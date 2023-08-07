Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Absent Friends / RIP Guesly Cole

RIP Guesly Cole

Guesly died this afternoon. Mom and dad called me at 3 am because he was vomiting blood (not a lot, but enough to be super concerned), and there was no emergency vet to take him to at that hour. Mom took him to the vet this morning, and he was being treated for hypoglycemia and pancreatitis. If they did not have him stabilized by closing time, mom and I were going to take him up to Pittsburgh to the place I took Lily (PVSEC). I went to get gas so I would be prepared, and as I was coming home, mom called me to let me know the vet had called and he was crashing and for them to get there as soon as possible. I raced to the vet, and got there just after he had been euthanized. Mom and dad were just broken, and they went home and I talked to the vet. She is pretty convinced it was pancreatic cancer and he had a massive tumor we just never knew about, but regardless, even if we had there would not have been much we could have done.

RIP Guesly Cole

Guesly is of course the other half of the dynamic duo of Ginny and Guesly, and everyone is of course devastated. He had such a strong personality and was such a friendly dog, and just loved everyone. He was, of course, adorable from day one.

The other day I was dropping off groceries at my parents, and went to leave, and Guesly came out and looked at me and I realized that I had forgotten to bend the knee, so I sat down, took a moment, and gave him a pet and told him was a good boy he was. I’m glad I did.

RIP, Guesly.

RIP Guesly Cole 1

You’ll be with us always.

      Kristine Pennington

      we don’t deserve dogs; they are our friends when we need one and never judge us…..Truly sad about this😔

      LAO

      So very sorry for your family’s loss.

      I’m dreading the day my mother’s dog dies, since my father passed and as she finishes cancer treatment, there are days when I think Milo is the only reason she gets out of bed.  And Milo is old and not doing great.

      dexwood

      I have had a lucky share of terrier mixes, in various colors, these last 40 years. Great dogs. Smart. Affectionate. Ever alert. Wag on, good friend, wag on.

      Seefleur

      SO very sorry to hear this. Our daughter and her wife just lost their kitty (17 years old – they adopted her just as they were becoming a couple – so it’s doubly tough for them to have said goodbye) to something very like this. Miette is now resting in  our backyard with the other critters from over the many years that we’ve lived here.  It’s not fair that our fur kids have less time with us than we want. We miss them for so much longer – virtual hugs to your family on the loss of this friend.

      Elizabelle

      Thinking on this some more, and the shock of it.  Probably for the vet too.

      I’m so sorry.  It is hard enough when you have some time to prepare.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      My condolences to your parents and yourself on the loss of a dearly loved furry family member. It is shocking how fast a little one can turn when shit goes sideways.

      I dearly love my pets but this part is the hardest part to deal with, but we must.

      SamInWa

      Condolences for your loss.

      Everyone give your furry family members an extra pet or scratch tonight, I know I will.

      …to absent friends, in memory still bright.

      CaseyL

      So incredibly sorry to hear Guesly has died. He was a true Jack Russell, an adorable hellion.

      I will never forget, and will always cherish, the video of Ginny and Guesly messing up your Dad’s tidy living room.

      Hugs to you, your parents, and the rest of the Cole family.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Deep condolences to your parents and all who were touched by Guesly. What a winning pupper! Chase those butterflies in grassy fields, Guesly!

      Miki

      Maybe someday I’ll be able to read about a beloved pet’s passing without being gutted, but today is not that day.

      RIP, Guesly.

      {{{{{{The Coles}}}}}}}

      mrmoshpotato

      @CaseyL:

      I will never forget, and will always cherish, the video of Ginny and Guesly messing up your Dad’s tidy living room. 

      It’s a classic!

      OzarkHillbilly

      So very sorry John. They brighten our days every time we meet them, and when they are gone, we are a little more hollow for their absence.

      Joy in FL

      I’m so sorry that Guesly won’t be giving your dad reasons to vacuum multiple times in one day. What a funny, great dog.
      My sympathy to your parents and you and Ginny.

      Ruckus

      So sorry John.

      They become a very big and strong part of our lives. And unlike children, who grow up and most often outlive their parents, pets often stay with us until we lose them like Guesly. It is the circle of life but sometimes it feels like a damn small circle and we are the ones in the middle.

      Yarrow

      So very sorry. Condolences to you and your parents. I always loved that video of the two of them jumping on the furniture and your dad in the background freaking out.

