Before the speech, Biden recognized Jimmy McCain, the son of the last Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who was at the event. And when Biden signed the designation, he smiled and gave a pen to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), a sometime-ally. https://t.co/e6yJL0UZrJ

GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — President Biden, amid heat waves and fierce storms that are disrupting lives around the world, on Tuesday used this area’s historic lands and dramatic natural landscape as a backdrop for touting his administration’s efforts to invest in clean energy and combat climate change.

In remarks from the historic Red Butte Airfield, Biden highlighted his initiatives to protect and conserve natural resources and promoted his investments in climate action, at a time when polling has shown that many voters disapprove of his handling of climate change.

Biden also designated a vast area as a national monument to safeguard it from uranium mining. Local tribal leaders and environmentalists have said the move will protect aquifers and water supplies and honor long-standing Native American connections to the land.

“America’s natural wonders are our nation’s heart and soul — that’s not hyperbole, that’s a fact. They unite us, they inspire us. A birthright we pass down from generation to generation,” Biden said in a 15-minute speech Tuesday as red dust blew near an airstrip that Amelia Earhart and Charles Lindbergh once used. “Today marks a historic step in preserving the majesty of this place.”…

Biden said the new monument — called the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni, or Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon — honors tribal nations and preserves “their shared legacy for future generations.” The move conserves nearly 1 million acres and advances his commitment to protect and conserve at least 30 percent of American land and water by 2030.

The name of the monument, the fifth that Biden has designated as president, is meant to reflect the significance of the area to various tribal nations. “Baaj nwaavjo” means “where Indigenous peoples roam” in the Havasupai language, and “i’tah kukveni” means “our ancestral footprints” in the Hopi language…

The president then went to a lookout point at the Grand Canyon and gave an interview to the Weather Channel to talk about the climate crisis…

The Biden administration on Tuesday also announced $44 million in federal funds that will be used to strengthen climate resilience in the National Parks system. The funds will go toward 43 projects across 39 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Preserving these lands is good, not only for Arizona but for the planet,” Biden said. “It’s good for the economy. It’s good for the soul of the nation.”