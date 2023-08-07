Not that there’s much happening right now related to Trump’s Attempted Coup and Unswerving Criminality, but I asked Immanentize if he would be up for doing another zoom about legal stuff. Gracious, as always, the answer was yes!

Other legal BJ peeps – and non-legal peeps – are most welcome to participate! This obviously includes lurkers, too!

With people on two coasts and around the world, it’s a challenge to find a good time. We have high hopes that maybe this will be a good time for a lot of folks.

I’m really looking forward to this one. Who’s interested?

If you’re up for joining the zoom this Sunday – either with video or just audio – please chime in below and send me an email so I can reply with the zoom link.



Sunday, August 13

3-4:30 pm Eastern time

Be there or be square. (Did I really say that?)

Open thread!