There will be no miracles in Kyiv this year!

UKRAINE: Lawmakers tell me there is no way House will pass Ukraine aid in 2023. @SpeakerJohnson is firm on House leaving by Dec. 15 and no Senate deal in sight — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) December 7, 2023

And it will be a long, cold, bleak Christmas as well.

This was preventable and avoidable. The Republicans in the House majority and the Senate minority are once again doing what they’ve done to every other major and important piece of legislation, as well as nominations, since 2009: taking a hostage and threatening to kill it. This was predictable. It has been McConnell’s strategy since the beginning of Obama’s presidency in January 2009. He has used it over and over and over to great effect regardless of whether he has been the majority or minority leader. It is easier for him when, like now, the Republicans have the majority in the House because even if the Democratic majority were able to get around his use of the 60 vote threshold as a legislative blockade and pass a bill to fund Ukraine, it would still be dead on arrival in the House.

The reason this was preventable and avoidable is that up until January 2023 the Democrats held the majorities in both the House and the Senate. That the Biden administration and the Democrats in the House and the Senate did not push through a long term appropriation that also included statutory authority to fund and supply Ukraine when they had the chance, given how slim their majorities in both chambers were at the time and still is in the Senate, was and is strategic malpractice. It was a failure to recognize who McConnell actually is and how he has operated for over a decade. It was a failure to recognize that the Democrats could lose one or both chambers in the 2022 midterms. It was a failure to actually listen to what the Republicans in Congress where telling the world in 2022:

The Biden administration has failed Ukraine. Senate Majority Leader Schumer has failed Ukraine. Then Speaker Pelosi failed Ukraine. And, as a result, the United States is once again leaving an ally to slowly twist in the wind.

The last time I felt this ashamed to be an American was the day in August 2008 when we said farewell to the 33rd Georgian Battalion as we helped to get them home to fight back against Putin’s invasion. They begged us to come help them. They kept asking over and over: “You’re coming right? We came for you, you’re coming? We’ll get started, but you’re coming, right?”

If the ground would have swallowed me up that day, it would have been a mercy.

We betrayed the Georgians’ trust, after manipulating them into joining our coalition, when they needed our help to fend of Putin. And now, fifteen years later, we’ve failed Ukraine and betrayed their trust.

The Ukrainians, of course, will fight on. They have made it clear they will not stop.

We in 🇺🇦Ukraine simply stick to doing what is right and having a good hope in this war. We were doing so as half of the world was burying us alive in February 2022, we were doing so as our military defeated Russia at Kyiv, we were doing so as we were persuading the free world into giving us weapons to curtail the biggest European war of aggression since Adolf Hitler, and we were doing so as our military having so little resources managed to liberate half of our territory lost to the aggressor – and as it continued combating the world’s biggest nuclear power with valor and efficacy rarely seen in history. And we will continue believing in what is right and doing the only thing that is right in our situation, like it or not.

Putin will be further convinced that his strategy of seeking time is successful and continue to throw bodies at the Ukrainians. Because Putin has far, far more bodies that he can sacrifice than Ukraine does. Putin has blood and treasure to spare. He does not care how much of it he spills or spends as long as he achieves his objective of reclaiming every last piece of land in Europe that he believes is supposed to be under Russian control.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

I am grateful to every Ukrainian family that understands the challenges of war and temperature and uses electricity sparingly – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! A few summaries for this day. First, I would like to thank Japan for a very timely and much-needed decision to support Ukraine. $4.5 billion is the total amount, and we expect the first part – $1.5 billion – already in January. A significant part of this aid package will come in the spring. Japan is consistent and very principled in its support of our country and our people, and I am grateful for this assistance. I held an extensive meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. In particular, we discussed cooperation with partners, preparation of new decisions to support our country, and cooperation with donors. Additionally, we covered energy-related matters, the government’s work on Ukraine’s energy sustainability, the stability of our operations and all our systems. Thanks to the integration of our energy system with Europe, we have appropriate support from our neighbors, which is important. I thank every country that helps. And I thank every Ukrainian family – everyone who understands the challenges of war and temperature and uses electricity sparingly and rationally. This week, we are expecting crucial votes from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – we discussed some of them with the Prime Minister today. This also applies to what is expected of us in our relations with creditors, and what Ukraine has to do in preparation for the start of negotiations with the EU. Our priority is the full implementation of all necessary decisions that will enable Ukraine to accomplish everything required in the European direction. We believe that the EU will also fulfill its promise to Ukraine. This is exactly what I talked about with President of the Government of Spain Sánchez. Our international relations, our cooperation in the European Union. Support for our defense. Steps that can be taken to make the whole of Europe stronger. Thank you for your help! Today I had a conversation with the ambassadors of our national charity platform United24. It was, in fact, a summary of the fundraising efforts aimed at reconstruction. Andriy Shevchenko, Elina Svitolina, Katheryn Winnick, Oleksandr Usyk, Michel Hazanavicius, Brad Paisley, Imagine Dragons. I thanked them for uniting the world for our people, for the restoration of Ukrainian infrastructure. Overall, this week, we are reaching the $500 million mark that has already been raised during the operation of United24. If we talk about the use of these funds, it includes thousands of drone systems, as well as marine drones, 200 high-end mobile ICUs, armored ambulances, hundreds of generators for hospitals and other equipment… In the process of reconstruction are apartment buildings and schools, there are already restored hospitals, and a demining center has been built. All of this has been made possible by millions of donors from all walks of life. Ordinary people and companies from over a hundred countries. I am grateful to everyone who joined the work of United24 and the entire team of our platform. As always, I was in touch with the military – with the commanders, there was an intelligence report. I would like to recognize the border guards. They not only defend the state border, but also fight on the frontline for the sake of our country and people alongside all the warriors of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine. I would especially like to recognize the warriors of the Kramatorsk border guard detachment – Bakhmut direction, Donetsk region. Soldier Mechyslav Levytskyi and Sergeant Ihor Kulykov – brave, efficient warriors. Thank you, guys! Zhytomyr border guard detachment – Soldier Vasyl Paliy, call sign Kordon and Sergeant Oleksandr Kachur. They are fighting in Donetsk region. Thank you for your bravery and destruction of the enemy! Special unit DOZOR. They work in different areas, and there are results in each of them. Well done, warriors! I would also like to mention the units that defend the south of our country, in particular those of the Southern Regional Directorate and the Sea Guard. Their mobile firing teams hunt down “shaheds” every night, and I thank you, guys, for every enemy drone you have shot down! There is also a new decision on our state’s sanctions against Russian entities involved in this aggression and working for it. Russian individuals and legal entities. More than 360. And we are working with our partners to synchronize all our sanctions steps. And one more thing. Today is Local Government Day in Ukraine. The day of many people who work in communities, for the sake of communities. In areas near the frontline and throughout our country. I congratulate everyone for whom being in local government means being with people, taking care of people’s interests and always bearing in mind the interests of the entire Ukraine. I am grateful to those who really make their communities stronger. Today, I signed a decree on awarding local government representatives – those who work near the frontline. Those who were wounded. But did not abandon people and their communities. Glory to all who defend our state as their own home! Glory to our strong people! Glory to Ukraine!

A warm and productive meeting with @SecDef in the Pentagon. We discussed specific steps and decisions that will significantly affect Ukraine's defense capability. Particularly, Ukraine’s strategic goals and plan of operations for 2024. pic.twitter.com/FCabazKw4h — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) December 7, 2023

This must have been the most pointless meeting in the history of pointless meetings.

And this will be meager comfort at best:

More weapons to come. 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 Ukraine & US signed a memorandum on joint production and exchange of technical data – during Defense Industries Conference DFNC1: US Edition. Grateful to the @SecDef Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, our colleagues from the State Department and the US National Security Council for taking lead in organization of the forum. An open and honest dialogue between 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸 governments and companies about the localization of production in Ukraine, the current needs and capabilities of our countries, opportunities for fostering cooperation, investments, and developing joint ventures.

If you’re wondering what the US’s failure to ensure that Ukraine has the material, equipment, and funding to win, our eastern European allies have that answer for you:

Poland’s national security agency estimates that Russia could attack NATO in less than 36 months, the head of the country’s National Security Bureau said in an interview with Polish media outlet Nasz Dziennik on Dec. 2. The national security agency’s prediction comes in response to a report published by German think tank DGAP, warning Western nations that Russia may launch a direct attack against NATO in “as little as six to 10 years” – an assessment Poland’s National Security disagrees with. Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has regularly threatened Poland and the Baltic states with military force, while sabre-rattling using nuclear weapons on multiple occasions. “If we want to avoid war, NATO countries on the eastern flank should adopt a shorter, three-year time period to prepare for confrontation,” said Jacek Siewiera who heads the National Security Bureau. Siewiera suggested that Russia might target a NATO alliance member in Eastern Europe, including countries such as Poland, Estonia, Romania, and Lithuania. To strengthen the region’s defense capabilities, he voiced his support for increasing the size of the Polish military. Earlier this year, NATO’s alliance was expanded with the addition of Finland to the alliance of nations. Neighboring Sweden is also on the cusp of joining NATO, and is expected to do so in the coming months.

