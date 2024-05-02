On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
JAFD
More of the cherry blossoms of Branch Brook Park!
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024
Blossoms at sunrise
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024
Blossoms in first light
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024
The little blue sign at the left is arrow pointing to ‘More Cherry Blossoms’
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 1, 2024
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024
More cherry blossoms to come!
