Reminder: All these increases are from much lower baselines than even a year ago. Stay alert to changes, but don’t panic about every uptick!

US hospitalizations for #Covid are rising again, but not like 2022. Admissions have inched up since early July. For the wk ending Jul 29, Covid hospitalizations numbered 9056, an increase of ~12% from the previous wk, but less than the 45k of late Jul 2022 https://t.co/6dyRuXuZhM

Signs point to a COVID-19 summer surge once again for the fourth consecutive year. Overall, infections remain much lower compared to the past, but began increasing last month. https://t.co/x2wbLMyl6O pic.twitter.com/BRJuJTVnri

BREAKING: The Walgreens COVID-19 index has been updated! All time record high positivity has been recorded in some states including Texas, Florida, and New York! pic.twitter.com/WUs71GNnzN — CyFi (@CyFi10) August 7, 2023



Agree w/ @EricTopol 100% New COVID Booster (XBB.1.5) is only a few spike mutations away from the top circulating SARSCoV2 lineages and should be effective in preventing severe COVID and hospitalizations especially in senior and vulnerable populations (comorbid conditions) https://t.co/FUhEZHPCja — Raj Rajnarayanan (@RajlabN) August 6, 2023

Endemic, not ‘over’…

WHO: 14.9 million excess deaths associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Some 68% of excess deaths are concentrated in just 10 countries globally. Middle-income countries account for 81% of the excess deaths. H/t @Johnincarlislehttps://t.co/49omVaYWso — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) August 5, 2023

COVID-19: China focuses on new vaccination drive as coronavirus wave looms over nation https://t.co/GJFcrqTAzr — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) August 3, 2023

India: Mutation Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Variants "Since March 2022, the daily sample load for SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR testing has been less than 50 suspected cases per day, and the positivity has been close to zero on most days." A fascinating study.https://t.co/exGE1j4oOy — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) August 9, 2023



Japan: "I should note that 78,502 reported cases are equivalent to about 800,000 cases actually." True. The 78,502 Covid patients were those ill enough to seek medical help. They will only represent a small % of those infected.https://t.co/CYdalMrDli — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) August 4, 2023

South Korea: Easing of restrictions postponed amidst recent COVID-19 surge "We were going to announce plans to lower the disease level of COVID-19 to Class 4 and lift all mask mandates at hospitals on Wednesday, but the schedule was put on hold,"https://t.co/LekHkOMqBo — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) August 7, 2023



Most of those illnesses do not seem to be covid-related, though — mostly heat & bad sanitation. However:

… The British scout delegation — the largest foreign contingent at the Jamboree with 4,500 participants — was the first to announce their exit from the campsite on Friday evening, followed shortly after by the 1,500-strong U.S. and 60-member Singaporean scout delegations on Saturday. Together, British and U.S. scout delegations made up approximately 14 percent of the 43,000 participants at the Jamboree… The Korean government pledged this past weekend to dedicate additional resources to support participants remaining at the Jamboree, which will continue after most other national scout delegations agreed on Saturday to carry on with the event…



A new COVID-19 strain EG.5.1 has appeared in the UK and is spreading quickly. A runny nose, sore throat, fatigue, and sneezing are signs of the Eris variant, which has descended from Omicron. https://t.co/QjLHf5Yy7f — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) August 7, 2023



#Covid variant EG.5.1— aka Eris—is quickly becoming notably prevalent in the U.S. & the UK. In recent weeks Eris has gained traction & now accounts for 41.82% of all U.S. Covid cases, 2nd only to the variant known as Arcturus. #CovidIsNotOver https://t.co/PS8ChEgvYz — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 8, 2023

Latest COVID mutation EG.5 seems to be driving cases, my comments ⁦@Salon⁩ https://t.co/1IQ8B8Ne4Y — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) August 8, 2023

🆕 @LancetMicrobe

In the largest study to measure cytokines and chemokine during Covid, with or without vaccination, a lower inflammatory profile was seen with prior vaccination, supporting its potential short and long- term protective benefithttps://t.co/bT5mYqdcJ0 pic.twitter.com/vYbxtD9o8Q — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 7, 2023

Scientists are beginning to untangle how #Covid affects the brain. British team reveals in lab experiments how #SARSCVoV2's variants breach the blood-brain barrier & damage brain cells in different ways. Study so far doesn't explain how vaccines protect https://t.co/5Kw1nJP4NM pic.twitter.com/4evfEtcELe — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 7, 2023



Scientists have developed a breath test that detects #SARSCoV2 in 1 or 2 breaths & provides results in <1 minute. Because airborne transmission of virus-laden aerosols is the dominant route of spread, a non-invasive screening has been a long-sought goal https://t.co/QapZ9aPhyy pic.twitter.com/X4BIWW5498 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 4, 2023



This talk is open to the public if anyone is interested. Thursday at 5PM EST. https://t.co/d8FqtLLQPc — Marc Johnson (@SolidEvidence) August 7, 2023

