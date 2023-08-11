Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

This blog will pay for itself.

Cole is on a roll !

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / 'I Love Days When A Woman of Color and Great Power Gets to Decide the Fate of an Old Racist Impotent Orange Man'

‘I Love Days When A Woman of Color and Great Power Gets to Decide the Fate of an Old Racist Impotent Orange Man’

by

This post is in:

I loved the tweet from SilverMercury and wanted to savor it with a post title.

We certainly live in interesting times.  The hearing about the Protective Order starts this morning at 10 am Eastern time.  I know Judge Chutkan set Aug 28 for announcing the trial date, but I wonder if there will be any reference today to the trial date proposed by Jack Smith?

There is also speculation about CIPA by Marcy Wheeler and others, related to the Jan 6 / Coup Case, but I don’t really understand the references.  Does anyone know what that’s about?

I also never expected (fake) Jack Smith to be sweet.  Here’s a screen capture so you can read the whole thing without clicking.

'I Love Days When A Woman of Color and Great Power Gets to Decide the Fate of an Old Racist and Impotent Man

I confess to wondering what exactly he is referring to when he said “gift”.  I also wonder how any of us are able to get any work done when there is so much going on!

Open thread.

  • AnneWith
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Dangerman
  • eclare
  • EthylEster
  • Ken
  • LAO
  • Mai Naem mobileI
  • MomDoc
  • NotMax
  • planetjanet
  • rikyrah
  • trollhattan
  • TS
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear

    34Comments

    6. 6.

      Dangerman

      WTF is CIPA?

      Take pity on me. Decaf. Enough said.

      But, seriously, shit’s starting to fly fast (Jack Smith) and furious (you know who) and it’s getting hard to keep up.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WereBear

      This is much better than the Watergate hearings. That series ended badly for justice.

      But then, even I will admit Nixon was not all bad. And heaven help us all, Trump IS.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Maggie Haberhack, the Vichy Times expert on the PAB, says that his strategy here is to use his cultists as a shield. Given that they are stupid enough to be manipulated by him, it seems like a pretty sure thing.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      Stephen Miller is coming for the people who make your corn flakes.

      A conservative legal group has filed a civil rights complain asking America’s anti-discrimination agency to investigate cereal company Kellogg’s over its diversity policies and programs.

      America First Legal Foundation (AFL), a group run spearheaded by Stephen Miller—one of the architects of the Trump administration’s infamous family separation policy, wants the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to probe Kellogg’s over its hiring practices. In a letter to the commission dated Aug. 9, the group accused the company of violating Title VII of the Constitution by engaging “in unlawful employment practices by seeking to ‘balance’ its workforce based on race, color, national origin, and sex.” The group alleged several of Kellogg’s “equity” diversity efforts are in fact “a euphemism for illegal discrimination.”

      With affirmative action struck down at universities, conservatives have hinted that diversity and inclusion programs in corporate America could be next on the judicial hit list. Companies that are on Republicans’ radar have been toeing a tough line since.

      The anti-diversity and inclusion push complements a growing wave of racist and anti-LGBTQ sentiment gripping red states. Entertainment behemoth Disney even pulled a billion-dollar project from Florida over state governor Ron DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ policies. AFL has also taken up a fight on that front, sending a separate letter to Kellogg’s board alleging that the company’s “management has discarded the Company’s long-held family-friendly marketing approach to politicize and sexualize its products.”

      AFL criticized cereal boxes celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month and Cheez-It cracker boxes featuring drag queen RuPaul. The non-profit also called out a June 2023 photo where Frosted Flakes mascot Tony the Tiger posed alongside transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, whose campaign with Bud Light earlier this year became a flash point for right-wing outrage.
      https://qz.com/conservative-afl-kelloggs-diversity-hiring-crusade-1850728102?utm_source=email&utm_medium=Quartz_Daily_Brief_US&utm_content=1850728141

      Weird time, or the weirdest time?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TS

      @LAO:

      Chutkan: What the effects on the political campaign are, are not before me and will not influence me here. This is a criminal trial. Brought at the time the prosecution was ready to bring charges. I don’t have any control over that. I cannot and…

      and will not factor in my decisions on whether it will effect a political campaign on either side.

      Regardless as to what she does – trump will be talking about it on the campaign trail.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WereBear

      @trollhattan: Well, in Georgian England people wore their underwear on the outside and had orgies in the woods on private estates. They so embarrassed their descendants they turned into Victorians.

      That was probably another whopper of an arc to deal with.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      @EthylEster: I usually agree with Jennifer Rubin these days but on this I do not.

      Her case is not going to be the case that (hopefully) gives the first conviction.

      I think it’s a good thing to have some “lean and mean” cases the can proceed quickly, and also one that will round up a bunch of his top-level minions.  I think that is an important part of ensuring that something like this doesn’t happen again.

      Reply

