I loved the tweet from SilverMercury and wanted to savor it with a post title.

We certainly live in interesting times. The hearing about the Protective Order starts this morning at 10 am Eastern time. I know Judge Chutkan set Aug 28 for announcing the trial date, but I wonder if there will be any reference today to the trial date proposed by Jack Smith?

I love days when a woman of color and great power gets to decide the fate of an old racist impotent orange man. — SilverMercury (@LabelleMercure) August 11, 2023

There is also speculation about CIPA by Marcy Wheeler and others, related to the Jan 6 / Coup Case, but I don’t really understand the references. Does anyone know what that’s about?

I also never expected (fake) Jack Smith to be sweet. Here’s a screen capture so you can read the whole thing without clicking.

I confess to wondering what exactly he is referring to when he said “gift”. I also wonder how any of us are able to get any work done when there is so much going on!

Open thread.