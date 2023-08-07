Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

He really is that stupid.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

In my day, never was longer.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

T R E 4 5 O N

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

We still have time to mess this up!

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Everybody saw this coming.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – Last day in the Serengeti – Afternoon

On The Road – Albatrossity – Last day in the Serengeti – Afternoon

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

I’ve published a couple of OTR posts out of order recently, so I’ll announce what’s coming up this way for a couple of weeks until I’m sure we have the series publishing in the right order!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Last day in the Serengeti - Afternoon

Albatrossity

In the afternoon of the last day we spent in the Serengeti, we saw one of the birds on my bucket list, saw lions mating, and also renewed acquaintances with some critters previously displayed in this series. The next day we would pack away the cameras, load up the luggage onto a very cramped small plane, and head back to Arusha for a midnight flight home (via Amsterdam, Atlanta, and Wichita). So I have no pictures other than cell phone pics on that last day, which was action-packed but mostly undocumented by me!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Last day in the Serengeti before heading home 9
Serengeti National ParkMay 22, 2018

Bucket-list bird! The Spotted Eagle-Owl (Bubo africanus) is one of the smaller eagle-owls, but a lifer nonetheless. One of its relatives, Verreaux’s Eagle-Owl (Ketupa lacteus) was also on the bucket list (it has pink eyelids!), and can also be found in that part of Africa, but it was not seen on this trip. Nevertheless, this pair was very accommodating, and I have many more images of them.  Only two this time! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Last day in the Serengeti before heading home 8
Serengeti National ParkMay 22, 2018

A predatory gaze… Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Last day in the Serengeti before heading home 6
Serengeti National ParkMay 22, 2018

I have not included very many pictures of zebras, even though they were abundant and are quite photogenic. So here is a quartet, engaging in what turns out to be a very effective predator warning system, resting their chins on the backs of other zebras so that they can detect a lion coming from any direction. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Last day in the Serengeti before heading home 7
Serengeti National ParkMay 22, 2018

A lion would probably appreciate this young Hartebeest (Alcelaphus buselaphus), but fortunately its mom was nearby, and keeping an eye out for things like that. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Last day in the Serengeti before heading home 5
Serengeti National ParkMay 22, 2018

I’ve included this profile of a lioness (Panthera leo) because she is quite a regal-looking beast, and because it reminded me of some of the beautiful cave art that we saw in France a few years back. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Last day in the Serengeti before heading home 3
Serengeti National ParkMay 22, 2018

Late in the afternoon we came across a trio of lions. There were two males, both bloodied from what was probably a fight over the single female. Here is the victor, and here is the video of what happened several times while we watched. Despite the brevity of this copulation, and the snarliness of the female, our guides assured us that the mission was accomplished. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Last day in the Serengeti before heading home 4
Serengeti National ParkMay 22, 2018

The last mammal in the series, and then some birds. This Spotted Hyena (Crocuta crocuta) had found a nice cool mud puddle, and refused to vacate it when our vehicles pulled up. The phrase “Happy as a hog in a wallow” comes to mind! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Last day in the Serengeti before heading home 1
Serengeti National ParkMay 22, 2018

Although Secretarybirds (Sagittarius serpentarius) forage on the ground and do a lot of walking, they can fly well, and they nest in trees. I don’t know if there was a tree in this nest or in one nearby, but this couple was very wary and suspicious when our vehicles were in the area. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Last day in the Serengeti before heading home 2
Serengeti National ParkMay 22, 2018

It seems fitting that the last bird of this series should be the Lilac-breasted Roller (Coracias caudatus), the iconic bird of East Africa and a favorite of anyone who has ever seen one in the wild. Rainbow-colored (and thus probably illegal in Florida), this stunning bird is only one of many avian reasons to visit this part of the planet. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Last day in the Serengeti before heading home
On the way to Kilimanjaro International AirportMay 23, 2018

On our trip to the airport the next day, our guide stopped the vehicle on the side of the highway exclaiming “The mountain is out!” Kilimanjaro is usually shrouded in clouds, but the clouds had cleared and he wanted us to see this magnificent peak. Not just another roadside attraction, and a wonderful view for our last day there. It’s a cell-phone photo, since the cameras were securely packed, but I was happy to record it! Click here for larger image.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Donatellonerd
  • eclare

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Donatellonerd

      thank you!  every single one of those birds is just incredible — and the mammals also impressive. i have never seen (a picture of) an eagle-owl before — or lions copulating. amazing end to an amazing series (and about the only thing i like about Mondays).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.