On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
swiftfox
Submitted for the Albatrossity Calendar.
Monocacy River, Monocacy Battlefield, MarylandMay 5, 2023
Taking pictures of a pair of common mergansers in the Monocacy River at Monocacy Battlefield, Maryland; I got home and noticed the yawning male. I’m not sure how well it will show; I was 80-100 meters away with camera set to auto iso.
