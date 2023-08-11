Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Republicans in disarray!

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road – swiftfox – The Bored Merganser

On The Road – swiftfox – The Bored Merganser

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

swiftfox

Submitted for the Albatrossity Calendar.

 

On The Road - swiftfox - The Bored Merganser
Monocacy River, Monocacy Battlefield, MarylandMay 5, 2023

Taking pictures of a pair of common mergansers in the Monocacy River at Monocacy Battlefield, Maryland; I got home and noticed the yawning male. I’m not sure how well it will show; I was 80-100 meters away with camera set to auto iso.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.