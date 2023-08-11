Just over a month ago, the Repub U.S. attorney that Repub President Trump’s admin had originally appointed to investigate Hunter Biden in 2020 had to issue a statement denying that he requested special counselor status: (Source: ABC News)

In a letter sent Monday to the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Weiss confirmed for the first time that he did not request a special counsel designation in the probe, contrary to one of the main assertions from the whistleblower, which Republicans on Capitol Hill have seized on to claim improper interference from Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Today, AG Garland said Weiss had requested special counselor status and been granted it, and Repubs are pissed off about that: (Source: The Hill — and special thanks to valued commenter Dorothy A. Winsor for flagging it in the previous thread)

“This action by Biden’s DOJ cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption,” McCarthy said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel? House Republicans will continue to pursue the facts for the American people.”

IIRC, every special counselor appointed by both Repub and Democratic administrations — ever since Nixon fired Archibald Cox — has been a Repub until Jack Smith, who is registered as an independent. No FBI director has ever been a Democrat either.

Democrats are barred from both roles. I don’t make the rules, but I recognize them when I see them.

As I said in the thread below, since Trump appointed Weiss, I will assume Weiss is a partisan hack until he proves otherwise. Repubs are probably yapping about him in the press to create pressure. I am not a lawyer, but from what I understand, the so-called “sweetheart deal” was far from it. If anything, Hunter Biden got harsher treatment than most taxpayers in his position would have received.

This is worrisome though. If Weiss is indeed a partisan hack, there’s a possibility this could get ugly fast because he now has the power to open many cans of worms and showboat about findings in the press.

I’m confident Joe Biden didn’t do anything wrong, but Hunter Biden was a drug-addicted sleazebag until pretty recently, and no one on earth has had his digital privacy more thoroughly violated, by whatever means. (Russian hacking is my guess — the story about the MAGA repair shop guy who took the “abandoned” laptop to Rudy Giuliani always sounded fishy, but who knows?)

My sense is most people think Joe Biden is a decent guy who loves his son, and they don’t hold the fact that the son was a major fuck-up against the father, nor should they. All but the most heartless sympathize with the tragedies the family have endured, and even if you don’t think that excuses the son’s behavior, it explains it in a way that doesn’t reflect poorly on Joe Biden, IMO.

But if Weiss intends to abuse the special counselor role as his Repub predecessors have done, we could be in for a long, tawdry year. Here’s hoping Weiss has a sense of integrity not yet evident in anyone ever tangentially associated with Donald Trump.

Open thread.