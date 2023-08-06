it appears that between Jack Smith and the J6 judge who checks all the boxes – smart / fierce / black / female / immigrant / tired of Trumps delaying tactics – things are going to move relatively quickly with the J6 case.

The Jack Smith filing with the court in response to Trump’s request for an extension is a thing of beauty. He doesn’t pull his punches!

We gotta stop this guy

I searched for the original tweet with this video, in the hopes that people can watch the video here without a twitter login.

This is one of the most profound videos I’ve filmed since the rise of Trump. I asked him why he was there. Tears rolled down his cheeks. His father who was a WWII veteran (like my dad) told him “We gotta stop this guy”. He was a squadron commander and he lost 110 men and he never… pic.twitter.com/FUnRSibJX7 — Sandi Bachom 📹 (@sandibachom) August 5, 2023

Eyes on the prize:

The best way to shut him up. Is to not revoke his conditional release. Don’t give him the 1A battle and appeals he is craving. He needs to delay the trial by any means necessary. Hence this show of defiance. Don’t martyr him. He’ll use any pre-trial reprimand to appeal for… — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) August 6, 2023

