We Gotta Stop This Guy

by | 74 Comments

it appears that between Jack Smith and the J6 judge who checks all the boxes – smart / fierce / black / female / immigrant / tired of Trumps delaying tactics – things are going to move relatively quickly with the J6 case.

The Jack Smith filing with the court in response to Trump’s request for an extension is a thing of beauty.  He doesn’t pull his punches!

We gotta stop this guy

I searched for the original tweet with this video, in the hopes that people can watch the video here without a twitter login.

Eyes on the prize:

Here’s the whole tweet so you don’t have to click:

The best way to shut him up.
Is to not revoke his conditional release.
Don’t give him the 1A battle and appeals he is craving. He needs to delay the trial by any means necessary. Hence this show of defiance.
Don’t martyr him.
He’ll use any pre-trial reprimand to appeal for changes in the judge and venue.
He will probably not win…but it could cause more delays.
The best way to shut him up? Give him a speedy trial.
And a bit more in response to replies, and it’s good advice!

This is not giving him a pass. This is accelerating something he desperately wants to avoid.

He knows the walls are closing in and will become more unhinged and desperate by the day. A gag order will not stop it.

You want mugshots, fingerprints and to see him humiliated.

I want the quickest path to see him held accountable for his crimes.

It’s not the same.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Mai Naem mobileI

      I am wondering when Melania dumps him. Is she hanging so that Baron gets his inheritance when he kicks the bucket? Is it because TFG has something on her?  I don’t get why she still hangs around. She’s made plenty of money from her own stunts.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      MattF

      TFG is obviously trying to provoke the judge and prosecutors, so one can now expect threats that cross various red lines in various ways. I think that looking ever more deranged is bad for him. And his allies will have to follow.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ishiyama

      I posted this in the last thread, but it fits better here.

       

      You see, there’s this thing called the Separation of Powers. Inside that Courtroom, the Judge has the authority to sanction misconduct when necessary to enforce her orders, or to maintain decorum. She has both punitive authority over contempt committed to her face, and coercive power to force obedience. She can, for instance, order her bailiffs to take anyone in her Courtroom into custody, and put them in the lock-up – just for a few minutes, or hours, or even indefinitely. And, because of her separate power, she can tell her bailiffs to prevent the Secret Service from interfering, and lock Trump up in isolation. 20 minutes would be enough to show him how he stands (or sits).

       

      Remember, this Judge was a public defender. For years, she saw all the mechanisms that were used to crush her clients.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Eolirin

      I disagree. If Trump is allowed to violate the Judge’s directives he’ll do so in all respects, even the ones he really can’t be allowed to, like disclosure of discovery material, witness tampering or trying to harass jury members when we get to that point.

      So at some point they need to throw his ass in jail, or at least get the point across that they’re really going to. If the judge says certain actions will result in him ending up in a cell then he needs to end up in a cell if he crosses that line even a little. If he gets away with breaking the rules he will keep doing it. And it’ll fuck up the DoJ’s ability to prosecute not just this case but potentially others.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      John Revolta

      What hangs around? I haven’t seen her going to the arraignments with him, not even in the limo or the airplane. I haven’t seen hide nor hair of her in months. Are they even speaking? Inquiring minds!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      @Mai Naem mobileI: I am wondering when Melania dumps him

      The news reporters were all over the “where is Melania?” story.  I guess not showing up in court with him was scandalous to them.  So people are noticing that they are rarely seen together anymore.

      If I had to guess, I would say that she is sitting financially in a very good place.  Melania, Barron, and Melania’s parents are doing fine living off the Trump money.  Living a separate life while not being legally separated works quite well for her, IMHO.  Rumors of prenups that limit her income seem to be the obvious reason she won’t legally dump him, though.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      @Mai Naem mobileI: ​
       

      I have no particular interest in Melania, but she was an international escort when she hooked her meal ticket out of being an international escort and has been married to him for, what, 18 years now?

      If she ever had normal human impulses, those were ground out of her probably before she met/married him. Don’t try to apply human standards to her; she’s as alien as the Andromeda Strain.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ishiyama

      Let us not forget that it was another Federal Judge, “Maximum John” Sirica, who made the original Watergate defendants come clean about who gave them their orders. That started it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MattF

      @Eolirin: But throwing his ass in jail won’t stop his followers from doxxing and harassing jury members. It’s going to happen. What then?

      ETA: A historic defeat of the R party in November ‘24 is the (long-term) way forward.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      smith

      @Eolirin: I have to agree. As much as it plays into his and his followers’ persecution fantasies, hard limits need to be set and enforced. If not, he will literally shoot someone on 5th Avenue just to show he can. Seriously, isn’t that the mindset that led to the attempted coup in the first place?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      LAO

      Have we seen the proposed protective order yet?

      ETA: I ask because I’ve been in cases with protective orders with significant limitations, including not releasing copies of the discovery to my own clients!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Alison Rose:

      Don’t discount the likelihood that she’s just as much of an asshole as he is. Remember the jacket. 

