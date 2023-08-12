Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

I was promised a recession.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

People are complicated. Love is not.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

A consequence of cucumbers

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

White supremacy is terrorism.

I really should read my own blog.

We still have time to mess this up!

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Cole is on a roll !

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Great Week for Ohio!

Great Week for Ohio!

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: 

I didn’t even know the GOP was trying to block a ballot initiative.  I thought the whole point of ballot initiatives is for the people to have a say.

Hazarding a guess that the OH Supreme Court is majority Republican?

And still, the GOP lost.

Still not tired of winning!

I put that together last night. Since it appears that Anne Laurie and I are thinking along the same lines, I guess I’ll post this one right after hers.

Something else to celebrate!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • grubert

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.