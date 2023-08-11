Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Let’s finish the job.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Let there be snark.

This fight is for everything.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Everybody saw this coming.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

We’re not going back!

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Can of Worms + Can Opener

Can of Worms + Can Opener

by | 52 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Just over a month ago, the Repub U.S. attorney that Repub President Trump’s admin had originally appointed to investigate Hunter Biden in 2020 had to issue a statement denying that he requested special counselor status: (Source: ABC News)

In a letter sent Monday to the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Weiss confirmed for the first time that he did not request a special counsel designation in the probe, contrary to one of the main assertions from the whistleblower, which Republicans on Capitol Hill have seized on to claim improper interference from Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Today, AG Garland said Weiss had requested special counselor status and been granted it, and Repubs are pissed off about that: (Source: The Hill — and special thanks to valued commenter Dorothy A. Winsor for flagging it in the previous thread)

“This action by Biden’s DOJ cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption,” McCarthy said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel? House Republicans will continue to pursue the facts for the American people.”

IIRC, every special counselor appointed by both Repub and Democratic administrations — ever since Nixon fired Archibald Cox — has been a Repub until Jack Smith, who is registered as an independent. No FBI director has ever been a Democrat either.

Democrats are barred from both roles. I don’t make the rules, but I recognize them when I see them.

As I said in the thread below, since Trump appointed Weiss, I will assume Weiss is a partisan hack until he proves otherwise. Repubs are probably yapping about him in the press to create pressure. I am not a lawyer, but from what I understand, the so-called “sweetheart deal” was far from it. If anything, Hunter Biden got harsher treatment than most taxpayers in his position would have received.

This is worrisome though. If Weiss is indeed a partisan hack, there’s a possibility this could get ugly fast because he now has the power to open many cans of worms and showboat about findings in the press.

I’m confident Joe Biden didn’t do anything wrong, but Hunter Biden was a drug-addicted sleazebag until pretty recently, and no one on earth has had his digital privacy more thoroughly violated, by whatever means. (Russian hacking is my guess — the story about the MAGA repair shop guy who took the “abandoned” laptop to Rudy Giuliani always sounded fishy, but who knows?)

My sense is most people think Joe Biden is a decent guy who loves his son, and they don’t hold the fact that the son was a major fuck-up against the father, nor should they. All but the most heartless sympathize with the tragedies the family have endured, and even if you don’t think that excuses the son’s behavior, it explains it in a way that doesn’t reflect poorly on Joe Biden, IMO.

But if Weiss intends to abuse the special counselor role as his Repub predecessors have done, we could be in for a long, tawdry year. Here’s hoping Weiss has a sense of integrity not yet evident in anyone ever tangentially associated with Donald Trump.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • cain
  • catclub
  • different-church-lady
  • Feathers
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • John Revolta
  • Keith P.
  • Kent
  • Lapassionara
  • matt
  • MattF
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • Ocotillo
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • Ryan
  • smith
  • TriassicSands
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    52Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      It’s hard for a Dem to get the gig, because the only DOJ that would appoint a Dem would be a Dem DOJ, and it would be to investigate a Dem in the administration, which actually may controversial on our side of there is actual criminality.

      I’m pleased that Garland didn’t appoint a Republican for Trump.  Not sure if he would have done it for Biden is Weiss wasn’t already on the case.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Kent

      I think you are conflating special counsel with independent counsel.  They are separate things. As I understand it, this basically allows him to take his investigation beyond Delaware.  It doesn’t turn him into Ken Starr.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      smith

      IANAL, but it seems to me that the stuff the GQP most wants to pin on Hunter Biden is all derived from either the famous laptop, which has got to be the most thoroughly compromised piece of evidence in the history of jurisprudence, or on  witnesses who turn out to be dead, or missing , or imaginary, or who testify to the exact opposite of what the Rs have been screaming about. Is there actually anything there beyond the tax evasion and gun possession that Hunter was ready to cop to? Things that a Republican in his place would not even be investigated for?

      I realize that Ken Starr made a lot out of not much more, but what I wonder is, even if Weiss turns out to have a similar agenda, can he really do anything with no legally useful evidence?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Feathers

      They real scandal here is that there isn’t a special prosecutor looking into Jared Kushner’s deals with Saudi Arabia.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anonymous At Work

      Right now, the tax stuff would get a similar sentence, all things being equal. He didn’t pay taxes, he’ll pay them back with interest.

      The gun charge will likely be removed because of pending Supreme Court litigation.  Nothing in 1776 prevented habitual opium users from purchasing a musket, so someone with cocaine and cocaine trafficking convictions can be an AR-15.

