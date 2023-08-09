#GOPsNextCrisis Literacy is a tool of the elitist woke mob… and Satan. pic.twitter.com/cwY4UhG2La
— Crusty Is Risen (yet again) 🎌🍣🦂 (@WTFinSoCal) August 8, 2023
Not sure what sparked the original alarmism that set off this mocking hashtag — possibly news of the Gop Death Cult’s defeat in Ohio? — but I’ve enjoyed some of the quips…
The Ohio Senate voted to place Issue 1 on the August ballot on literally the last possible day, beating the deadline by hours
To the extent they had little time to campaign, it was their choice https://t.co/nW5vC9ymHT
— Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) August 9, 2023
Prisms will be banned from science class because… well, you know #GOPsNextCrisis pic.twitter.com/NCWEUeSVpg
— Triple C 🍺*️⃣ (@TripleC50) August 8, 2023
#GOPsNextCrisis Those pesky kids pic.twitter.com/trvvhBNFsJ
— MichaelTCoffee (@MichaelCuppa) August 8, 2023
#GOPsNextCrisis Not enough raisins in the potato salad
— Melba Girard (@MelbaGirard) August 8, 2023
#GOPsNextCrisis That THIS is the future of their party… pic.twitter.com/9Pz15VKBT6
— Crusty Is Risen (yet again) 🎌🍣🦂 (@WTFinSoCal) August 8, 2023
#GOPsNextCrisis public hearings. pic.twitter.com/vbQlcUgOYR
— Queef Huffer (@thequeefhuffer) August 8, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings