Trump counter claim in E. Jean Carroll case dismissed.

Another loss, if anyone is keeping score. https://t.co/9CX2s9otu8 — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) August 7, 2023

The J6 case in D.C.

NEW: Donald Trump has previewed several arguments for relocating his latest — and gravest —criminal case away from Washington, D.C. Judge Chutkan has, in recent Jan. 6-related rulings, rejected all of them. https://t.co/LWjHNfKvqU — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 7, 2023

People in the know seem to think this is a big deal. Here’s Andrew Weissmann:

Why Cannon latest order is so off base: 1512 (i) permits an obstruction case to be brought where the crime, OR the intended effect on the investigation, occurred. And a grand jury may investigate if there is simply a good faith basis for either in the grand jury's district. https://t.co/pbRVn5hFWw — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) August 7, 2023

Judge Cannon clearly shows her ignorance (bias? both?); the obstruction crimes that were investigated are charges that could have been brought in FLA or in DC and thus could be investigated in either district. And there was conduct that is alleged to have occurred outside FLA. https://t.co/KIGkUka59J — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) August 7, 2023

And here’s the (fake) Jack Smith in response to the news above:

Oh Aileen, you’ve stepped in it now. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) August 7, 2023

Can someone explain why that is a big Joe Biden deal?

Ooh, I like the sound of this.

Why I think Trump will be sentenced to jail in the DC case: https://t.co/KLXWFZMIGB — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) August 4, 2023

