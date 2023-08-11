Coinbase saying the quiet bit out loud, you love to see it https://t.co/9hPhwO4SiR

At least when the Beanie Babies bubble burst, a lot of shelters and afterschool programs were able to give cute stuffed toys to kids who appreciated them. Try doing *that* on the blockchain…

crypto guys constantly have to go in front of lawyers and say things like "imagine, for a moment, a widget. or a tiddlywink."

ANALYSIS: This crypto trader says the industry needs to focus on attracting new people who don’t understand the space https://t.co/cWSMyIJVRK



Marketing, it’s a science:

… Ansem says he likes what Drip Haus is doing to attract new users. The Solana-based platform provides free NFTs from popular creators to subscribers, recently described to Blockworks.

“Instead of doing mints, they do free drops for people every week. They give out all this art to people who subscribe to different artists on their platform. And then you can tip the artist if you really like their work and then share it with other people.”

Ansem notes that the platform has sent out NFTs to “something crazy, like 700K, 800K wallets.” Approximately 250,000 of those new wallets, he says, have proceeded to use other Solana apps. “So they’ve done a pretty good job of onboarding completely new people.”…