Tatarigami has written an article for EuroMaidan Press that further explains what Putin is doing and his strategy for achieving it:

I've written an article for @EuromaidanPress analyzing Putin's recent speech, its implications, and why it should be taken seriously by the West. https://t.co/hbKDZZVG0U — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) December 7, 2023

During the World Russian People’s Council forum on 28 November, Putin addressed the participants and delivered a series of important statements, regrettably overlooked by much of the Western press despite their important implications. In his earlier speech before the invasion, Putin mainly focused on Ukraine and Donbas. However, there’s a noticeable shift in this latest address as he outlines a more expansive vision, indicating aspirations to reshape the existing global order. Putin initiated his discourse by appealing to the “supreme historical right” and a categorical statement affirming Russia as a distinctive “country-civilization.” He went on to articulate that Russia is actively challenging the “dictatorship of hegemony,” positing that its influence is gradually eroding and unraveling. Concluding with a strong declaration, Putin positioned Russia at the vanguard of building a novel and more “equitable” world order. In the address, Putin revisited a familiar theme, referring to the collapse of the USSR and its consequences, stating that generations still grapple with the aftermath of “indulging in separatist illusions and ambitions,” blaming the weakness of the central government. Putin argued that this weakness led to the forceful division of the “Great Russian Nation,” described as a “triune people” consisting of Russians, Belarusians, and Ukrainians. In the past, Vladimir Putin blamed the Ukrainian leadership, asserting that power in Ukraine was seized by Neo-Nazis. This time, he expanded his claim beyond Ukraine’s borders: “We know what threat we are confronting. These days, the official ideology of the Western ruling elites has essentially turned into Russophobia, along with other forms of racism and neo-Nazism.” It was suggested that the current existence of Russia doesn’t align with the mindset of Western colonialists and racists. He also pointed at a serious demographic problem: “It is impossible to overcome the most difficult demographic challenges that we are facing only with the help of money, social payments, and benefits.” Expanding on this point, he stressed the significance of traditional family values and drew parallels between contemporary families and those of earlier generations. Putin prompted reflection, saying, “Remember that in Russian families, many of our grandmothers and great-grandmothers had 7-8 children and even more. Let’s preserve these wonderful traditions and revive large families.” Why is it important?

In July 2021, less than a year before the invasion of Ukraine, Putin authored an infamous essay titled “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians.” In this essay, he outlined a revisionist perspective on history, questioned the legitimacy of Ukraine’s existence, attributed early communists for the “Ukrainization” of Ukraine, characterized Ukrainians, Belarusians, and Russians as a single people, and expressed sorrow over the territorial and geopolitical changes following the collapse of the USSR. At that time, many experts dismissed it as internal political rhetoric and populist statements targeting his supporters. However, in the early morning of 24 February 2022, as Russian bombers were preparing to launch missiles at the peaceful and unsuspecting cities of Ukraine, Putin delivered another speech reiterating similar sentiments expressed in his earlier essay. On 27 November 2023, Putin signed the 2024 Russian federal budget, allocating a substantial 36.66 trillion rubles ($412.5 billion) for state expenses, reflecting a notable 13% increase from the 2023 budget. Particularly noteworthy is the nearly 70% surge in defense spending for 2024 compared to 2023. The second pivotal change involves Putin’s directive to strengthen the country’s military by an additional 170,000 troops, bringing the armed forces’ strength to 1.32 million. These drastic measures suggest that Putin not only aims to escalate the war beyond Ukraine but perceives it as a geopolitical opportunity to reshape the current security landscape. The efforts are directed at undermining the United States and its allies through an extended war of attrition. Simultaneously, there is a focus on inducing political destabilization in Western countries, as well as escalation of existing or emerging conflicts worldwide to divert the attention and resources of Western nations. Additionally, the strategy includes leveraging humanitarian and immigration crises to exacerbate instability in Europe. Collectively, these tactics aim to weaken the geopolitical standing and resilience of the US and its allied nations. Russia’s deepening ties with Iran and North Korea, particularly in the realm of ammunition and weapon trade, raises concerns about international security in general. The escalating activities of Iran, as highlighted in a report from the Chatham House, indicate efforts to destabilize the Middle East. This is further compounded by China’s growing influence both in Asia and globally. In light of these geopolitical shifts, it becomes apparent why Putin might perceive a historical mission to restructure global security. The belief in restoring “historical justness” by occupying states and expanding influence aligns with Russia’s strategic interests in reshaping the world’s security paradigm. What are the objectives of Russia’s current geopolitical approach? Unlike the Cold War period, when the world was divided into two major blocs and a group of neutral nations called the “Third World,” Russia isn’t trying to recreate a similar global security setup. This decision is based on the significant gap in economic, demographic, and technological development between Russia and the collective West. According to the Carnegie Endowment, the goal is to move away from the established monopolar world order and work towards a multipolar system. When Putin speaks about a more “just” world order, he is expressing revisionist ambitions that extend beyond the occupation and assimilation of Ukraine and Belarus into what he terms the triune Russian people — a concept that goes back to the Russian Empire. His vision also includes the restoration, either fully or partially, of Russia’s sphere of influence, including many current EU and NATO members. This ambition has been demonstrated through actions like Russia’s occupation of a part of Moldova in 1992, the invasion of Georgia in 2008, the annexation of Crimea, and the occupation of Donbas in 2014. The subsequent invasion of Ukraine in 2022 is a continuation of this pattern. Moreover, these ambitions go beyond direct military conflicts. Russia has been involved in sponsoring political parties in Europe, developing open relations with Hamas, interference in US elections, and assassination attempts on European Union soil. Additionally, there are efforts to exploit the immigrant crises in Africa and Asia to destabilize the security posture and political environment. All these actions collectively pose a serious challenge and align with the plan Putin has openly claimed in his addresses.

Just as the Ukrainians will not stop trying to liberate their country and their fellow Ukrainians, Putin will also not stop.

Why is Russia a threat to the EU? Just look at the map of Russian drone attacks over the last two months and how close they're getting to the Nato border. The proximity speaks volumes Mapping @TextyOrgUa pic.twitter.com/Xo0QQ97k4Z — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 7, 2023

The Ukrainian reason:

We defend our kids' future! The long-awaited hug with father, who returned from the battlefront. pic.twitter.com/ckt65ddAHw — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 7, 2023

For those marking Advent on your calendars this season:

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 7 Today, we express our gratitude to our Swedish friends from @ForsvarsdepSv for their resolute support of Ukraine. Because the colors of freedom are blue and yellow. We are particularly grateful for the Archer self-propelled howitzers provided to #UAarmy. The Archers are one of the most modern 155mm howitzers in service with our troops. A fully automatic magazine, high precision and mobility make this howitzer an effective weapon to destroy occupiers and liberate 🇺🇦 land. The first week of Weapons of Victory has come to a conclusion. Stay tuned for more.

Krynky and Korsunka, left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

46°42'38"N 33°04'55"E Coordinates… pic.twitter.com/wGxJp00Lja — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 7, 2023

Magyar’s birds disabled several Russian vehicles in the area of Krynky and the neighboring town of Korsunka. The two clips attached to this post document eliminated Russian IFVs of the types BMD-2, BMD-4M and BTR-82A. Coordinates of Video 1:

46°42’38″N 33°04’55″E Coordinates of Video 2:

46°45’25″N 33°11’51″E Source and full video: https://t.me/robert_magyar/722 #Ukraine #Kherson #Krynky

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Some housewarming gifts for the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction. 📹: @DPSU_ua pic.twitter.com/0nWHAnjlr3 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 7, 2023

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Ukraine struck an important facility in Donetsk yesterday using a HIMARS missile. On paper, this was used as a bitumen storage, but we all know that the target must have been important, perhaps something to do with fuel supplying the Russian group in Avdiivka? pic.twitter.com/xZyVlvSsQM — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 7, 2023

Soledar, Russian Occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Targeting of the Russian TOR-M1 in Soledar, Donetsk region. https://t.co/K6fpsyszR3 pic.twitter.com/x0jOTdjyE5 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 7, 2023

Moscow:

Here’s a bit more on the Ukrainian sniper who established a new record last month:

This is Viacheslav Kovalskyi, a 58-year-old former businessman and now a sniper with the counterintelligence unit of the @ServiceSsu, and his his Horizon’s Lord rifle.

He broke the world sniping record by hitting a russian occupier at a distance of 3800 meters.

“I think the Russians will now know what Ukrainians are capable of. Let them stay at home and be afraid,” says Viacheslav. 📷: @WSJ

For you sea drone enthusiasts:

The Times article about Ukraine’s new fleet of sea drones. Also an hangar with approximately two dozen sea drones is shown in the video by The Times. https://t.co/LtQlg7X8Sz pic.twitter.com/ckSAaeNYSr — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 7, 2023

If you have a little extra this holiday season, consider spending it here:

This Christmas, we aim to express our gratitude to Ukrainian defenders currently undergoing medical treatment at a hospital. Teaming up with Art Catering in Lviv, Ukraine, we’re arranging delightful holiday dinners for 100 Ukrainian soldiers, which we’ll personally deliver to the hospital. Each dinner, encompassing delivery and all, amounts to about $24. Our target is to raise $2400 to cover the costs for these heartfelt gestures of appreciation. Remember, no donation is too small—every contribution counts towards showing our support for these brave individuals.

To make your tax deductible donation https://paypal.com/pools/c/8ZZokxwgDC

Thank you for your support, @LibertyUkraineF team!

