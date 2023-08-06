Another fine set from commentor HinTN:

On our way to the Grand Canyon, Mrs H and I stopped for four nights in Moab. We had been there before but chose some new places to explore. First up was a jeep trip up to Hurrah Pass. There weren’t a lot of wildflowers that caught my eye, but the landscape itself was amazing.

We did see this interesting bit of color along the way. It’s the seed versus the flower but so it goes.

Along the way there was Gooney Bird rock.

The day after the excursion to Hurrah Pass we went rafting on the Colorado River. No photos from that wonderfully wet day. 😎 However, the third day we ventured south of Moab to a section of Canyonlands NP that we had only seen from the rim at Island in the Sky (and Dead Horse Point SP). We saw these red fleurs in the way down.

The Needles is accessed by driving through the Bears Ears National Monument. Immediately upon entering Bears Ears, the road descends into an oasis of green which lines a small creek. Just at the bottom is the Newspaper Rock State Historical Monument. These guys were growing right in front of the “newspaper”.