      The part where the plea bargain fell apart and the big question mark is the potential unregistered foreign lobbying. The plea bargain, to Hunter’s thinking, included taking that stuff off the table.  To USA Weiss, it did not.  The judge rightly asked and got conflicting answers on that, and she rightly blew up the deal.
      I don’t know enough to know whether there is more solid evidence than what Devon Archer gave  previously (“Hunter would call his dad during dinners and talk about the weather”).  If there is more solid evidence, I don’t know.  It could get wild because what “evidence” has slithered out from Comer’s hearings has been heavy on hearsay run through Rudy Guiliani.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      UncleEbeneezer

      They have failed to get the public to care about their Hunter Biden witch-hunts.  I don’t think they will be successful in doing so when Trump will be in multiple courthouses defending against serious, criminal charges.  This is a time when the Media only caring about ratings/clicks will actually be a good thing, because nothing in the Hunter Biden story is gonna even come close to what the public is going to find out in Trump’s trials.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Feathers: I think at this point that would still be the province of Congress rather than the DoJ– it stinks to high heaven but there’s no evidence, that I’ve seen, of a case for opening a criminal investigation (IANAL). I know Carolyn Maloney started an investigation, I’m sure it was shut down last January. I can’t imagine she wouldn’t have kicked whatever she had over to the Senate but…. two whom? Which committee? Claire McCaskill was on MSNBC last night calling for a Senate investigation, but she didn’t say who should be doing it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Kent: This too.  This isn’t going to be Whitewater Hearings all over again.  It will be more like Durham.  Ken Starr was a Special Counsel, but iirc, the verbiage and rules on Special Counsel vs. Investigator, was changed precisely to prevent another Ken Starr type of political witch-hunt.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ocotillo

      Howler monkey brigade is saying Weiss has been illegally appointed.  Citing some reg that says special counsel must come from outside of government.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jay

      @Anonymous At Work:

      It could get wild because what “evidence” has slithered out from Comer’s hearings has been heavy on hearsay run through Rudy Guiliani.

      Hearsay = Ruzzian Disinfo and exiled or arrested Ukrainian Ogliarch lies.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Baud: I have NO EFFING CLUE what Roberts and ACB were thinking about the ghost gun ban they upheld, but it could either be reigning in Reedie’s habit of nation-wide injunctions OR it could be a realization of how non-existent firearms laws were in 1776 and how badly that will look at next election.

      What I suspect is that Weiss won’t bring that charge now, might try to hold it abeyance pending Supreme Court AND Statute of Limitations.  If the SOL tolls first, he’ll charge it and deal with appeals.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Anonymous At Work

      @UncleEbeneezer: Starr was empowered under a since-expired statute that specifically exempted Special Prosecutors from AG oversight and subject to being named, appointed, and maintained by an all-Republican panel of retired judges.  The purpose was to avoid another Saturday Night Massacre but ended up creating a monster.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      TriassicSands

      Question for Republicans: If Joe Biden really has dementia, as you constantly claim, just how effective as a crime boss could he be? And if being inarticulate is a sign of dementia, then Biden has always had dementia, so how exactly was he able to assemble and run his international crime syndicate with a son who was addicted to drugs and probably pretty unreliable? I’m asking for a friend who is a drug addict and wants to set up an international crime syndicate with his father who has Alzheimer’s.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Jay: Yup, basically.  The IRS “whistleblowers” were pissed that they were big-game hunting and weren’t going to be the ones to nail the trophy animal.  Their boss made sure to paper their evidentiary files with lots of problems like how third-hand this stuff was, how the witnesses were never going to be available for cross-examinations, etc.  This stuff is now going to Hunter to use in trial prep, can’t be slow-leaked by Comer, and Weiss won’t bring use it since it’s a can of worms beyond anything Fear Factor ever tried.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I would also that while Robert Mueller is a Republican, the vast consensus of former DOJ/FBI people I follow (Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, etc.) is that he did his job professionally and didn’t serve as a GOP ratfucker, but was simply hamstrung by Bill Barr and the existing OLC memo prohibiting indictment of a sitting President. Mueller’s team ended up fueling convictions of: Roger Stone, Mike Flynn, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, George Papadopoulos, Michael Cohen etc. So it’s not like Republican Special Counsels can’t put their politics aside and end up indicting other Republicans. They aren’t automatically political hacks. It’s just that some (like Durham) transparently are.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kent: I am totally conflating special and independent counselors. What’s the difference at the federal level that would constrain Weiss from becoming a Starr, if that were his aim?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MattF

      I don’t think the Hunter Biden stuff matters. It struggles to rise to below-zero relevance. Maybe I’m just sitting in a libtard bubble but I’ve seen Fox News talking heads arguing on camera over whether anything in the story actually implicates Joe Biden with anything besides loving his son. The Foxies disagree vehemently with each other and they look unhappy about it.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jeffro

      I’m thrilled that even when the Rs get what they want, they’re still mad as hell.  L to the Ooooo-L

      Do the world a favor and stroke out, MFs

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Roger Moore

      the story about the MAGA repair shop guy who took the “abandoned” laptop to Rudy Giuliani always sounded fishy, but who knows?

