Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

Books are my comfort food!

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

We’re not going back!

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: Squishy

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • HumboldtBlue
  • mrmoshpotato
  • piratedan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.