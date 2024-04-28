🚨BREAKING: President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden just rolled into this year's White House Correspondents Dinner. FUN FACT: trumplethinskin was too much of a thin-skinned chicken shit to attend these. pic.twitter.com/m23BQnK9Xv — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 28, 2024

The President and First Lady arrive at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.pic.twitter.com/C7XTRE9jj8 — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) April 28, 2024

MVP Kamala Harris just arrived at the White House Correspondents Dinner and she looks STUNNING Why are her and SG Doug Emhoff so cute? pic.twitter.com/YOiS4GE6OH — Qondi (@QondiNtini) April 28, 2024

The Washington Post has an excellent slide show of the red carpet looks. (I’d include a gift link if I could figure out how to do so, but the usual link-to sidebar isn’t included. )

Another fantastic clip of Colin Jost at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. "Rigging the Super Bowl." "I think you've gotta pick one." "I don't know any criminal mastermind that bikes to get ice cream." 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/R34faOydGV — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 28, 2024



Worth listening to this whole clip, if only for the Staten Island jokes:

Colin Jost: "My grandpa voted for decency and decency is why we're all here tonight. Decency is how we're able to be here tonight. Decency is how we're able to make jokes about each other and one of us doesn't go to prison after…"#WHCA #WHCD #nerdprom pic.twitter.com/ti5bTkHQP7 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 28, 2024

Shorter version:

Wow. Very moving words from Colin Jost at the White House Correspondents Dinner tonight “My grandfather voted for you in the last election he ever voted in. The reason he voted for you is because you’re a decent man. I thank you for your decency.” Amazing. pic.twitter.com/ivcdsMyg04 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 28, 2024

Turnabout…

Early review from the entertainment professionals at Variety:

… “Saturday Night Live” comedian Colin Jost delivered a mixed bag of Trump zingers, media jokes and Biden age wisecracks in front of a demanding crowd Saturday at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but it took him until the last of his remarks to fully charm the assemblage of journalists and politicos who came to hear him roast the President and the Washington press corps. Jost finished his remarks by telling President Joe Biden about his 95 year old grandfather, a longtime fireman in Staten Island, N.Y, who voted Democrat in the 2020 presidential election even though that borough of New York City is known to favor Republicans… The anecdote wrapped a meandering collection of quips about perceptions of Biden’s age, former President Donald Trump’s ongoing legal woes and a few gags about The New York Times and Fox News Channel. “The Republican candidate for president owes half a billion in fines for bank fraud and is currently spending his days farting himself awake during a porn star hush money trial and the race is tied?” asked Jost. “The race is tied. Nothing makes sense anymore.” He added: “The candidate who is a famous New York City playboy took abortion rights away, and the guy who is giving you abortion rights back is an 80-year-old Catholic. How does that make sense?”… For his part, President Biden urged journalists to keep in mind their role in preserving a functioning democracy, suggesting reporters steer away from horse-race campaign stories and “gotcha” moments in favor of the likely effects the next election will have on American life and policy. He also vowed to continue to work to free journalists like Evan Gershkovich and Austin Tice who have been imprisoned unjustly abroad. President Biden also spent much time throwing a few stones at his Oval Office rival. He called Trump “Sleepy Don,” a reference to reports that Trump has been falling asleep during his current trial in New York, and turned ongoing questions about his own physical and mental condition toward Trump. “Of course, the 2024 election is in full swing. And yes, age is an issue,” Biden said. “I’m a grown man running against a six-year-old.”

Lest we (as if we could!) forget: