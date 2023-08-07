Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Republicans in disarray!

We’re not going back!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

The revolution will be supervised.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Our Vast Right-Wing Creep Problem

Our Vast Right-Wing Creep Problem

by | 82 Comments

This post is in: ,

In morning thread comments, we discussed a HuffPo article that exposes a racist, misogynist, right-wing creep who used to write pseudonymously for white supremacist sites and now dispenses a hastily varnished version of the same toxic garbage at elite institutions. It’s possible that particular creep’s academic career will be derailed by the revelation, though I wouldn’t bet the farm on it.

But he’s just one example of an enormous problem that arguably manifests in every aspect of our society. A disturbing number of mass shooters have a similar origin story — they’re disaffected because they don’t automatically receive the female attention and commercial success they feel entitled to, and they fall down rabbit holes online that reinforce their grievances and channel it into eruptions of apocalyptic rage.

Misogyny seems to be a gateway drug. In the morning thread, valued commenter Suzanne shared a theory about why that is:

I genuinely think misogyny is the very seed of the problems we are dealing with, because it is really part of the politics of the home, and that is where these terrible dudes are acculturated first. That is not to say that racism, homophobia, ableism, anti-Semitism, etc. are not equally toxic and harmful. Just that one of the very first things these terrible men come to believe is that women exist for their service and comfort. And they are taught that beginning the day they are born.

I agree. These angry, entitled young men don’t all become mass shooters — or disgraced academics. Many become white supremacists, fascists and/or religious fanatics. Maybe they storm the U.S. Capitol, make Nazi-adjacent memes for Repub presidential candidates or steal state secrets to make themselves look cool to other members on their Discord channels. I collectively think of them as “Trump Youth.”

In an Atlantic article published today, Hillary Clinton (aka America’s Cassandra) addresses the phenomenon:

There have always been angry young men alienated from mainstream society and susceptible to the appeal of demagogues and hate-mongers. But modern technology has taken the danger to another level. This was Steve Bannon’s key insight.

Long before Bannon ran Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, he was involved in the world of online gaming. He discovered an army of what he later described as “rootless white males,” disconnected from the real world but highly engaged online and often quick to resort to sexist and racist attacks. When Bannon took over the hard-right website Breitbart News, he was determined to turn these socially isolated gamers into the shock troops of the alt-right, pumping them full of conspiracy theories and hate speech. Bannon pursued the same project as a senior executive at Cambridge Analytica, the notorious data-mining and online-influence company largely owned by the right-wing billionaire Robert Mercer. According to a former Cambridge Analytica engineer turned whistleblower, Bannon targeted “incels,” or involuntarily celibate men, because they were easy to manipulate and prone to believing conspiracy theories. “You can activate that army,” Bannon told the Bloomberg journalist Joshua Green. “They come in through Gamergate or whatever and then get turned onto politics and Trump.”

We’ve seen the destructive role these dopes play at micro and macro levels, and thanks to deft exploitation by depraved right-wing oligarchs, here we are with a massive national problem that has metastasized beyond any single demographic.

In the Atlantic article, Clinton cites Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s recent advisories on a “growing ‘epidemic of loneliness and isolation’ threatens Americans’ personal health and also the health of our democracy.” As usual, there are no easy fixes.

Clinton cites hopeful signs, including parents showing up at school board meetings to push back against right-wing book-bans, a revived union movement, people showing up to vote, etc. Her conclusion: “It still takes a village.” She’s usually right.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • AM in NC
  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • BellyCat
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • bjacques
  • cain
  • Chris
  • Dan B
  • FelonyGovt
  • glory b
  • gwangung
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • Jerzy Russian
  • jimmiraybob
  • Kay
  • Mai Naem mobileI
  • Maxim
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Old School
  • Pavlovs Man
  • President Johnny Gentle (famous crooner)
  • prostratedragon
  • RaflW
  • Redshift
  • RepubAnon
  • S Cerevisiae
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • smith
  • Suzanne
  • TriassicSands
  • trollhattan
  • Van Buren
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    82Comments

    1. 1.

      Van Buren

      My mother, who lives largely in the FOX bubble, tells me that Biden is banning AC and it’s terrible and people are going to die.

      Just not up for trying to set the record straight.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      S Cerevisiae

      Yeah, misogyny is at the heart of why these young white men are so angry, it’s even more American than racism and apple pie.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      they’re disaffected because they don’t automatically receive the female attention and commercial success they feel entitled to,

      That’s me, but somehow I ended up here.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RaflW

      I do think the 100s and 100s of convictions for extremely online guys like the (eghad) “QAnon Shaman” — 41 months in prison followed by 36 months supervised release — has helped at least temporarily put a damper on these misguided and manipulated morons.

      Definitely no easy answers for some of this, though I suspect legalized weed, including a buffet of edibles, sweeping the nation may provide some level of sedation. Not quite the Soma of Brave New World, but some similarities, maybe?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Old School

      @Van Buren:

      My mother, who lives largely in the FOX bubble, tells me that Biden is banning AC and it’s terrible and people are going to die.

      A Google search tells me the Biden administration has created more stringent efficiency requirements for air conditioners.  So they are “banning” people from buying the same A/C unit again.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      prostratedragon

      Good on Hilary for spelling out the 21st century problem, and noting that it doesn’t have to be thus.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kay

      There’s two problems. There’s the racist, misogynist youngish- middle aged men and then there’s the Right, Center and Left wing middle aged men who quietly admire, promote and mainstream them.

      The second problem is bigger than the first.

      Emergent Ventures winners, 15th cohort
      by  Tyler Cowen June 13, 2021 at 12:41 am

      Emily Oster, Brown University, in support of her COVID-19 School Response Dashboard and the related “Data Hub” proposal, to ease and improve school reopenings

      Kathleen Harwood to write and market a series of children’s books based on classical liberal values.

      William Zang a high school junior on Long Island, NY, for general career development and to popularize machine learning and computation.

      Kyle Schiller to study possibilities for nuclear fusion.

      Anna Harvey, New York University and Social Science Research Council, to bring evidence-based law and economics research to practitioners in police departments and legal systems.

      Richard Hanania, Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology.

      Jeremy Horpedahl, for his work on social media to combat misinformation, including (but not only) Covid misinformation.

      They’re giving him awards. He wants to roll back civil rights for black people and women and they’re celebrating and promoting him.

      A combination of covid, BLM and Me Too made these people lose their minds. They were weak people and the last 6 years broke them. Just them. Everyone else was resilient and recovered.

      They shouldn’t be running anything. They lack character.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      FelonyGovt

      As a long-ago alumna of Columbia University, I’m appalled that that misogynistic creep is associated in any way with the university. What would be the most effective way of registering my displeasure? Write to the University President?

      My daughter has a (former) male friend who has pretty much gone full Incel. He paid money for a “how to pick up girls” course and has graduated to nasty and derogatory posts about women. My kid has given up trying to change his behavior and has essentially ghosted him.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Old School

      NancySmash interview in NY Mag:

      I asked Pelosi how she thought this would all end, and she struck a tentative but cautiously optimistic tone. “As we always say, it all depends on what happens at the end of the day, but you have to determine what the end of the day is. Yesterday was the end of a day. The former president of the United States was arraigned, and that was a triumph for the truth.”

      “The indictments against the president are exquisite,” Pelosi added, referring to both the latest set of charges and the earlier federal indictment over Trump’s hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and his subsequent efforts to obstruct investigators. “They’re beautiful and intricate, and they probably have a better chance of conviction than anything that I would come up with.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mai Naem mobileI

      @RaflW: QAnon Shaman still believes TFG is innocent and the greatest thing since sliced bread.

      I’ve worked with a few of these guys and BTW it’s not just white guys. Women beating them on career achievement is not going down well with these men boys. And these women not giving them the time of day is just the shitty cherry on top. Seriously though there needs to be some kind of solution to this. Not sure what you do but having these angry people in your population is not going to end well.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      No there’s an explanation – follow linky – he has some kind of griftery “research” org. He brags about how the NYTimes and Washington Post have embraced him.

      In his “apology” he says they plan on “reforming” civil rights. This is not just idiots conducting thought experiments. They plan on putting in US law. That’s what the idiots are mainstreaming- gutting civil rights protections.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      BellyCat

      @glory b: This is why we should destigmatize sex work.

      Upvoted. Kills several birds with one stone. Legitimizes and regulates said service, and provides an (albeit paid) outlet for those unable/unwilling to find willing sexual partners to provide experience/sexual release.

      Also too, more young women are needed in computer science.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kay

      @schrodingers_cat:

      She  is yet another economist who thinks they can run K-12 schools. That profession is fucking insufferable, I’m sorry. They need some kind of humility training. Stay in your lane!