      The whole thing about Hunter’s laptop is completely fishy.  Marcy Wheeler (AKA EmptyWheel) has made a pretty good case that someone hacked Hunter’s Apple account and downloaded a disk image of his laptop.  They then presumably installed that image on a new laptop, added whatever nefarious additional files they wanted, and gave it to the repair shop.  Given that Hunter was apparently consorting with Russian prostitutes around that time, it seems extremely likely that the Russian mob was involved.  Since the Russian mob is barely distinguishable from the Russian government, it also seems highly likely the whole thing was orchestrated by Russian intelligence.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      @TriassicSands: I’m asking for a friend who is a drug addict and wants to set up an international crime syndicate with his father who has Alzheimer’s.

      Man, talk about coincidences

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Lapassionara

      OT, and since I am technically illiterate, I cannot provide links, but it appears that the hearing in Judge C’s courtroom went well, from Smith’s perspective.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Roger Moore: one thing that has stuck with me from a long article I slogged my way though about the laptop– NY Mag, as I recall– was that the famous blind computer repairman consulted his father, who further consulted his uncle, two retired USAF colonels, which made me think of people like Flynn and Kellogg

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @TriassicSands:

      Question for Republicans…

      Probably BJ is not the best place to ask for advice on this subject. I understand there are some social media sites that might be more forthcoming. Or you could try writing to the FTFNYT.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I think I just heard a reporter on MSNBC say that this could go to trial “soon”. My understanding had been that this would actually slow the whole thing down considerably. Is that soon/slowed down compared to the plea deal that is, apparently, gone?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jeffro

      NYT: One oddity about Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s decision to give special counsel status to David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Delaware who has been leading the investigation into President Biden’s son Hunter, is that both Mr. Garland and Mr. Weiss have already said the prosecutor was empowered to act independently.

      That means making Mr. Weiss a special counsel may be more of a cosmetic gesture — essentially formalizing what has already been the case — than a new reality.
      The attorney general’s move came against the backdrop of accusations by Republicans that Mr. Weiss had offered what they portrayed as a sweetheart plea bargain to the younger Mr. Biden because of political manipulations by Mr. Garland or by the White House. Functionally, the formalization of Mr. Weiss’s independence could serve as a shield against such accusations.

      A special counsel is a prosecutor who wields the same powers as a U.S. attorney but is granted broader day-to-day independence from supervision. In making the announcement, Mr. Garland reminded the public that he had already said Mr. Weiss, who was appointed by President Trump, was operating outside the normal system of hierarchical oversight and control for the Hunter Biden case.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      TriassicSands

      @Ryan: …except Hunter isn’t and has never been a government official.

      No, but Hunter is consiglieri to international “crime boss” Joseph Biden, the most infamous crime boss since Al Capone. When compared to, or should I say contrasted with, Saint Donald Trump the results are stark indeed. Saint Trump has never uttered a falsehood in his life (ignore the 30,000+ documented on the Washington Post during Saint Donald’s term as president), or tried to steal an election (ignore the 2020 election), or assaulted women (ignore, Jeez, all his accusers including E. Jean Carroll), or paid off a porn star (ignore Stormy Daniels’ false claims) the way Biden has. Despite the mountains of evidence to the contrary, all accusations against Saint Donald are part of a witch hunt. Despite no evidence of wrongdoing on Biden’s part (except, of course, loving and caring about his son, Hunter) it is obvious that Joe is a truly horrendous criminal.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jackie

      Poor AG Garland… he just can’t make the Repugs happy. At all.

      “The undersigned request that you provide U.S. Attorney Weiss the full protections and authorities of a special counsel.”

      — Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on September 16, 2022.

      “There may be others who would be a worse pick than U.S. Attorney Weiss to be special counsel, but based on the prosecution of Hunter Biden to date, he has got to be close to the worst pick. This is unbelievable.”

      — Johnson, in a tweet today.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jeffro

      Btw this whole “COVERUP!  CORRUPTION!” whine-fest on the right is both the #1 and #4 story right now on Fox News dot com.

      Here’s hoping the nation’s ERs have braced themselves b/c there’s gonna be a whole lot more strokes, heart attacks, etc this weekend.  Have at it, wingnuts!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.