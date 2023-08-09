Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 9, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 9, 2023

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

Reminder: All these increases are from much lower baselines than even a year ago. Stay alert to changes, but don’t panic about every uptick!


COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 9, 2023

(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 9, 2023 1
(link)

======

Endemic, not ‘over’…

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 9, 2023 2
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 9, 2023 3
Most of those illnesses do not seem to be covid-related, though — mostly heat & bad sanitation. However:

The British scout delegation — the largest foreign contingent at the Jamboree with 4,500 participants — was the first to announce their exit from the campsite on Friday evening, followed shortly after by the 1,500-strong U.S. and 60-member Singaporean scout delegations on Saturday.

Together, British and U.S. scout delegations made up approximately 14 percent of the 43,000 participants at the Jamboree…

The Korean government pledged this past weekend to dedicate additional resources to support participants remaining at the Jamboree, which will continue after most other national scout delegations agreed on Saturday to carry on with the event…

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 9, 2023 4
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 9, 2023 5
(link)

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 9, 2023 6
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 9, 2023 7
(link)

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 9, 2023 8
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 9, 2023 9
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 9, 2023 10
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 9, 2023 12
(link)

Maybe carry a bell to ring, when anyone gets too close?…
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 9, 2023 11
(link)