      Also – she writes gross parenting books where families are businesses and parents are like CEOs. Horrible. I feel bad for their children.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Kay: Iglesias is getting a lot of crap for this on twitter – even by the Blogfather, no less.

      He has a history of saying that Hanania says really useful, interesting things that he doesn’t agree with. And also that he’s someone who should be listened to on the conservative side.

      I guess the last part’s kind of true: Hanania is at the forefront of a lot of “conservative” thought, but that doesn’t mean you need to make him respectable.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cain

      I remember back in the W. days – Islamic terrorists would join Islamic groups because of similar factors – but basically they have no jobs or economic opportunity and so they can’t get married – and since Islam is all like shit about women – it leads to these people joining terrorist groups.

      It’s amazing how not being able to find a mate leads to these nearly world ending bullshit.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Alison Rose

      This is part of why I loathe when parents talk about their baby/toddler/young sons as “little princes” or “kings” or how much the girls will love them and blah blah. Obviously, not all boys who hear stuff like that will grow up to be sexist sacks of shit, but if their brain chemistry is wired in a way that they are more likely to become so, calling them a little prince who will have all the girls falling all over him is adding fuel to the fire. (Also, like…your son might be gay.) They’re told over and over how much girls will like them, and then if a girl doesn’t, they can’t cope with it and can’t understand that a girl might just not be interested in them.

      Of course, you can raise a son in a totally egalitarian mindset and he might still turn out to be a pig. It’s not all nature or all nurture. But I feel like you at least have a chance of heading that off at the pass if you don’t contribute to a narcissistic male-centric worldview from day one.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      The knuckleheads, the ninnies, think the you tube commentor should be n charge of “reforming civil rights laws” :

      Nonetheless, many pundits and intellectuals continue to argue that what we need is not sensible reform — for example, what I argue should be done with civil rights law — but an overthrowing of the entire system and a move to a new “postliberal” order.

      The racist misogynist informs their views on “reforming” civil rights laws.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Bill Arnold

      @Old School:

      “The indictments against the president are exquisite,” Pelosi added, referring to both the latest set of charges and the earlier federal indictment over Trump’s hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and his subsequent efforts to obstruct investigators. “They’re beautiful and intricate,

      They are. Tightly written, too.
      Yesterday I asked like 10 wingnuts on twitter whether they had read the latest indictment. 45 pages. Double spaced. A few replies, all “no” or some variant of “hell no”.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @MisterForkbeard:

      He has a history of saying that Hanania says really useful, interesting things that he doesn’t agree with.

       

      I don’t why we libs always get scolded on not listening to other viewpoints. I don’t recall anyone ever telling other people they need to listen to us.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Alison Rose

      @glory b: Ehh…it’s not that simple. I’m 100% in favor of decriminalizing sex work, but I don’t think foisting these jerks on sex workers is going to be a magical cure. They will still try to get away with abuse, especially if they see it as “well I paid for you so I can do this”. Sure, if it’s decriminalized, a sex worker can report assault, but we all know that reports of sexual assault are not always handled well by police, to put it mildly.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      TriassicSands

      Hey, what’s wrong with a little hateful, harmless white supremacy among friends? Richard Hanania now finds his former comments abhorrent because they’ve been tied to his real name and although they fit in nicely with the 2023 Republican Party, he also has to appear to mend his ways so as to appear to be no longer a racist POS, even though the GOP is a mob of sexist, racists thugs who spend their days trying to disenfranchise minority voters. It must be hard keeping public and private comments straight.

      Maybe he can have dinner with Clarence and Ginni to show he’s no longer opposed to miscegenation. Harlan Crow could fly the three of them to Lima, Peru to have dinner at Central, the world’s supposed best restaurant.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Dan B: I can see the dumb jokes about the ASA already. “Affordable Sex Act? Now the government wants to regulate my marriage!”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Suzanne

      More thoughts on misogyny and the home:

      The family — in whatever form that is — is the first social structure anyone experiences. Certainly the oldest. In some ways, it’s the one that’s the most resistant to change in roles. And so much is learned through immersion and very little is written down. Everyone has reflected on that moment when they to to someone else’s house for the first time and learn that other families do things differently and that’s, like, mind-blowing to kids. In families with a strong patriarchal lean, I don’t think there’s ever a way to fully break free of that acculturation and the expectations for life that come out of it. I have tried, with my kids, to make them deeply aware of others’ lives, because I think that’s the beginning of empathy. But I don’t observe that, in many other families, that they consider that an important part of kids’ formation. I see a lot of families who want to make sure their kids are surrounded by “good influences”, which really means other families just like theirs.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Scout211

      @Alison Rose:

      I don’t disagree with this at all, but in my experience as a psychotherapist for 40+ years, the most powerful way that children are “parented,” is by example.  That’s one of the reasons why this is so hard to change.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Baud: Because Republicans are always seen as operating in good faith (nope) and inherently reasonable or moderate (nope).

      As much as the “online Left” irritates the shit out of me, they DO get it that a lot of center-right moderates and the media are just wired for the GOP. In a way that lets those same groups believe they’re acting as just arbiters.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      smith

      And just in time for today’s topic: Study: Young Americans who identify with gun culture are more likely to believe in male supremacy

      And of course it’s not just gun culture and misogyny, but white supremacy as well. Not surprisingly these kids are high in anxiety and depression, and are vulnerable to online radicalization.

      Unfortunately, the authors reach for the old “economic anxiety” as one explanation. It’s a lot more complicated than that — they’re having to compete with women and minorities and the anxiety comes from the possibility they will lose out to competitors they have been taught are inferior. So what does that make them?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Maxim

      @Alison Rose: A lot of parents cannot separate their own egos from their kids, and treat said kids as extensions of themselves. Like when an author does a self-insertion character, only so much worse. It messes with the poor kids in all sorts of ways. The misogyny / patriarchy bullshit is obviously one of the worst, if not *the* worst, way this manifests, but also sometimes I just want to tell (some) parents to get some fucking therapy and stop working out their issues via their kids’ lives.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Baud

      I sometimes wonder whether I would have ended up in a really dark place if I had the Internet when I was growing up. Or would have been less lonely because I would have found more like-minded cohorts than I had in real life.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Suzanne

      @Alison Rose:

      This is part of why I loathe when parents talk about their baby/toddler/young sons as “little princes” or “kings” or how much the girls will love them and blah blah. 

      I cannot stand all the jokes I hear about nursing baby boys all being “boob men”. I have even heard NICU nurses and lactation consultants making these types of jokes. It’s fucking gross.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      trollhattan

      @Alison Rose: They’re too busy working on banning slut pills to convince them them to legalize slutting for pay. Sounds too much like grooooooominggg.

      For Republicans, sex is icky when practiced by anybody except their own special selves, and even then it’s suss.

      They want the ’50 back. The 1850s.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      RaflW

      @Mai Naem mobileI: I feel like I mostly encounter these guys when they’re aggressively tailgating me in their 9 year old, mildly banged up massive Dodge Ram 2500s at 77mph in a 65 zone. A lot of not-even-suppressed road rage out there.

      That aside, I do think a big source of conservative effort to re-make college away from “woke” (cough, cough) is the realization that women are now gaining college degrees at a 14% greater clip than men. What it says about men that they get pissed off about women doing better than them in open enrollment at the majority of colleges that aren’t selective could fill volumes.

      It reminds me of a term paper I wrote about 40 years ago. It was for a sociology class, and I did a sophomoric (literally) overview of how white anger and violence in the TX Gulf Coast shrimping economy was really a reflection of the loss of white working class ethos. The SE Asian immigrant shrimpers were willing to get up earlier and work longer days, having come much more immediately from poverty. This was framed as “not fair” by the disgruntled, beer-swilling good ol’ boys sitting on the docks, griping to reporters.

      It is of course laughable that waking up to a 4am alarm clock was being portrayed as ‘unfair’, but grievance need not be tied to reality. Our recently dethroned complainer-in-chief made that abundantly clear.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Alison Rose

      @Suzanne: SO GROSS. It makes me hella uncomfortable when people say things like that. Also when you have boy and girl babies, maybe 3 or 4 months old, laying next to each other or looking at each other and people are like AWWW THEY’RE IN LOVE THEY’RE GONNA GET MARRIED!!! And these are often the same people who will insist a kid can’t know they’re gay or trans.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Scout211

      @Suzanne:The family — in whatever form that is — is the first social structure anyone experiences. Certainly the oldest. In some ways, it’s the one that’s the most resistant to change in roles. And so much is learned through immersion and very little is written down.

      Yes.  Exactly my point in #41 The roles are learned by example and by family culture.  It is very hard to change that and progress is very gradual and full of ups and downs.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Suzanne: These examples are both pretty gross, though little kids as “princes” or “princesses” is sorta understandable if still weird.

