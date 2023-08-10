On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

There are no roads to Machu Picchu. You either take the train from Ollantaytambo, or you hike the Inca Trail. (Spoiler alert: We took the train.)

This is where it’s very helpful to be part of a tour, as Machu Picchu tourism is becoming more regulated all the time. You’re only allowed one carry-on sized piece of luggage on the train; the rest of our luggage was stored for us and was waiting at our hotel when we got back to Cusco. You need a timed ticket to visit the site, and they sell out, so having all of the train, bus and entry tickets taken care of for us was very helpful.