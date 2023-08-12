I didn’t even know the GOP was trying to block a ballot initiative. I thought the whole point of ballot initiatives is for the people to have a say.

Hazarding a guess that the OH Supreme Court is majority Republican?

And still, the GOP lost.

Still not tired of winning!

🚨BREAKING: Ohio Supreme Court unanimously REJECTS GOP lawsuit to block Reproductive Freedom ballot initiative. Clears last legal hurdle to November election. Proud of the @EliasLawGroup team who litigated this case. https://t.co/Lb1mrjVTWt pic.twitter.com/6jypaqWld1 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 11, 2023

Something else to celebrate!

He gets indicted, once the leader of the free world. He gets arrested, read his rights. He gets arraigned, now a criminal defendant. There is a protective order put in place. Literal mountains of evidence are being sent his way. It is becoming very real for him. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) August 12, 2023

