So there were a couple of mini-meetups in September and October.

September 4 in NYC

Here’s NotMax and Layer8Problem in the harbor.

Rumors that they commandeered the ship above for an afternoon sail were highly exaggerated.

October 8 in Maui

Here we have NotMax, Hkedi (Kang T.Q.) and Sister Golden Bear. (left to right)

No idea who the handsome fellow in the black hat is!

Looks like a good time was had by all!

Open thread.