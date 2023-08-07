Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

I really should read my own blog.

Let’s finish the job.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

This fight is for everything.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Bark louder, little dog.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / So Much Legal News Open Thread

So Much Legal News Open Thread

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

Trump counter claim in E. Jean Carroll case dismissed.

The J6 case in D.C.

People in the know seem to think this is a big deal.  Here’s Andrew Weissmann:

And here’s the (fake) Jack Smith in response to the news above:

Can someone explain why that is a big Joe Biden deal?

Ooh, I like the sound of this.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.