Open Thread & Announcing the Sunday Afternoon Legal Zoom

Not that there’s much happening right now related to Trump’s Attempted Coup and Unswerving Criminality, but I asked Immanentize if he would be up for doing another zoom about legal stuff.  Gracious, as always, the answer was yes!

Other legal BJ peeps – and non-legal peeps – are most welcome to participate!  This obviously includes lurkers, too!

With people on two coasts and around the world, it’s a challenge to find a good time.  We have high hopes that maybe this will be a good time for a lot of folks.

I’m really looking forward to this one.  Who’s interested?

If you’re up for joining the zoom this Sunday – either with video or just audio – please chime in below and send me an email so I can reply with the zoom link.

Sunday, August 13
3-4:30 pm Eastern time

Be there or be square.  (Did I really say that?)

Open thread!

