate between California’s Gavin Newsom and Florida’s Ron DeSantis — two governors on the opposite ends of the political spectrum — may still be a ways off.
Newsom’s team on Saturday slammed DeSantis’ proposed rules for their debate on Fox News.
“What a joke,” Newsom spokesman Nathan Click said in a statement in response to the proposal that DeSantis’ team sent Fox News host Sean Hannity a day earlier.
“Desantis’ counterproposal is littered with crutches to hide his insecurity and ineptitude — swapping opening statements with a hype video, cutting down the time he needs to be on stage, adding cheat notes and a cheering section,” Click said. “Ron should be able to stand on his own two feet. It’s no wonder Trump is kicking his ass.”
DeSantis’ team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is exactly what I was predicting. There will be no debate.
-
17.
I have like blown the entire day. I think I need to just write it off and start over tomorrow.
-
19.
@E.: Oh and the bakeries! The bakeries! My God, those bakeries!
-
20.
@WaterGirl: gern geschehe
ETA: or a shorter version – gerne
-
21.
@E.:
Since this thread is abundantly open, I just returned from a week in Montreal and can I say I have never in my life experienced a more pedestrian friendly, park-saturated environment in my life, by a lot.
I have relatives thinking of visiting there. I will pass along your observations. Cool.
-
23.
safe pedestrian pathways
Another entitlement program…
-
28.
I went to a movie today! I almost never go to movies in theaters because it’s about 30 miles away, plus expensive and fattening. (It’s not really the movie theater experience without buttered popcorn.) But MAGAts kept bleating “woke woke wokety woke”, which compelled me to go see Barbie. It was cute, and surely Mattel is going to be smart enough to issue Weird Barbie and Patriarchy Ken dolls.
-
29.
Mrs. Math Guy just stomped me in Scrabble – again.
-
30.
@WaterGirl: What was the song? That is an important part of the story.
-
33.
Maybe DeSantis would so better debating a kitten.
-
34.
You need to play number games, not word games.
-
35.
@WaterGirl: I *loathe* treadmills. I’ve been a runner for … a very long time, but I’m now in a place and with responsibilities that don’t permit road running (crazy drivers, no free time), so I have to use a treadmill, and 🤬 . The balance, the stride, all that stuff, is all different. Blech.
-
36.
@E.: omg I used to live in Montreal and I spent a LOT of time in bakeries lol, I tried one summer to find the best chocolate croissants (“chocolatines”) in the city and it took some effort
lol the winner was a place called, I kid you not, “Chez Fred” in NDG run by a lawyer who got sick of it all and quit law to open a bakery hahahahaha
not that there weren’t quite a few amazingly good runners-up
this great Jewish bakery called Cheskies in Outremont always got my attention too
now I have to go back and do almond croissants, damn
also now I’m hungry for bagels
-
37.
@WaterGirl: Das ist nichts.
-
38.
@trollhattan: Elderly American couple boards a bus in deepest darkest Deutschland. Husband sneezes. Someone says Gesundheit. Wife says to husband, Isn’t it nice they speak English here too!
;^D
-
39.
Would the kitten be awake?
-
41.
@JoyceH: i just ordered Wierd Barbie, and I am eagerly awaiting Patriarchy Ken but haven’t heard anything yet.
-
42.
It’ll certainly be woke.
-
43.
But MAGAts kept bleating “woke woke wokety woke”, which compelled me to go see Barbie. It was cute…
The MAGA crowd and hordes of insecure male pundits were predicting the movie’s failure and front loading negative reviews to try to kill it. Barbie is unstoppable.
Barely three weeks into its run, writer-director Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster has raked in an astounding $1.03 billion at the global box office, according to official Warner Bros. estimates. This makes Gerwig the first solo female director with a billion-dollar movie….
According to Dergarabedian, only about 50 films in history, unadjusted for inflation, have hit the billion-dollar mark.
I haven’t been to a movie theater since the pandemic, but I may have to go see it. Also, I love movie theater butter popcorn.
-
46.
@trollhattan: been there with running — having to start over. Sucks, but you’ll improve quickly. Don’t set arbitrary goals for yourself or push when you know you shouldn’t be.
LOL, whoops, WG got there first. Well, now it’s 2-1, so it’s decided.
-
47.
the NYT wanted me to agree to a bunch of terms in order to keep playing Wordle.
Terms
- You agree that Biden is too old.
- You agree that Maggie Haberman is an excellent reporter.
- You agree that the NYT is not garbage.
-
49.
@WaterGirl: ?? I declined their invitation to create an account, but I’m still able to play. How are you accessing the game?
-
51.
@trollhattan: I have found that when restarting it is best to go out for a set period of time and not worry about distance at first. Just to get comfortable in saddle again.
-
54.
Either that or the newest hot prospect on the Please God, Not Trump mega donor circuit.
“Policy positions can be outlined later, for now just look at those adorable eyes. He’s like a less pathetic Marco Rubio.”
“You sure he’s a he?”
“…. Oh, FFS!! Next!”
-
55.
@WaterGirl: I don’t remember that happening. I did once inadvertently clear my browser of cookies and lost my stats up to that point. Sorry that I can’t be of any help.
-
56.
Mein Hovercraft ist voll von Aalen!
-
57.
@Baud: Something unique to Cincinnati is that instead of saying, “Can you please repeat that” or “Excuse me” they say “Please”? (From the German “Bitte”). When I say that to a not Cincy person out of habit they’ll say “Please what”? and the conversation quickly devolves to a “Who’s On First” level exchange.
ETA: Probably not a coincidence that James Brown recorded his first hit “Please Please Please” at King Records in Cincinnati.
-
58.
@mrmoshpotato: You’d better cut down then.
-
59.
@Brachiator: When I was leaving the theater I noticed groups of moms and girls posing for pictures with the Barbie poster. I go so seldom I don’t know if that’s just part of the new Internet-Social Media era or if it was a sign of the Barbie Phenomenon.
-
60.
@mrmoshpotato: I wish to plead incompetence.
-
61.
@Omnes Omnibus: Cut down?
-
62.
@WaterGirl: My running was on an upward trajectory then I got Covid in May of last year. Since then I gained a minute per mile on my pace and I’m hoping it’s not Covid related.
-
63.
@mrmoshpotato: perhaps Mr. Smoke-too-much?
-
64.
@Mr. Bemused Senior: Incompetence? Why? The hovercraft is full! Chock full of eels!
-
65.
I normally walk 2 miles at least 4 times a week. But this time of year in SoCal? NFW. It’s 94 deg out (was 96 earlier) and won’t get down to 80 till sunset.
-
66.
My 22 yo niece, with whom I went to see it yesterday, said the exact same thing!
