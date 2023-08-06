Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Happy News

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Happy News

From the Washington Post, “In return to competition, Simone Biles looks as if she never left” : [unpaywalled gift link]:

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Throughout Saturday night at the U.S. Classic, Simone Biles offered emphatic reminders that she’s still the world’s best gymnast, even after a two-year break from the sport and the trouble that rattled her in Tokyo. Eventually, she waited at the end of the vault runway for her final test. In the packed arena, with a crowd that shrieked at the sound of her name, she raced toward the apparatus and performed the skill so difficult that most of her peers could never consider an attempt.

Biles’s evening concluded with that Yurchenko double pike, a vault no other woman has ever performed and one Biles had only executed in competition once previously. When she landed with just one step to the side, the crowd roared. Biles beamed with joy, and teammate Jordan Chiles lifted her arms to the crowd, begging for more noise. That vault highlighted a remarkable outing for Biles, who totaled a score of 59.100. She had the meet’s best marks on vault, beam and floor, and her all-around score was more than two points ahead of what it took to win gold at the world championships last year.

And so Biles has returned to this familiar position: at the top of the all-around medal podium with a large gap separating her from the runner-up. She performed like a gymnast who has 32 world and Olympic medals and is ready to earn more this fall. Biles looked relaxed and unaffected by nerves she insists were present…

Mandatory political content:

What is best in life?…

    38Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      When we held up a mirror to Elon Musk’s Twitter/X he tried to sue us into silence
      Imran Ahmed

      It started with childish name-calling on Twitter two weeks ago, when Elon Musk called my organisation “evil” and me personally a “rat”. It has since escalated to a lawsuit filed against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which I founded and run, in a California court last week.

      The CCDH exists to research online hate and disinformation, and hold social media companies accountable for the erosion of human rights and civil liberties. Our mission is to stem the tide of racism, antisemitism, harms to children, climate denial, anti-LGBTQ+ hate, health misinformation and many other dangers to society.

      Last week, we became the target of an aggressive and cynical intimidation campaign by Musk, the world’s richest person and owner of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Musk is singling us out because our research has exposed his failings – the suit is designed to silence critics of X Corp/Twitter. But attacking CCDH will not remove the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and disinformation superspreaders he has allowed back. Only Musk can undo his own errors.

      The CCDH has been at the forefront of reporting on the hate proliferating on X/Twitter since Musk completed his takeover in late October 2022.
      ………………..
      Musk didn’t like what he saw in the mirror. But rather than take responsibility and admit the problem, he is trying to sue the mirror.

      There is a great irony in attempts by this self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” – to shut down honest debate and fair, research-backed criticism with legal threats.

      More at the link.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jerzy Russian

      That stupid baseball head guy needs to volunteer for the nearest home run derby.

      Also too:  I love that meme from Conan the Librarian, although I don’t immediately know who Tom Fitton is.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Good for Simone Biles!

      @OzarkHillbilly: There are mornings when I want to sue the mirror too. In a semi-related event, yesterday a NASCAR team suspended its driver for retweeting a “racially insensitive” tweet. Even NASCAR has higher standards than Musk.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Blink:

      Even though Florida’s government had told school superintendents that the Advanced Placement Psychology course offered to high school students violated the state’s new law prohibiting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, it appears students may be able to take the course after all. In a letter to state superintendents Friday, Florida’s education commissioner Manny Diaz Jr said the state believed the psychology course could be taught “in its entirety”.

      Meanwhile, the College Board that develops Advanced Placement (AP) classes accordingly said it was optimistic that Florida teachers would now be able “to teach the full course, including content on gender and sexual orientation, without fear of punishment in the upcoming school year”.

      Nonetheless, despite the assurances, parents and students were left trying to figure out what to do shortly before many schools start their upcoming academic year.

      Just what every parent wants for their children: Uncertainty.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      marklar

      @Baud: “It’s ok. The AP Psychology course teaches about the psychology of uncertainty.”

      Psych professor here…you’re closer to the truth than you realize. All my syllabi contain the goal of “Becoming comfortable with ambiguity, and understand that not all questions have straightforward answers (or have answers at all).”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jerzy Russian

      @marklar:   Not really a typo.  In high school (back in the 1980s) a bunch of the theater kids staged a play called “Conan the Librarian”, based off of the recent (at that time) movie with a similar name.   I don’t think I have ever seen the movie, but I was certainly aware of its existence.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      John S.

      And here’s CBS News lending credence to pardoned criminal Bernie Kerik and his “evidence” that Trump is innocent:

      The documents were submitted to Smith on July 23, according to emails reviewed by CBS News. A source close to Kerik’s legal team said at the time that they believed the records, which include sworn affidavits from people raising concerns about the integrity of the 2020 presidential contest, show there was a genuine effort to investigate claims of voter fraud in the last election.

