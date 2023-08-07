The White House has announced they are putting Biden’s name on hundreds of thousands of infrastructure project signs after Republicans started taking credit for projects they voted against. “PROJECT FUNDED BY PRESIDENT BIDEN’S INFRASTRUCTURE LAW.” ??https://t.co/vfcf9t03P1 pic.twitter.com/7M76Lo57vV — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 5, 2023

58 years ago today, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law. #VRA58 pic.twitter.com/Akcq5nVlsf — Law Forward (@lawfwd) August 6, 2023

On July 7, 1911, a black man by the name of Nathaniel Alexander patented a folding chair. Let's give him all the flowers because this invention came in very handy at Montgomery today ???? pic.twitter.com/1VtKCwS2My — KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) August 7, 2023

Biden expected to create new Grand Canyon national monument He is visiting Arizona to talk climate next week Environmentalists have proposed doubling the protected land around the iconic national park and permanently banning new uranium mining therehttps://t.co/BXUhHvkiNu — Tim Puko (@TimPuko) August 4, 2023

These people have no knowledge of what the American healthcare system was like in 2008. https://t.co/58jc9LPbZY — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) August 6, 2023

Think we can safely say that the ACA was an astounding success if nothing else because people assume it's such a basic thing they project it backwards and forgot that it was the biggest fight of Obama's first term. https://t.co/ki9hiacx9I — Airship Chronos says TRANS RIGHTS!???? (@CooperDoyle1) August 6, 2023