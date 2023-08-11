.@POTUS: "Not a single, solitary person in the other party voted for my $368 billion climate change" plan, "Not one of them. They're all kind of taking credit now. I kind of find it interesting." pic.twitter.com/vt9fbF2JEm
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) August 9, 2023
Biden: Coincidentally, a congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, the very quiet Republican lady? It is in her district. She railed against the passage. That is ok, she is welcoming it now. pic.twitter.com/YagEsWey4R
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 9, 2023
BREAKING: @VP announces a new action from the Biden-Harris Administration to raise wages for more than one million construction workers.
That's thousands of extra dollars per year in the pockets of American workers!pic.twitter.com/BDtCQxGr5T
— Building Back Together (@BuildingBack_US) August 8, 2023
In latest polling Biden favorable rating among Dems is at 87% to 11%. He is far more popular among Dems today than Obama was in 2011 and most of 2012. Many in news media don’t seem to get this.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 9, 2023
It's looking like Biden might beat Trump a second time by even larger margins so ya for them this is the worst it's ever been. https://t.co/luGeAyIk2i
— Environmental Services Weedle (@PartyWurmple) August 8, 2023
There’s an old man who is president and is doing liberalism well, and there’s another old man who is doing fascism in a baroque and pathetic way. It’s not a decision you should equivocate about.
— Centrist ??Madness (@CentristMadness) August 6, 2023
