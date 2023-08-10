Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / ProPublica has more dirt on Crooked Clarence

ProPublica has more dirt on Crooked Clarence

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

There’s a new ProPublica report on a trio of right-wing oligarchs fulfilling Clarence and Ginni Thomas’s champagne wishes and caviar dreams. You can read the whole thing here (and pitch in a few quid for the tremendous public service ProPublica reporters are doing here if you’re so inclined).

The latest report says that in addition to the mind-blowing largesse Thomas and the kooky missus receive from Harlan Crow, the justice has three other right-wing billionaire sponsors: H. Wayne Huizenga, David Sokol and Paul “Tony” Novelly. All three met Crooked Clarence after Bush appointed him to the Supreme Court, and all independently decided to shower Thomas with luxuries out of the goodness of their hearts:

During his three decades on the Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas has enjoyed steady access to a lifestyle most Americans can only imagine. A cadre of industry titans and ultrawealthy executives have treated him to far-flung vacations aboard their yachts, ushered him into the premium suites at sporting events and sent their private jets to fetch him — including, on more than one occasion, an entire 737. It’s a stream of luxury that is both more extensive and from a wider circle than has been previously understood.

Like clockwork, Thomas’ leisure activities have been underwritten by benefactors who share the ideology that drives his jurisprudence. Their gifts include:

At least 38 destination vacations, including a previously unreported voyage on a yacht around the Bahamas; 26 private jet flights, plus an additional eight by helicopter; a dozen VIP passes to professional and college sporting events, typically perched in the skybox; two stays at luxury resorts in Florida and Jamaica; and one standing invitation to an uber-exclusive golf club overlooking the Atlantic coast.

Rhetorical question: does Thomas ever pay for his own vacations? He probably can’t afford it since he’s barely scraping by on his $285,000 annual salary, plus whatever off-the-books piles of cash for “consulting work” that Leonard Leo can funnel to the dumb-as-a-post insurrectionist wife.

When ProPublica busted Alito for corruptly accepting a luxury fishing vacation, he snippily typed out a pained and misleading prebuttal for publication in the WSJ because that’s how he rolls. Thomas is mostly silent in public, but the scale of his entitlement snaps into view with occasional recorded comments:

(Thomas) once complained that he sacrificed wealth to sit on the court, though he depicted the choice as a matter of conscience. “The job is not worth doing for what they pay,” he told the bar association in Savannah, Georgia, in 2001, “but it is worth doing for the principle.”

Sure it is, as long as you can also loll around on yachts anchored off the Amalfi coast. Also, ProPublica obtained a Thomas “biography” the right-wing oligarch Huizenga hands out to family and friends that contains this choice quote from Thomas:

“We are in a society where everything is quid pro quo,” Thomas said, but not with the Huizengas. “I don’t do anything for them and they can’t do anything for me.”

Except send a private and lavishly decorated 737 just for him, of course. Jesus, these people are absolutely shameless.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Cacti
  • different-church-lady
  • JML
  • jonas
  • Juju
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • kindness
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • NJHenderson
  • Old Man Shadow
  • rikyrah
  • Rob in CT
  • Scout211
  • Sure Lurkalot

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Queue up the howls from the usual suspects how the reputation of this stellar representative of jurisprudence is being sullied by these allegations of impropriety.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JML

      It’s just staggering.

      One of my law professors clerks for Thomas, and extolled his virtues often. Did any of the billionaire largess trickle down? Said professor wrangled himself a into a federal judgeship and I often wonder: does he hold to any ethical standards, or does he follow in his mentor’s footsteps?

      You just know Alito is just as bad, Scalia was in this up to his neck back in the day…Roberts does it differently via his wife’s career mostly (I’m betting) but still probably has a bunch of this stuff lurking…and I’m betting that Kavanaugh is sitting furious that the gravy train might be finally stopping before he got to have his 20-30 years of it (we already know he had some shady finances in his past).

      Abe Fortas was forced to resign over nothing compared to this.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Juju

      One would hope he’d resign, preferably in shame, but I’m not going to hold my breath waiting for that to happen. The justice is going to stay on the court as long as he possibly can, because if he resigns, he holds no value with the billionaires and then the “ friendships “ would dry up and he’d have to fly with the riff raff.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @JML: Yep. And Justice Kagan told old high school friends she couldn’t accept a box of bagels because it might have the appearance of impropriety. The mind reels.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jonas

      Can you imagine what would be happening right now if it came out that Sonia Sotomayor or one of the other liberal justices had been galavanting around on George Soros’s yacht and private jet for years? I’m sure at least one car bomb would have already been set off in front of the SCOTUS building.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Old Man Shadow

      @Juju: I suspect whatever consciences they might have possessed have long since been silenced so guilt and shame are impossible to conjure up.

      The only thing they understand and will respond to is power. Congress needs to slap them down, but won’t because it’s only corruption when it’s Hunter Biden.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Rob in CT

      John Roberts is no doubt preparing to write another op-ed whining about these attacks on the honor of SCOTUS.

      The reality is there’s very little that can be done about this, other than complain and hope the public cares (which is infuriating, of course).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Cacti

      Even though Clarence’s salary puts him in the 98th percentile for household income, he doesn’t make FU, I could buy my own football team money.

      And in his mind, that’s unfair.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      @Cacti: I saw at least five different salaries from usually reputable sources while Googling — I’m gonna edit it to $285,000, which is what a WaPo article from this year pegs the salary as, with a gift link to the source. Thanks for alerting me to the issue!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      I guess it’s up to the voters because congress has decided they won’t pass judicial ethics reform.

      Last month, the Democratic-led Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill along party lines that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices, who are not bound to the same code of conduct that applies to lower court judges.

      But it’s unclear when – or if – it will get a vote on the floor, sources say, and even if it does get a vote, it has almost no chance of winning at least nine Republican senators in order to get 60 votes to break a filibuster. Republicans say it’s up to the court – not Congress – to impose new rules, and Chief Justice John Roberts has resisted Congress’ efforts, citing concerns about maintaining judicial independence.

      In addition, Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans are strongly opposed to the bill and have no interest in this issue, so it has zero chance of passing the House.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kent

      @Cacti:

      Even though Clarence’s salary puts him in the 98th percentile for household income, he doesn’t make FU, I could buy my own football team money.

      And in his mind, that’s unfair.

      It is simpler than that.

      He thinks he made them rich by protecting them against government regulation and taxes.  So he expects his cut of the action.

      We are ruled by mobsters.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.