      But making sex jokes about toddlers and their parents is gross. I could see making that joke in my early 20s. And then getting a lot of uncomfortable stares from people. Though I can definitely see nurses making those jokes and I wouldn’t fault them for it – everyone jokes about what they do. I have family that work with disabled folks, and they tell me that when it’s just nurses or just nurses and their patients, there’s a LOT of joking around that would raise the hair on the back of your neck – because that’s how they deal with the situation.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      jimmiraybob

      As a kid growing up in the 60s and 70s in a poor, white, semi-working* class, city neighborhood that was regularly terrorized by what would now be the kind of thoroughly shit-headed person that is being discussed, let me just say that there are some socio-psychopaths that just do it for sport and power. Make America Great Again!

      *unless criming is considered working then you can scratch out the “semi”.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Maxim

      @Suzanne:

      I have tried, with my kids, to make them deeply aware of others’ lives, because I think that’s the beginning of empathy. But I don’t observe that, in many other families, that they consider that an important part of kids’ formation.

      Empathy is absolutely essential. And it can be taught, as pilot programs in some schools / districts have demonstrated. No wonder it’s one of the terms the right is demonizing.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Suzanne

      @Scout211: And if a child observes their father and their mother having strict roles and interacting in a hierarchical fashion…. how do we ever convince someone who grew up with that as their baseline for normal that it isn’t okay? Especially when, for dudes…. patriarchy is a pretty sweet deal?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Scout211

      Since going into every family and trying to change the family culture is well, not the best way to approach this . . .

      I have questions. (Some are rhetorical).

      Why are the right wing creeps getting so much media and social media attention right now?

      Why are governments backing down from and even demonizing all forms of equality?

      Why are educational institutions adding “voices” that are essentially hate speech?

      What can we do to right now to stem this trend backward?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Chris

      @Kay:

      My unscientific guess is that most economists are probably fine, but the ones we get to hear about, the ones who actually get hired to important enough places that they’re helping make policy or shape the national discourse, are disproportionately assholes because they’re the ones who tell the rich and other powers-that-be what they want to hear.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Bill Arnold

      @Maxim:
      Have you heard the one about empathy being a sin? (Baptist News Council, Mark Wingfield, AUGUST 24, 2021)
      Chosen because it has plenty of links, and is not particularly religious in tone. Follow the third one for the root of the arguments.
      ETA there is considerable research literature on the various states of mind that have been called empathy, that is worth exploring. (The “predator stare” of a cat could be considered an example.)

      Reply
    61. 61.

      prostratedragon

      @Suzanne:  Oh dear, that’s horrifying. And what do they suppose baby girls are up to? Better to keep things simple and in their place.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      bjacques

      @MisterForkbeard: and don’t get me started on Little Death Panels, deciding who gets to have an orgasm and who gets that horrible noise, ruining their orgasm, on the Playboy Channel.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      artem1s

      @BellyCat: ​
       

      provides an (albeit paid) outlet for those unable/unwilling to find willing sexual partners to provide experience/sexual release.

      I’m am sick to death of this hot take being a solution to Incels.
      They don’t want to pay for sex or have to negotiate with a woman who has agency over her own body. They want every woman available to lay down and service them on their demand at any time they demand it. This is not solvable by “legitimizing” or “legalizing” sex work. And doing those things will not in any way shape or form solve human trafficking. Stop assuming there is an easy solution to misogyny, sexual or domestic violence. Just like rape, it’s not about sex – it’s about violent dominance.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Suzanne

      I also want to note that the longing for white patriarchy is obvs a white dude thing…. but misogyny is certainly not confined to white dudes.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Kay

      @Chris:

      It was just so clear that she was integrating her brands with the sudden interest in public school administration. Bashing public schools is fashionable, and Covid/schools was a good hook to sell more “run your family like a corporation” books – her other business.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Redshift

      One of Chris Hayes recent podcast interviews was with a researcher who has done longitudinal studies most with boys and teenagers, who writes about the “epidemic of loneliness.” One of her big findings of a cause is the new idea of masculinity being that you should be strong and self-sufficient (y’know, Josh Hawley crap.) This leads to boys not having any close male friends (defined as people they can tell their secrets to without being laughed at) as they get older. And the boys she studies would like to have close friends.

      The basic conclusion is that, aside from all the other flavors of masculinity that are labeled toxic, this one is actually harmful to people’s health, because humans don’t work that way. We’re naturally social creatures, and trying to stand on your own is actively bad for you.

      (It’s possible this is even a precursor to the misogyny, rather than the misogyny coming first, I dunno. Her research didn’t deal with that.)

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Kay

      @Chris:

      None of the public school critics would ever acknowledge that AA and Latino parents supported school closures more than white parents did.

      AA and Latino districts were as much responding to the people they serve as white schools were. AA and Latino people were harmed more by Covid in the first year than white people.
      It makes sense that they would be more cautious about their children contracting it.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      schrodingers_cat

      Epidemic of loneliness is the new economic anxiety. The white male demographic is never wrong and cannot fail if they fail it is because others have wronged them (women, immigrants and so on)

      Reply
    72. 72.

      BellyCat

      @artem1s: Woah, woah, woah…. I never suggested legalizing sex work was THE solution. We can disagree whether or not it may be a helpful step towards improving the stated problem—which it appears we do.

      BTW: legalized sex work would include all genders and sexual identities.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      President Johnny Gentle (famous crooner)

      I don’t think it’s loneliness and isolation at all. It’s the opposite. Whereas those kind of people previously had to stifle all the horrible, shitty, racist, misogynist, antisemitic things they thought, now they have a vast online community to share it with. Once they realize how many other people freely and openly say these things they’ve been thinking, they become emboldened. It’s a feedback loop that keeps growing because of shared community, not the lack of it.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      gwangung

      @Kay: This has its parallel with all the lackwits yammering about movie and “Go woke, go broke”….stupid statement with more than half the tickets for movies are bought by non-white folks…

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Redshift

      @Suzanne:

      The family — in whatever form that is — is the first social structure anyone experiences. Certainly the oldest. In some ways, it’s the one that’s the most resistant to change in roles. And so much is learned through immersion and very little is written down.

      Yeah, but if this problem has gotten worse recently, then clearly something has changed. Whether it’s in the family or not, that means change is possible and we shouldn’t give up on pushing it to change in a better direction.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      AM in NC

      @Suzanne:  Yep. And it’s why so many “good, liberal” men on so many other issues just take a pass when it comes to issues around recognizing women’s full humanity.  Equality for women will upend the most personal, private aspects of their lives, from physical intimacy, to child-rearing, to division of labor, to their very self-definition as “head of household”.  Even in my friend group, where we are all liberal Democrats, both partners work, and half the women out-earn the men, the women do so much more work for the family than the men do. And the women are so much more involved politically and in their communities as well.

      Because we women were taught from birth (and it’s what almost all of us saw at home) to prioritize the needs of others (particularly the needs of men).  Men were taught from birth (and what most of us saw at home) to prioritize their needs – Daddy gets the best piece of meat; Mommy gets the egg with the broken yoke. It’s just how things naturally are, right?

      These scripts are very deeply ingrained, for both men and women, and it is going to take an incredible effort to undo them.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      scav

      Poor Widdle Lonely Men.  So needy! Clinging!  Emotionally driven! Who will step up and take Care of them!

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Chris

      @schrodingers_cat:

      @Chris: You are right about this. Most mainstream economists are perfectly middle-of-the road boring people. These contrarians get the most exposure in the media. Its true about most academic disciplines.

      Yeah, like I said, I don’t know much about economists, but based on my experience getting a bachelor’s and then a Master’s in the field, this is how International Relations works.  Most of the fellow students I met studying that were either Democrats or HW-style Republicans who by now have probably voted Democrat at least a couple times in this century.  If “the Blob” was reflective of the average IR student’s leanings, we’d be largely fine.  But that’s not who the people at the top (or a large portion of the general population) wants to listen to, so instead, our foreign policy Great Statemen end up being Colin Powells at “best” and Dick Cheneys at worst.

      I think this is increasingly everything, even outside of academia.  No matter what the field is, objective observation and experience tends to generate results that the right-wingers don’t want, which makes them upset, makes them dismiss the entire field, and makes them hire their own “experts” who tell them what they do want to hear.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Betty Cracker

      Regarding the “loneliness and isolation” thing — check out the linked Atlantic article if you can access it. In my post, I focused on the incel creeps because we had just been hashing that out when I stumbled across Clinton’s article that touched on the issue. But the piece addresses loneliness and isolation as a much broader topic that manifests across many demographic groups in different ways — my excerpt doesn’t do that aspect of it justice.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.