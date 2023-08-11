Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

I really should read my own blog.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Second rate reporter says what?

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Ah, the different things are different argument.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

After roe, women are no longer free.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Let’s finish the job.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: All We Can Do Is Our Best

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: All We Can Do Is Our Best

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Sharing is caring!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • different-church-lady
  • LiminalOwl
  • p.a.
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    3. 3.

      p.a.

      Is it something unique  to American fascism that the leaders it pukes out have been incompetent, or have we just been lucky so far?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      LiminalOwl

      Lovely to see those poll numbers. May they perdure past the anticipated rise in oil prices from Saudis (and whoever else) putting thumbs on the election scale next spring.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.