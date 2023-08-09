On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
tomtofa
I was vaguely aware that Norway had mountains, but I didn’t know that two thirds of the country is mountainous. Most of the rest is fjords and the valleys between mountains, with only about ten percent of the land usable for farming.
They don’t rise as high as the Alps, but they are tall enough to leave the treeline behind, and can be seen from most parts of the country, sometimes rising straight up from the fjords.
Some glimpses of lakes here, but the next series will be all about lakes and fjords.
This is on the road by Vang, near Grindaheim. Looking across Lake Vangsmjøsa at Vennisfjell. We’ll come back to this lake in the next series, but this was one of the first tastes we had of what was to come in the mountains. (click for larger version)
Here’s another view of the mountain range from Tyinvegan as we looped around lake Vangsmjøsa. If you look a a topographical map of Norway you’ll see that the mountains themselves are dotted with big and small lakes as we’ll see in a bit. (click for a larger version)
Moving up. Not that high yet but the trees are leafless here in mid May; Spring and Summer are fairly short here. (click for a larger version)
Here we are at Road 13, 6893, near Vik, Norway. Moving away from even place names now. This is a popular place to stop for the view both for tourists like us and locals, with a turnout just large enough for a bus ;-). (click for a larger version)
Past Grindaheim, the administrative center of this region, with a population of 701. Well into the mountains now. Along this whole area the trees were like a sumie or pen and ink painting, with an endless number of compositions. (click for larger version)
Not much color here – blue sky (at the moment), grey rock, sketched trees – not many left now – and the lighter blue of a frozen lake. (click for a larger version)
Here we’re about half way between Vikafjell and Holesvingane – those aren’t towns, just named places on the road. No more trees, just ice, snow, rock, and sky. (click for larger version)
Passing a basin amid the peaks. Just low enough for some trees to appear again – must be beautiful (in a different way than this) later in the summer. There are holiday cabins and homes in the mountains like this one looking out over a mountain lake, and many sets of footprints and cross country ski tracks. (click for larger version)
This area is not really that high as far as mountains go, maybe 1200+ meters (the tallest peaks are around 2500 meters), but when the clouds come in and the land flattens it’s hard to tell where the land ends and the sky begins. (click for larger version)
Even up here you see activity, like these trekkers in the middle distance (you might have to click on the link to the larger version to actually see them). Though it seems isolated, they’re on a marked trail – this isn’t far from a hostel/hotel, of which there are many in the mountains, along with the cabins and homes. (click for larger image)