      The very powerful “high on your own supply” defense.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      eversor

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Every place I have worked for the past several years has warned everyone to watch what they say on social media (twitter, facebook, instagram, ticktock).  Musk can screach about free speech all he wants but most sane/normal people self moderate anyways.

      Happy hours at the office OK, getting drunk at the company Nationals seats OK, getting smashed at the Wizards game OK, hurling invective at people on twitter BAD.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Anne Laurie:   Thanks for the link.  I think there is a typo (or mistake) on that page, as incredible as that sounds:  Under “occupation”, the page author misspelled “asshole” as “activist”.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      Fitton looks like a defective animatronic Mitt Romney with a corrupted program that directs the robot to experience a humiliating midlife crisis in public. On Fox News appearances, he wears capped-sleeve polo shirts a size too small and flexes his arms the entire time. It must be exhausting to be that insecure.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: There are mornings when I want to sue the mirror too.

      Heh. I’ll bet your husband disagrees. I know my wife is still just as beautiful as ever to me, but she says, “Love is blind.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WereBear

      “In return to competition, Simone Biles looks as if she never left”

      No, no, no. No one, not even as tough and talented as she obviously is, can stay at that level constantly. Peaks have troughs. Timing is crucial in more than comedy. It applies to training.

      Fortunately, she’s smart and confident enough to know that. I’m thrilled it is proving to be the right decision for her.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Phylllis

      We are off to Charlotte to see the matinee performance of To Kill A Mockingbird with John Boy. I’m not sure hubby is as all-in on the adventure as I am, but he is gamely tagging along.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      John S.

      @Baud:

      To be fair, CBS News gets around to pointing out the obvious (in paragraph 37), but still manages to fuck it up:

      Kerik served as police commissioner under then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani from 2000 to 2001 and is an ally of former President Donald Trump’s. He and Giuliani worked together on an effort to identify widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Kerik was sentenced to four years in prison in 2010 after pleading guilty to eight felonies involving tax fraud and obstruction, and Trump pardoned him a decade later.

      Just a couple of buddies working together at Four Seasons Landscaping.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mike in NC

      We’ve seen all the ridiculous posters with Fat Bastard’s head on Rambo’s or Rocky’s body (the Stallone family are huge MAGA supporters), so why not Conan’s? Probably just haven’t looked hard enough.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Musk didn’t like what he saw in the mirror. But rather than take responsibility and admit the problem, he is trying to sue the mirror.

      Maybe it’s just semantics, or a distinction without a difference, but I think Musk was OK with what the “mirror” showed him (re: content); he just doesn’t like getting caught.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: @marklar: Yep, don’t I know it. Personally, I’m comfortable with it, and now that my sons are adults with families of their own I’m getting used to it in their lives. Tho it ain’t easy.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I wonder how many people caught that right after the lengthy report on CBS Sunday Morning about extreme heat, caused by climate change and which ended with the expert saying that we MUST get a handle on emissions,  the first commercial afterwards was for the Dodge Ram pickup, where the scenes are about a massive pickup truck with huge amounts of power jumping over/through sand dunes and hauling a gigantic power boat and similar and the voice over is all about ‘Murcans and their TOYS!

      It’s almost like someone was trying to make a point, but way too subtly to absorbed by ‘Murcans.

      Le sigh…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Shalimar

      In other news, Trump vomited out that Nancy Pelosi is a vicious woman who is going to HELL because she called him a “scared puppy” and he is not scared.

      I assume this means Pelosi is going to be a witness against him in the insurrection trial, because otherwise why bother?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      gene108

      on X/Twitter since Musk completed his takeover in late October 2022.

      I am gobsmacked that Musk has owned Twitter/X for less than a year. Seems so much longer.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      SFAW

      @John S.:

      which include sworn affidavits from people raising concerns about the integrity of the 2020 presidential contest

      So? I would be more than happy to file an affi “raising concerns” that TIFG had been planning an insurrection since before he “won” in 2016.

      That and an inflation-adjusted buck will get Kerik a ride on the subway.

      The balls on these guys.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kay

      But Thomas has never disclosed the fact that the vehicle was financed, in part, by Anthony Welters, a former executive at UnitedHealthCare who worked alongside Thomas in the Reagan administration

      One of the things I think the country as a whole can take from the continuing Clarence Thomas corruption scandal is that Clarence and Ginni Thomas are liars. They lie constantly.
      I believed Anita Hill’s allegations about Thomas at the time- I found (and find) her credible. I’m hoping that now that Thomas has unequivocally been exposed as dishonest in all things large and small the rest of the country realizes he and the conservative “movement” smeared Hill, who was telling the truth.
      We’re stuck with Clarence and Ginni now of course, but we didn’t have to be. He never should have been confirmed.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Who among us hasn’t had our vehicles financed by a rich benefactor?

      Let he who is without a sugar daddy cast the first stone.

      Reply