      Yup.  An absolutely miserable, wretched bunch of people.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      smith

      @MattF: There’s no way on earth those jury members’ identities will be made public, or enough information about them leaked to allow doxxing. As I recall, the jury for the E. Jean Carroll suit was kept unidentified, and I don’t believe anyone identified them during the trial.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      @Steeplejack: I have never been able to view a nitter link that anyone has posted here. Maybe my internet speed is too slow or maybe I have to have an account? I click on the link and nothing happens.  But the tweet/X link works fine and the video plays in the embed and also if I click through to Twitter/ X to view the video.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dmsilev

      I think both the prosecutors and the judge are doing the right thing here. Don’t give him an inch of undeserved leeway (note the really quick slapdown on the ‘can we please have an extra few days?’ thing yesterday), and if he does start blabbing privileged information, they can bring the hammer down without any hesitation.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ruckus

      My dad was a WWII vet. He survived, obviously otherwise I wouldn’t be here. He spend his life making tools that made things for people. We made molds for toys for children for Mattel and others. We made molds for plastic bottles, for calculators, for covers for your home stereo, for medical equipment and on and on. And he and my mom made me, who did the same for longer than he did. And today plastic soda bottles are reused to make the thread for auto upholstery, which lasts a lot longer and works better. Yes plastic can be wasteful, it can also be recycled easier and have a second and more lives.

      If you are around my age your parents were alive during WWII, and given your age you might have been as well. This country isn’t perfect, because humans – and none of us are either. But it has the possibility of being better because of them – and us. This blog (and others) is a modern day way we get to discuss pretty much anything of life, the town meeting if you will. And sure it’s day to day stuff but we also discuss important issues, like war and peace and being better humans.

      The world does not get better without the humans alive making it better, day by day. That is what life is, making it better, day by day. Or trying to make it worse. Make it more hateful, more harmful for entire groups of human beings. Make it fucking better, even if it’s only one millionth of a bit better, millions of us doing that is what makes it better. Make it less hateful for hates sake because that helps no one and nothing.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      tobie

      I get why it’s necessary to game this out and figure out what is a distraction and what would be a win. But I hate that we have to play this game, psych Trump out, and treat him differently than other defendants because of the unhinged following he has.

      There’s a house near mine which always posts disparaging flags about Biden on its flagpole. “Let’s go Brandon” and “Fuck Biden” were there for a while. Now it’s a picture of a dog pooping on the name Biden. Maybe the owner thinks he’s being clever. He comes off as an angry wacko.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      MisterDancer

      You’re right, WaterGirl, this video is powerful. My Grandfather fought in WWII. And came home to the same Jim Crow he left.

      We were…never close. Yet: he lived to see Jim Crow go away, to see his grandson be successful in ways he could never dream of.

      Fuck letting Trump, or DeSantis, or any of these jerks have this country by default.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      M31

      @mrmoshpotato: miserable, wretched people is right, and it’s been making me hate the modern world in that those miserable wretched people and their supporters and enablers are not only getting away with all kinds of bullshit–from just asshole behavior up through monstrous crimes–but they are forcing their opinions and beliefs on everyone all the time

      was watching a cool Thelonious Monk video that was linked on Xshitter and the comments were all spiteful pieces of shit insulting it — I say, shut up you losers, you don’t have to like it but just please leave don’t be calling it 3rd grade level etc. etc. and of course fucking Elmo’s website puts all the bluecheck comments first and they are a firehose of stupid wretched self-important dumbassery

      went to youtube and found the clip at least

      Reply
    28. 28.

      citizen dave

      Not that insightful of an observation for the BJ crowd, but if TIFG is really convinced of his innocence, he would welcome a very speedy trial.

      I just finished watching Jury Duty on Prime.  Is that jury available, including James Marsden?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Eolirin: It doesn’t have to be all or nothing.  The judge can and should do everything possible to move the case along quickly.  Sometimes that may mean ignoring provocations that are proffered for delay.  At the same time, the judge can react quickly and strongly to any actions that threaten to subvert the process.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      RaflW

      All the crap he’s throwing now, in defiance of the court’s order, can be shown at that speedy trial to demonstrate that TFG is as lawless and unrepentant as the indictment says. “Goes to pattern, your honor.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      trollhattan

      @Mai Naem mobileI: Melanie should post a PDF of her prenup in Box or Google Docs (presuming the cloud has enough capacity to store it) and ask “What should I do?”

      Even granting he hates Donny, she’s not exonerated from being an enabler.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      FelonyGovt

      @Ruckus: Agreed. I’m around your age, and my WWII era Jewish parents would be appalled by the return of Naziism and the swastika, as well as the curtailment of women’s rights and backwards progress on racism. We can’t let these fuckers continue to rampage unchallenged.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      LAO

      @Omnes Omnibus: IMO, Trump and his defense team are in something of a catch-22. His best chance to avoid any consequences for his criminal behavior, is to win reelection. And his entire brand is built on a sneering, insulting dominance act. But that same conduct will not work for him in a federal court of law, at least not in DC. I really don’t know how it going to play out. He needs to slow down the DC prosecution while keeping his base happy. It’s untenable.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      oldgold

      I agree with the ‘Jack E. Smith’ Tweet. Do not give him what he is clearly begging for- at least not now. Give him more time and rope.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Anyway

      We gotta stop this guy

      Apologies to WG — it’s not this guy we have to stop, it’s Rethugs wherever they hold power and the reactionary movement that funds them. That’s what must be stopped.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jackie

      @Eolirin: I don’t think this judge is prone to empty threats. She’ll be careful with what she tells TIFG – but will absolutely follow through if pushed.

