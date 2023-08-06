From the Washington Post, “In return to competition, Simone Biles looks as if she never left” : [unpaywalled gift link]:

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Throughout Saturday night at the U.S. Classic, Simone Biles offered emphatic reminders that she’s still the world’s best gymnast, even after a two-year break from the sport and the trouble that rattled her in Tokyo. Eventually, she waited at the end of the vault runway for her final test. In the packed arena, with a crowd that shrieked at the sound of her name, she raced toward the apparatus and performed the skill so difficult that most of her peers could never consider an attempt.

Biles’s evening concluded with that Yurchenko double pike, a vault no other woman has ever performed and one Biles had only executed in competition once previously. When she landed with just one step to the side, the crowd roared. Biles beamed with joy, and teammate Jordan Chiles lifted her arms to the crowd, begging for more noise. That vault highlighted a remarkable outing for Biles, who totaled a score of 59.100. She had the meet’s best marks on vault, beam and floor, and her all-around score was more than two points ahead of what it took to win gold at the world championships last year.

And so Biles has returned to this familiar position: at the top of the all-around medal podium with a large gap separating her from the runner-up. She performed like a gymnast who has 32 world and Olympic medals and is ready to earn more this fall. Biles looked relaxed and unaffected by nerves she insists were present…