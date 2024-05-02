Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – JAFD – Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 2

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

JAFD

More of the cherry blossoms of Branch Brook Park!

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 2 9
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024
On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 2 8
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

Blossoms at sunrise

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 2 7
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024
On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 2 6
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

Blossoms in first light

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 2 5
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024
On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 2 4
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

The little blue sign at the left is arrow pointing to ‘More Cherry Blossoms’

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 2 3
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024
On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 2 2
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024
On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 2 1
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 1, 2024
On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 2
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

More cherry blossoms to come!

