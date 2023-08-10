Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Ohio and the Future of Democracy

Ohio and the Future of Democracy

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: ,

I can’t say it any better than Trae Crowder did.  Especially toward the end, he lays it all out in black and white.

“If the hearts of the people cannot be won, then the will of the people must be quashed.”

He ties together all the gerrymandering, voting restrictions, the big lie, January 6, everything.  Nothing we don’t already know here on Balloon Juice, but it’s really well done and he presents a compelling case in less than 2 minutes.

We have all the best people on our side.

Open thread.

    25Comments

    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      “If the hearts of the people cannot be won, then the will of the people must be quashed.”

      I would’ve preferred having will’s fat, orange, fascist, shitstain face reduced to pulp.

      ETA – luxuriously and tremendous bigly.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      “If the hearts of the people cannot be won, then the will of the people must be quashed.”

       

      I’m going to go back to Roe.

      It still amazes me that so many of these pundits STILL have not yet come to grasp what removing body autonomy for HALF the population actually means.

      That it might make that HALF very angry.

      That we don’t get a gun and shoot up schools, but, it doesn’t mean that our anger isn’t there.

      That we don’t know that Maternal Mortality is going UP in all of these States, and why.

      No, I’m not being ‘hysterical’ about the issue.

      And, that, no, I’m not willing to trade cheap gas and eggs for it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      Watch out, Iowans — was just reading that your state fair is about to be swamped with GOP presidential hopefuls. Ron DeSantis will be walking around scolding children for eating fried candy bars. Trump is attending with a gaggle of Florida politicians who endorsed him over DeSantis. God help you all!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      @frosty: I believe Baud is thinking more in terms of “Dark Lord on his Dark Throne”, though I’m really not plugged into the plans for the Baud! 20XX! inauguration committee.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Nelle

      @Betty Cracker: We are leaving for Colorado.  We are bombarded with ads for Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, a bunch of candidates I’ve never heard of, and a lot of ads, more in sorrow than anger, saying we have to move on from TFG.  On that I agree, though not in the direction that they suggest.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      rikyrah

      YES,

       

      What have they ever done but be ratphuckers?

       

      Jon (@OpenBordersJon) posted at 2:38 PM on Wed, Aug 09, 2023:
      I love this sentiment from green party slacktivists. What has the green party ever accomplished to “earn votes?” What has Cornel West or Marianne Williamson? You may not think dems have done ENOUGH for this country, but they’ve done infinitely more than any green.
      (https://twitter.com/OpenBordersJon/status/1689360512457318400?t=599Sv4OibHaSR4cwfSrvVQ&s=03)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      rikyrah

      Democrat, Environmentalist, & the establishment (@BlueSteelDC) posted at 7:11 AM on Thu, Aug 10, 2023:
      A threat of physical violence HAS NEVER BEEN protected speech

      If you threaten life and property its not to them to give you a break – as you maybe kidding

      You are now and should be subjected to the full review of the law

       

      Democrat, Environmentalist, & the establishment (@BlueSteelDC) posted at 7:21 AM on Thu, Aug 10, 2023:
      Because Twitter is where some of y’all get your civics education you have never been able to do anything that may cause a public threat.

      They literally give you an example as to tell you you cannot yell” fire in a crowded space.”
      (https://twitter.com/BlueSteelDC/status/1689612845778956288?t=RgFrByPFRFsGImoMp17l-w&s=03)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      rikyrah

      Looking for the lie. See none.

       

      William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) posted at 6:41 PM on Wed, Aug 09, 2023:
      the origin of the “woke weak military” meme is because they’re pissed the generals told them they wouldn’t order people shot in the street to keep them in power after they lost an election, and they want future generations of officers to give that order.
      (https://twitter.com/opinonhaver/status/1689421655595212800?t=GahiwUjq4aQSYQZ8ERUEcg&s=03)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SFAW

      @Betty Cracker:

      Ron DeSantis will be walking around scolding children for eating fried candy bars.

      The danger comes not from his scolding; it would come from his unhinging his jaw and swallowing the offending child whole.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      rikyrah

      Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) posted at 6:57 PM on Wed, Aug 09, 2023:
      Let’s be clear what’s going on: Youngkin & his right-wing billionaire buddies are attempting to BUY the VA legislature in order to roll back women’s reproductive freedom, voting rights, environmental protection, etc. We HAVE TO stop them. https://t.co/9GMnpb6nGR h/t @samshirazim https://t.co/QD8wehdqm3
      (https://twitter.com/bluevirginia/status/1689425628854927360?t=5wnAJuxC9C99DtF-wOzuAg&s=03)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      sab

      The abortion fight isn’t over in Ohio. This last fight was for democracy, us v our legislators. The abortion issue won’t be on the ballot until November. But at least it will be on the ballot.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Cluttered Mind

      @rikyrah: Whenever anyone brings up the Green party I always dismiss them as Republican sock puppets designed to weaken Democrats. Their rank and file may be genuine in their beliefs, but they are being useful idiots for the right. I bring receipts, too.

      Exhibit 1 (What happens if you type “green party funded by republicans” into a google search. It’s a lot.):

      https://www.google.com/search?q=green+party+funded+by+republicans&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS972US972&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggBEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDsyCAgCEAAYFhgeMgoIAxAAGIYDGIoFMgoIBBAAGIYDGIoF0gEIMjAzM2owajeoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

      Exhibit 2 (Jill Stein, Michael Flynn, and Putin at the same table):

      https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/06/jill-stein-says-nothing-happened-at-her-dinner-with-putin/

      Whatever SHE says happened or didn’t happen is irrelevant. Vladimir Putin is never photographed that close to anyone by accident, ever. Her presence in that company, and knowing she was there by invitation, is damning.

      Exhibit 3:

      Kyrsten Fucking Sinema. Enough said.

      Reply

