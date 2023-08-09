On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

tomtofa

I was vaguely aware that Norway had mountains, but I didn’t know that two thirds of the country is mountainous. Most of the rest is fjords and the valleys between mountains, with only about ten percent of the land usable for farming.

They don’t rise as high as the Alps, but they are tall enough to leave the treeline behind, and can be seen from most parts of the country, sometimes rising straight up from the fjords.

Some glimpses of lakes here, but the next series will be all about lakes and fjords.