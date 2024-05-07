I can’t even with these two. He’s not even as big as her head, but there he is, all snuggled down with her.
I just finished watching the Nuggets get trounced, so I’m off to bed grumpy.
Open thread
by TaMara| 4 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Pet Blogging
mrmoshpotato
I think he’s found his buddy!
piratedan
kindred spirits find each other
HumboldtBlue
Thirty-two years ago, House of Pain released the song Jump Around and that led to this scene of simple Irish family fun.
