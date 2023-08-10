I can’t say it any better than Trae Crowder did. Especially toward the end, he lays it all out in black and white.

“If the hearts of the people cannot be won, then the will of the people must be quashed.”

He ties together all the gerrymandering, voting restrictions, the big lie, January 6, everything. Nothing we don’t already know here on Balloon Juice, but it’s really well done and he presents a compelling case in less than 2 minutes.

ON OHIO AND THE FUTURE OF DEMOCRACY pic.twitter.com/KgTDCLlmvJ — Trae Crowder (@traecrowder) August 9, 2023

We have all the best people on our side.