      It’s also getting more apparent she’s determined to hold a speedy trial and won’t put up with any frivolous requests for delays. This, more than anything will freak TIFG out and (hopefully) cause him to make stupid(er) unforced errors that propel a fast trial.

      And, we’re still waiting for Willis! As I’m sure he is!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      MattF

      @LAO: Assuming Trump really has options about his behavior. I think he has a very limited repertoire— bullshit threats and bullshit promises, and that’s it.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I’m torn. On one hand, there is the notion of potential delay that would come from appeals of pretrial restrictions, gag orders and house arrest.

      On the other, there is the notion of consistent institutional integrity and assuring that people receive comparable treatment from case to case.

      No matter what, though, I want Smith to wear the Hague robe. That seems to freak him out.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @LAO:

      Wondering if Willis is going to try the gambit of snipping his wings, since she’ll be the one that goes last, and has a different system to run through?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ruckus

      @smith:

      If not, he will literally shoot someone on 5th Avenue just to show he can.

      I seriously doubt this. First, he’s being watched by his security 24 hrs a day. Second, he’s a chickenshit. Yes he talks big and yes he sat in the oval office so he thinks he’s a big shit, but he’s really not. He talks about how big he is but it is the same with him as it has been his entire life – he bullshits about everything. Actually being anything but a somewhat wealthy failure – which is what he is – is beyond him.  Remember he stole a good part of the $400 million he started with and failed at every single thing he attempted. Remember if he’d just invested the inheritance money he stole from his siblings, in pretty much any secure investment, today he’d be worth the money he claimed he was worth, rather than far, far less than that. Remember how shitty he was as president. He’s been that shitty his entire life. He’s been a laughing stock his entire life, except the time he served in public office, when he was a danger to all of us and the world.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      LAO

      @Omnes Omnibus: yeah, I’m not super sympathetic to trump lawyer  problems just wondering what I would do if faced with a similar dilemma. Provided, of course the check cleared.

       

       

      @MattF: I was thinking more about the lawyers and how the protective order would be crafted.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      RaflW

      Somewhat naive question, perhaps: Can the lawyers representing him in court be sanctioned for all his outbursts?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Constance Reader

      “You want mugshots, fingerprints and to see him humiliated.

      I want the quickest path to see him held accountable for his crimes.

      It’s not the same.”

      You’re right, it’s not the same.  Mugshots, fingerprints, a jail cell, these things are 100% guaranteed to see Trump humiliated.  A quick trial is far from a 100% guarantee that he will be held accountable for his crimes.  All it takes is one delusional MAGAt on the jury, and it’s not hard to lie your way through jury selection.  For reference, see:  any trial of a police officer murdering and unarmed person on video from multiple angles and getting acquitted.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Honus

      @Ishiyama: Excellent statement of the law.  Also, didn’t Jim and Susan McDougal spend years in confinement for contempt, for refusing to testify in the Starr investigation?

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Ishiyama

      @RaflW: Somewhat naive question, perhaps: Can the lawyers representing him in court be sanctioned for all his outbursts?

      No, but once they admit that they can’t control their client, nothing stands between their client and immediate detention.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers (was fidelio)

      Open thread so not really OT:

      I wish to nominate for the prestigious Rotating Tag Group at this top-10,000 blog this off-the-cuff line from Tom Levenson at his post below:

       

      This thread is so open it’s agnostic about the Oxford comma.

      He gets us. Maybe a little too well some days.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      One interesting “for example” could be for Chutkan to spell it out to Lauro, who has been saying a lot of genuinely stupid things today, with a “do you understand what I am saying, and can you please inform your client of my standards regardless of whether you disagree”.

      He’s already genuinely afoul of Rule 3.6. Wouldn’t take much to remove him for cause.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      Why are reputable lawyers willing to take Trump on as a client? It’s no secret how difficult he is. Money? He stiffs his own lawyers. Fame? More like infamy. Is there anyone who has not come away tarnished (at best) from a relationship with Trump? True believers?

      [usual disclaimer, IANAL] It seems to me the profession of lawyering involves giving true meaning to language and reasoning. That is, words are not just abstract symbols, they represent objective reality. Laws, case histories, precedent all flow from actual lived experience. Ideally courts render fair decisions in new cases taking all this into account.

      I understand that not everyone takes the Canons of Ethics to heart. There will always be intelligent people who regard life as a game. Even so, how can one win here?

      Reply
    74. 74.

      New Deal democrat

      Alright, I’m going to be contrary.

      Suppose Trump utters threats that would get any ordinary defendant (or mob boss) imprisoned: I say, treat him no differently. Lock him up!

      Remember that if he were locked up, he wouldn’t have access to social media complain. And actual imprisonment has been proven to work wonders for white collar criminals, who believe it will never happen to them.

      Reply

