Albatrossity
In the afternoon of the last day we spent in the Serengeti, we saw one of the birds on my bucket list, saw lions mating, and also renewed acquaintances with some critters previously displayed in this series. The next day we would pack away the cameras, load up the luggage onto a very cramped small plane, and head back to Arusha for a midnight flight home (via Amsterdam, Atlanta, and Wichita). So I have no pictures other than cell phone pics on that last day, which was action-packed but mostly undocumented by me!
Bucket-list bird! The Spotted Eagle-Owl (Bubo africanus) is one of the smaller eagle-owls, but a lifer nonetheless. One of its relatives, Verreaux’s Eagle-Owl (Ketupa lacteus) was also on the bucket list (it has pink eyelids!), and can also be found in that part of Africa, but it was not seen on this trip. Nevertheless, this pair was very accommodating, and I have many more images of them. Only two this time! Click here for larger image.
A predatory gaze… Click here for larger image.
I have not included very many pictures of zebras, even though they were abundant and are quite photogenic. So here is a quartet, engaging in what turns out to be a very effective predator warning system, resting their chins on the backs of other zebras so that they can detect a lion coming from any direction. Click here for larger image.
A lion would probably appreciate this young Hartebeest (Alcelaphus buselaphus), but fortunately its mom was nearby, and keeping an eye out for things like that. Click here for larger image.
I’ve included this profile of a lioness (Panthera leo) because she is quite a regal-looking beast, and because it reminded me of some of the beautiful cave art that we saw in France a few years back. Click here for larger image.
Late in the afternoon we came across a trio of lions. There were two males, both bloodied from what was probably a fight over the single female. Here is the victor, and here is the video of what happened several times while we watched. Despite the brevity of this copulation, and the snarliness of the female, our guides assured us that the mission was accomplished. Click here for larger image.
The last mammal in the series, and then some birds. This Spotted Hyena (Crocuta crocuta) had found a nice cool mud puddle, and refused to vacate it when our vehicles pulled up. The phrase “Happy as a hog in a wallow” comes to mind! Click here for larger image.
Although Secretarybirds (Sagittarius serpentarius) forage on the ground and do a lot of walking, they can fly well, and they nest in trees. I don’t know if there was a tree in this nest or in one nearby, but this couple was very wary and suspicious when our vehicles were in the area. Click here for larger image.
It seems fitting that the last bird of this series should be the Lilac-breasted Roller (Coracias caudatus), the iconic bird of East Africa and a favorite of anyone who has ever seen one in the wild. Rainbow-colored (and thus probably illegal in Florida), this stunning bird is only one of many avian reasons to visit this part of the planet. Click here for larger image.
On our trip to the airport the next day, our guide stopped the vehicle on the side of the highway exclaiming “The mountain is out!” Kilimanjaro is usually shrouded in clouds, but the clouds had cleared and he wanted us to see this magnificent peak. Not just another roadside attraction, and a wonderful view for our last day there. It’s a cell-phone photo, since the cameras were securely packed, but I was happy to record it! Click here for larger image.
