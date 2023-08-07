Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Gear Up for Another Weird Week

Monday Morning Open Thread: Gear Up for Another Weird Week

(Keith Knight via GoComics.com)

    46Comments

      VeniceRiley

      I think we need all hands combating global warming including nuclear. 

      But I’m down with the rest of the Bidenomics agenda.

      As for soccer sports ball… After suffering the USA defeat and the Man City defeat on penalties yesterday, I’m happy to get an undeserving win for England women.

      Reply
      Baud

      PROJECT FUNDED BY PRESIDENT BIDEN’S INFRASTRUCTURE LAW

      Tag line should have been “Let’s Go Brandon”.

      Reply
      p.a.

      Arlington National Cemetery
      @ArlingtonNatl

      Arlington National Cemetery is seeking comments from the public on the congressionally-mandated removal and relocation of the Confederate Memorial.

      Marianas Trench?

      Also too, the script has been passed out: “Free speech, First Amendment!”  Remember The Daily Show segments with the spliced vids of conservaturds puking the same phrases, same words, across media, in interviews and speeches.

      Reply
      gene108

      @VeniceRiley:

      I think we need all hands combating global warming including nuclear.

      Nuclear power generation is a lost cause, despite advances in technology. Too much public resistance to building new nuclear power plants.

      Reply
      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Obama is so unmemorable that wingnuts spends day and night talking about him 6 1/2 years after leaving office.​

      Reply
      Jeffro

      @Baud: I know, right?

      Can we get some ‘Dark Brandon’ stickers to slap on these things, where Uncle Joe Brandon is pointing and saying “I did that?”  Sort of the inverse of what the wingnuts were putting on gas pumps a year or so ago?

      Reply
      gene108

      Fools don’t know the relief that comes from knowing  insurers cannot refuse coverage because of pre-existing conditions.

      Reply
      Maxim

      The party of lawlessness, insurrection, selfishness, bigotry, demagoguery, conspiracy theories, and authoritarian persecution doesn’t get to talk to me about health care. Or anything else. But also, the ACA saved my life, so I might be a little bit biased.

      Reply
      cmorenc

      @VeniceRiley:

      As for soccer sports ball… After suffering the USA defeat

      The upside of so many of the perennial top national teams in women’s soccer losing relatively early in WWC (particularly the USWNT) is that it reflects the increasing competitive breadth, strength and depth of the women’s game across the world.

      OTOH it’s disgusting that RW-nuts are sneeringly celebrating the defeat of the “woke” US team, particularly focusing vitriol on Megan Rapinoe.

      Reply
      narya

      @gene108: Also: when one is between jobs, or has a job that doesn’t provide health insurance, there’s a way to get insurance that isn’t stupidly, prohibitively expensive. Exhibit A is me, this year: I had a five-month gap between accepting a severance agreement and Medicare. It wasn’t cheap, exactly, but it was EASY to sign up, and I could have paid a whole lot less if I weren’t so picky about my docs.

      I’m glad they’re tagging the projects–Obama did the same thing with ARRA, and it kind of crept into your consciousness; I think this will be a bigger deal. Even if the signs end up being shot up or defaced, which you know they will.

      Reply
      Baud

      @cmorenc:

      Eh, if some MAGA field goal kicker missed a field goal that booted his team out of the playoffs, I might be a tad gleeful.

      ETA: Although it’s a little different when the team is representing your country.

      Reply
      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Here’s an awful thought – over 7 years of my life have involved mentally regulating my emotional reactions to the bloated orange mediocrity’s verbal spew, as well as the actions of his roadrunner the media, legislative bodies and the bench. To date, it is 11% of my life. – as a function of my remaining likely actuarial years, it is roughly 25% of my life since he came down that escalator.

      I hate that for me.

      Reply
      Ken

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Google turns up:

      “Vegetarian eggs are produced by hens that are fed rations containing only vegetable foods,” a representative for the American Egg Board confirmed.

      Which raises the unsettling question of what the other hens are being fed. I know farm chickens eat insects, snails, and even mice, but suspect those aren’t the non-vegetable ingredients in battery farm feed.

      Reply
      Suzanne

      Sohrab Ahmari is human garbage. He would have us all living under the rule of the Pope. Not this one, mind you.

      Speaking of the infrastructure bill…. so it is doing fantastic good in my neighborhood, where the streets are torn up (again) and lead pipes replaced. (I have been posing for selfies on the glorious heavy equipment they routinely park in front of my house. GOD I LOVE A GOOD EXCAVATOR.) I will note that the work included replacement of the domestic supply line for free if the homeowner so chose, which we did, as did most of our neighbors. We even asked the contractor if this was funded by the infrastructure bill, and they said that they didn’t know, but that they think so.

      Reply
      Jack Canuck

      When I first saw a story about the signs giving Biden credit for the projects, my first thought was that they should add something else to them as well – namely, what the local congressperson and senator voted for the project in question. Then you’d get credit where it’s due but also make it harder for those who voted ‘no’ to hide their lack of concern for their voters.

      Reply
      narya

      @Jack Canuck: Ooooooh, I like this idea . .

      ETA but Brandon, even Dark Brandon, wouldn’t do it, is my guess. OTOH, that’s surely a graffiti option for Brandon fans nearby . . .

      Reply
      Splitting Image

      @Baud:

      I just learned that there is a thing called “vegan leather.”

      Formerly known as polyvinyl chloride or polyurethane. Granted we live in a world where the orange thing was able to rebrand himself as a God-fearing Christian, but this is taking “rebranding” too far.

      Reply
      satby

      @Jack Canuck: Exactly! Because the voters never check who voted for it against their pet projects / causes.

      In my photo files I saved screenshots from c-span of the votes in various bills (like anti-gouging, veteran benifits, etc) so that when I hear the MAGAs at the market complain about stuff like high prices I can show them how their R rep voted against fixing it. Because I’m salty like that.

      Reply
      Betty Cracker

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg: I hate that for you too, and also for me and every one of us. I wish there were a way to expunge that corrupt, rapey, traitorous creep from our history, but no such luck.

      However, I think the White House remains free of his hideous visage for now since there’s as yet no official portrait to hang there. Even if a MAGA cultist hack like McNaughton paints a hagiographic lie in oil, the Bidens can hardly be expected to preside over an installation ceremony.

      That should remain the case in perpetuity. God help us, there will probably be a Repub POTUS again someday, but hopefully that person will also want to keep the White House free of images recalling the orange fart cloud and Third Lady. They’re an embarrassment for all of us.

      Reply
      satby

      @Baud: according to John, I’m a crabby old lady 😝

      I don’t waylay random strangers to argue with them, these are generally my immediate neighbor vendors and only after listening to the b.s. for a while. I do it mostly to just shut them up. I like quiet.

      Reply
      Ken

      @Betty Cracker: However, I think the White House remains free of his hideous visage for now since there’s as yet no official portrait to hang there.

      It occurs to me that you don’t get much more official than a mug shot. If he goes to prison for the J6 charges, it would be a very appropriate summary of his administration, and possibly a reminder and warning to successors.

      Reply

